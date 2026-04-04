Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Lost Her Dragon”: Blake Lively’s Scathing Lawsuit Statement Sends Fans Into Frenzy
Blake Lively posing at a red carpet event, wearing a strapless pink dress and green earrings against a red backdrop.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She Lost Her Dragon”: Blake Lively’s Scathing Lawsuit Statement Sends Fans Into Frenzy

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
4

5

4

ADVERTISEMENT

After a major court ruling in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively has broken her silence, sharing a strongly worded statement that quickly sparked heated reactions online.

The update comes after a judge dismissed several of her claims on April 2, allowing only parts of the case to move forward.

While Lively framed the decision as a step toward telling her story in court, the response online has been far from supportive.

Highlights
  • On April 2, a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
  • Following the ruling, Lively broke her silence on Instagram, framing the decision as a victory that allows her to "finally tell my story".
  • The legal battle is officially scheduled to go before a jury on May 18.

“This pathetic attempt to move forward with a retaliation claim is laughable, considering she was the one who retaliated against him to begin with,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Blake Lively broke her silence after the court dismissed key claims in Justin Baldoni’s case

    Blake Lively at a red carpet event in a pink off-shoulder gown, known for her dragon lawsuit statement sparking fan frenzy.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On April 3, Lively shared a detailed statement on Instagram Stories, addressing the outcome directly.

    “I am grateful for the Court’s ruling, which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month,” she wrote, adding that she now has the chance to “finally tell my story in full at trial.”

    Man with dark curly hair wearing a pink blazer and white shirt at an event, related to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

    Tweet criticizing Blake Lively's lawsuit statement over dragon movie theft allegations sparking online debate.

    Image credits: michell70988358

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing curiosity about Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement and its outcome.

    Image credits: Carey3060831622

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As reported by Bored Panda, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in her lawsuit against Baldoni, including s*xual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

    However, claims related to breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation will still proceed.

    Lively further maintained that her case has always focused on retaliation, claiming she faced consequences for speaking up about safety concerns on set.

    Furthermore, Lively admitted that “digital violence” affects not only public figures but also everyday people

    Blake Lively smiling in a colorful dress beside Ryan Reynolds in a green suit at a film premiere event.

    Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her lengthy statement, Lively spoke about “digital violence”, alleging it is “ab*se” that affects not just public figures but also everyday people.

    “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit,” she wrote. “But I brought this case because of the pervasive retaliation I faced.”

    User tweet criticizing Ryan and Blake Lively amid she lost her dragon lawsuit statement debate on social media.

    Image credits: Jlin10697891

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actors embrace on set during filming, surrounded by crew and cameras capturing intense dramatic scene for She Lost Her Dragon.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement, sparking fan reactions and online frenzy.

    Image credits: lmcall102

    She added that while her situation may be viewed as a celebrity drama, she hopes others can relate to her experience.

    “I will never stop doing my part in exposing systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims,” she said.

    She ended her statement with a dragon emoji, seen by many as a reference to a past message where she referred to Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift as her “dragons.”

    As soon as Lively’s statement went online, netizens began smashing the It Ends With Us star

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people engaged in conversation outdoors, highlighting Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement causing fan frenzy.

    Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

    As her statement circulated, reactions online were swift and largely negative.

    “She is so hard-headed. Is she never going to learn her lesson?” one user wrote. Another added, “She’s pure evil. What a dishonest, disgusting fraud Blake is!”

    Some comments mocked her tone. “Dragon mode activated,” one person wrote, while another said, “A dragon with no fire.”

    Blake Lively and co-star sharing a close moment on set, capturing intensity of She Lost Her Dragon scenes.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Getty Images

    Others drew comparisons to pop culture. “Seeing Jon Snow winning against The Mother of Dragons in real time is kinda poetic,” one user commented, referring to Baldoni and Lively.

    More critical reactions followed. “Everything she said… are projections,” one comment read, while another added, “Her ego and Ryan’s are enormous… a bully will always be a bully.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from MandyM referencing a dramatic moment involving dragons, resonating with Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement.

    Image credits: mandymagnan

    Screenshot of a tweet by Curtis Murphy reacting to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement about She Lost Her Dragon.

    Image credits: CurtisMurphy16

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively filming a dramatic scene at night, wearing a brown skirt and yellow blouse, surrounded by people and camera crew.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Getty Images

    The reignited drama came as the dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars began in late 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment, s*xual harassment, and orchestrating a smear campaign.

    While Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, it was dismissed in June 2025.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the latest ruling narrowing the case, Lively’s team issued a statement claiming the core issue remains unchanged

    Blake Lively leaving courthouse with team, dressed in olive suit amid high-profile lawsuit attracting fan frenzy.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

    Tweet by user Mike asking about the season of the drama, related to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement fans reacting.

    Image credits: Mike0243

    “This case has always been focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set, and that is the case that is going to trial,” Sigrid McCawley, her attorney, shared with Page Six.

    McCawley further noted that the case is still about exposing what Lively believes were coordinated online attacks against her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively's official lawsuit statement from her attorney addressing harassment claims and court rulings on the case.

    Image credits: blakelively

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added that for the actress, justice also means holding those involved accountable. McCawley emphasized the Simple Favor star is ready to testify and continue speaking about what she describes as online retaliation.

