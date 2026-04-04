“She Lost Her Dragon”: Blake Lively’s Scathing Lawsuit Statement Sends Fans Into Frenzy

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After a major court ruling in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively has broken her silence, sharing a strongly worded statement that quickly sparked heated reactions online.

The update comes after a judge dismissed several of her claims on April 2, allowing only parts of the case to move forward.

While Lively framed the decision as a step toward telling her story in court, the response online has been far from supportive.

Highlights On April 2, a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Following the ruling, Lively broke her silence on Instagram, framing the decision as a victory that allows her to "finally tell my story".

The legal battle is officially scheduled to go before a jury on May 18.

“This pathetic attempt to move forward with a retaliation claim is laughable, considering she was the one who retaliated against him to begin with,” wrote one user.

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Blake Lively broke her silence after the court dismissed key claims in Justin Baldoni’s case

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On April 3, Lively shared a detailed statement on Instagram Stories, addressing the outcome directly.

“I am grateful for the Court’s ruling, which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month,” she wrote, adding that she now has the chance to “finally tell my story in full at trial.”

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As reported by Bored Panda, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in her lawsuit against Baldoni, including s*xual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, claims related to breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation will still proceed.

Lively further maintained that her case has always focused on retaliation, claiming she faced consequences for speaking up about safety concerns on set.

Furthermore, Lively admitted that “digital violence” affects not only public figures but also everyday people

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In her lengthy statement, Lively spoke about “digital violence”, alleging it is “ab*se” that affects not just public figures but also everyday people.

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit,” she wrote. “But I brought this case because of the pervasive retaliation I faced.”

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She added that while her situation may be viewed as a celebrity drama, she hopes others can relate to her experience.

“I will never stop doing my part in exposing systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims,” she said.

She ended her statement with a dragon emoji, seen by many as a reference to a past message where she referred to Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift as her “dragons.”

As soon as Lively’s statement went online, netizens began smashing the It Ends With Us star

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As her statement circulated, reactions online were swift and largely negative.

“She is so hard-headed. Is she never going to learn her lesson?” one user wrote. Another added, “She’s pure evil. What a dishonest, disgusting fraud Blake is!”

Some comments mocked her tone. “Dragon mode activated,” one person wrote, while another said, “A dragon with no fire.”

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Others drew comparisons to pop culture. “Seeing Jon Snow winning against The Mother of Dragons in real time is kinda poetic,” one user commented, referring to Baldoni and Lively.

More critical reactions followed. “Everything she said… are projections,” one comment read, while another added, “Her ego and Ryan’s are enormous… a bully will always be a bully.”

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The reignited drama came as the dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars began in late 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment, s*xual harassment, and orchestrating a smear campaign.

While Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, it was dismissed in June 2025.

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Despite the latest ruling narrowing the case, Lively’s team issued a statement claiming the core issue remains unchanged

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“This case has always been focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set, and that is the case that is going to trial,” Sigrid McCawley, her attorney, shared with Page Six.

McCawley further noted that the case is still about exposing what Lively believes were coordinated online attacks against her.

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She added that for the actress, justice also means holding those involved accountable. McCawley emphasized the Simple Favor star is ready to testify and continue speaking about what she describes as online retaliation.

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Addressing the dismissed claims, McCawley explained the s*xual harassment claim was not dismissed because of a lack of wrongdoing, but because the court ruled that Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee.

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Baldoni’s legal team also responded, stating they are “grateful” the court dismissed the majority of claims and that they are prepared to defend the remaining ones, via Page Six.

The case is scheduled to go to trial starting May 18, with both sides expected to present their arguments.

“She should give it a rest, enough now,” wrote one user

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