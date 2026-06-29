For her 2011 wedding to Jamie Hince, Kate walked down the aisle in a minimalist, chic dress with a controversial history.



The unique ivory gown featured a V-neckline, sheer straps, and ruffles at the back.



For a Kate Moss “glam meets messy” touch, the British supermodel opted for a sheer train with gold glitter.



The vintage-inspired dress was designed by her close friend John Galliano, who had also done her 21s and 30th birthday dresses. Kate’s first runway show was also for Galliano.



"When I put the dress on, I'm really happy. I forget about everything. [I wanted] a classic Galliano, those chiffon Thirties kind," the supermodel told Vogue in 2011.



"I've lived in his dresses for years, and they just make me feel so comfortable. But it's so much more couture, couture, couture. Oh my God, the work that's going into the dress!"



The dress was reportedly designed while Galliano was in rehab. He and his A-list client discussed the style of the gown over the phone, and when he left rehab, he reunited with the model to get to work.



The year before the wedding, an intoxicated Galliano insulted a group of Italian women in Paris using antisemitic slurs.



As a result, he was fired from his role as creative director at Dior, convicted of public insults based on race or ethnicity, and fined €6,000. He avoided jail time due to his enrollment in the rehab facility.



"She dared me to be John Galliano again," the British designer told Vogue. "I couldn't pick up a pencil. It's been my creative rehab. She was very professional and very demanding."



More than a decade after the nuptials, the custom-made dress and the story behind it continue to spark conversation.



“Too bad Galliano is the person he is, because artistically the man is a genius. This dress is so special,” one Redditor said.



“I love it. Such an airy carefree vibe while also being extremely intricate. The veil is SO stunning!!” another user shared.



“Even if it will go down in history as Galliano's great return, to me this dress will forever be ugly,” one commenter penned. “From the sheer straps, to the v neckline, to the modesty of the bodice, to the beads and the gold train...all over the place.”



Guests at the Southrop wedding included Anna Wintour, Daphne Guinness, Marc Jacobs, Jude Law, and Kate's ex Jefferson Hack.



Kate and Jamie, a singer and guitarist, divorced in 2016. Their separation was reportedly caused by jealousy over each other's friends and differences regarding the model’s partying lifestyle.