    Blake Lively shares a powerful lawsuit statement addressing retaliation and digital violence in her fight for a safe work environment.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Tweet criticizing Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement, sparking fan frenzy over dragon emoji parallels.

    Image credits: katbabyyy_

    Addressing the dismissed claims, McCawley explained the s*xual harassment claim was not dismissed because of a lack of wrongdoing, but because the court ruled that Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee.

    Couple in brown coats outside a building, relating to Blake Lively lawsuit statement causing fan frenzy.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Baldoni’s legal team also responded, stating they are “grateful” the court dismissed the majority of claims and that they are prepared to defend the remaining ones, via Page Six.

    The case is scheduled to go to trial starting May 18, with both sides expected to present their arguments.

    “She should give it a rest, enough now,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Blake Lively’s scandal, mentioning dragon and Khaleesi in a fan discussion.

    Image credits: Heli_MR

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Curtis Murphy with a censored insult, related to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement.

    Image credits: CurtisMurphy16

    Tweet screenshot showing a scathing lawsuit statement sparking fan frenzy over Blake Lively in a social media discussion.

    Image credits: Afetoreflexivo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post reacting to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement causing fan frenzy and heated online debates.

    Image credits: loba1727

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement sparking fan frenzy and strong opinions.

    Image credits: mexigreekmom74

    Tweet criticizing Blake Lively’s lawsuit statement, accusing her of manipulation and gaslighting in a legal dispute.

    Image credits: tayebayly

    Tweet from Birdie.Mae criticizing statements related to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit, sparking fan reactions online.

    Image credits: BirdieMae74

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter comment discussing Blake Lively’s lawsuit statement and public reaction to her press tour behavior.

    Image credits: KKLizV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Carmen Gabriels responding to Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement about losing her dragon.

    Image credits: CAPGab_7

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively’s chaotic traits linked to dragons, sparking fan reactions and social media frenzy.

    Image credits: katbabyyy_

    Social media user reacts to Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement amid growing fan frenzy online.

    Image credits: Coolio7227

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet referencing she lost her dragon and dracarys, reacting to Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement online.

    Image credits: moonmoon818

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about Blake Lively's scathing lawsuit statement sparking fan frenzy and career controversy.

    Image credits: ShhLetMeExplain

    Tweet mentioning Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement with fans reacting strongly to the legal drama online.

    Image credits: qui_etes_vous_1

    Tweet from Carson Snell criticizing digital violence unleashed, related to Blake Lively’s scathing lawsuit statement online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Car_son_19

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    5

    4

    5

    4

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t believe I’m gonna say this, but I can’t name the color of her gown in the photo at the top of the page! It’s sooo unusual! Is it maybe the sheen of the fabric that’s throwing me off? What would you call it? It’s kinda like a darker, more saturated coral on my iPad. I like so many pinks, but almost none of them with any yellow in them, but this one makes me wanna run down to Mood to see what that color looks like on me, because it’s so unusual, and it requires certain undertones in the skin in order to look good, and I have no idea whether I have the right undertones. If you’re familiar with the color, tell me what it is, please? I’d so love to know! Thanks! I’m gonna go see whether I can mix it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, and about the suit: I can’t believe all the dopes who can’t read, saying “Hahaha! You weren’t secksually harassed; your suit was dismissed!” If they could read, they’d say it can’t be brought in the one state and rather in the other. What am I saying? These days, I’m surprised when people *can* read. 😕

    0
    0points
    reply
    aham_1 avatar
    A Ham
    A Ham
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly, you cannot read AND did not read his order. Of course, she cannot sue a person under California law for things she claimed happened in NJ. His order stated more than that. He ruled that she was never an employee. You have to be an employee to sue for s****l harassment. The Judge ALSO made it clear that even if she had been an employee, viewing the allegations in her complaint in the light most favorable to her, they still wouldn't have been sufficient to establish s****l harassment.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t believe I’m gonna say this, but I can’t name the color of her gown in the photo at the top of the page! It’s sooo unusual! Is it maybe the sheen of the fabric that’s throwing me off? What would you call it? It’s kinda like a darker, more saturated coral on my iPad. I like so many pinks, but almost none of them with any yellow in them, but this one makes me wanna run down to Mood to see what that color looks like on me, because it’s so unusual, and it requires certain undertones in the skin in order to look good, and I have no idea whether I have the right undertones. If you’re familiar with the color, tell me what it is, please? I’d so love to know! Thanks! I’m gonna go see whether I can mix it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, and about the suit: I can’t believe all the dopes who can’t read, saying “Hahaha! You weren’t secksually harassed; your suit was dismissed!” If they could read, they’d say it can’t be brought in the one state and rather in the other. What am I saying? These days, I’m surprised when people *can* read. 😕

    0
    0points
    reply
    aham_1 avatar
    A Ham
    A Ham
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly, you cannot read AND did not read his order. Of course, she cannot sue a person under California law for things she claimed happened in NJ. His order stated more than that. He ruled that she was never an employee. You have to be an employee to sue for s****l harassment. The Judge ALSO made it clear that even if she had been an employee, viewing the allegations in her complaint in the light most favorable to her, they still wouldn't have been sufficient to establish s****l harassment.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT