Hilariously Awkward Fashion Faux Pas Marks Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s First Court Showdown
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni arrive for court, highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first showdown.
Hilariously Awkward Fashion Faux Pas Marks Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s First Court Showdown

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may be locked in a bitter legal battle, but their wardrobes appeared to be on the same page.

As the legal war between the It Ends With Us costars intensifies, Baldoni and Lively came face-to-face in a New York courthouse this week.

They showed up to the court in matching outfits, despite seemingly disagreeing on everything else that happened on the film set.

    Highlights
    • Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's wardrobes appeared to be on the same page during a court session on Wednesday.
    • The co-stars attended a mandated mediation to determine if the case can be settled outside of court ahead of their May 18 trial date.
    • Baldoni was seen hand-in-hand with his wife Emily. But Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was nowhere in sight.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may be locked in a bitter legal battle, but their wardrobes appeared to be on the same page

    Blake Lively posing outdoors in a lace top and black pants, highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas moment.

    Blake Lively posing outdoors in a lace top and black pants, highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas moment.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Making for a plot twist that almost seemed scripted, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni accidentally coordinated their outfits for their New York City courthouse on Wednesday, February 11.

    The co-stars attended a mandated mediation to determine if the case can be settled outside of court ahead of their May 18 trial date.

    The settlement conference is a standard procedure for federal civil litigation.

    Man taking a gym mirror selfie wearing a sleeveless shirt, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas in court showdown context.

    Man taking a gym mirror selfie wearing a sleeveless shirt, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas in court showdown context.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    When she arrived at the courthouse, Lively was dressed in an olive green suit and a pink shirt, while the It Ends With Us director and leading man wore an olive trench coat and a pink scarf.

    Baldoni was seen hand-in-hand with his wife, Emily. But Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was nowhere in sight.

    The co-stars attended a mandated mediation to determine if the case can be settled outside of court ahead of their May 18 trial date

    Justin Baldoni outside court wearing a brown coat and beige scarf during a fashion faux pas moment.

    Justin Baldoni outside court wearing a brown coat and beige scarf during a fashion faux pas moment.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

    Netizens said the stars looked like “twinzies!” in their “matchy matchy” outfits.

    “Their stylist are telling them what colors look innocent,” one said, while another quipped, “They asked an AI for fashion advice perhaps.”

    “Probably asked chat gpt for best outfit to wear while in court,” another chimed in.

    “We have a new Johnny vs amber!” one said.

    “Only one chose to bring a performative spouse,” said another.

    Tweet by china chic by vivienne tam mentioning matching outfits as a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during court showdown.


    Tweet by china chic by vivienne tam mentioning matching outfits as a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during court showdown.

    Image credits: heyvinylss

    The court-ordered settlement conference on Wednesday was part of the proceedings for Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni.

    The Gossip Girl alum had accused the director and other defendants of s**ual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to ruin her reputation. She is now seeking $200 million in damages from Baldoni and others.

    Baldoni vehemently denied Lively’s claims and filed a $400 million counter lawsuit for extortion and defamation

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni walking outside court, wearing coordinating brown coats, in a hilariously awkward fashion moment.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni walking outside court, wearing coordinating brown coats, in a hilariously awkward fashion moment.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

    Baldoni vehemently denied Lively’s claims and filed a $400 million counter lawsuit for extortion and defamation, but the lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

    After spending six hours with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave in court on Wednesday, the co-stars failed to reach a settlement.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni facing awkward fashion faux pas outside court during their first legal showdown.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni facing awkward fashion faux pas outside court during their first legal showdown.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court appearance.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court appearance.

    Image credits: SurpriseWitnes

    Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse and said he believes the stars will go to trial.

    “We’re looking forward to it,” he added.

    “The case will move forward,” he said, adding that he was “very hopeful” about how the case will proceed.

    The stars failed to reach a settlement during the Wednesday court session

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Image credits: FlavioMCSousa1

    Tweet about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's awkward matching fashion faux pas during their first court appearance.

    Tweet about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s awkward matching fashion faux pas during their first court appearance.

    Image credits: krystal_lattice

    Both Lively and Baldoni’s teams will return to court on Thursday, but it is unclear if the two stars will be present.

    They will discuss a “different matter on the docket,” Freedman said.

    Ahead of Wednesday’s settlement conference, NBC News legal analyst Misty Marris called the session a “really critical leverage point.”

    “A lot of what the judge will point to in this particular case is the public spectacle of it all,” she said.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sharing a moment at a stadium holding a trophy, showcasing a fashion faux pas.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sharing a moment at a stadium holding a trophy, showcasing a fashion faux pas.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Tweet about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Tweet about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Image credits: peachsweet_tea

    PR expert Eleanor McManus claimed Lively had more to lose, in terms of her image and reputation, if the legal war were to drag on.

    “She’s taken a huge reputational hit,” she told NBC News. “And now she’s seen by a lot of studios as a lightning rod.”

    It Ends With Us was the highest-grossing film for both the actor and the actress

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in stylish coats and scarves outside court during a fashion faux pas moment.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in stylish coats and scarves outside court during a fashion faux pas moment.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images / XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Image credits: SummerEllenLane

    Twitter user commenting on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during court showdown.

    Twitter user commenting on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during court showdown.

    Image credits: phadw

    Their movie It Ends With Us, adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel, has grossed more than $350 million worldwide since it hit the big screen in August, 2024.

    The romantic drama was the highest-grossing film for both the actor and actress (excluding Lively’s brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine). 

    It surpassed Lively’s previously top earner, The Green Lantern, in which she shared the screen with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

    An industry source said people in Hollywood couldn’t understand why the stars were going to trial.

    “This is a film that grossed over $300 million globally, which is an extraordinary achievement,” they told the outlet.

    “Both sides would have been highly in demand going forward,” they continued. “Most people in Hollywood find it pretty inexplicable why this [case] was even brought in the first place.”

    “Who wore it best?” read one comment online

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in court, showcasing a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first showdown.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in court, showcasing a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first showdown.

    Comment by Lauren Morales saying We have a new Johnny vs amber referencing hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Comment by Lauren Morales saying We have a new Johnny vs amber referencing hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Comment bubble with text asking who wore it best, reacting to a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court showdown.

    Comment bubble with text asking who wore it best, reacting to a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court showdown.

    Hilariously awkward fashion faux pas spotted as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni face off in their first court showdown.

    Hilariously awkward fashion faux pas spotted as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni face off in their first court showdown.

    Comment reading Twinzie with smiling emoji reacting to hilariously awkward fashion faux pas in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni court showdown.

    Comment reading Twinzie with smiling emoji reacting to hilariously awkward fashion faux pas in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni court showdown.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in a courtroom setting, showcasing a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in a courtroom setting, showcasing a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Comment by Jessica Perlove reading apparently it never ends Lol with smiling emoji reacting below.

    Comment by Jessica Perlove reading apparently it never ends Lol with smiling emoji reacting below.

    Comment by Dana Wojcik saying thats now they tell you it was all from show on a light blue background.

    Comment by Dana Wojcik saying thats now they tell you it was all from show on a light blue background.

    Comment saying He wore it better with a red heart emoji on a light blue background.

    Comment saying He wore it better with a red heart emoji on a light blue background.

    Message from LaLa Butler reading only one chose to bring a performative spouse, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas.

    Message from LaLa Butler reading only one chose to bring a performative spouse, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas.

    Comment on social media about Justin Baldoni's clothes fitting, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas in court showdown context.

    Comment on social media about Justin Baldoni's clothes fitting, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas in court showdown context.

    Comment mentioning a spy and dragons fly with laughing emojis in a social media conversation.

    Comment mentioning a spy and dragons fly with laughing emojis in a social media conversation.

    Text message from Alexandra Kosiek saying "Say you had an affair without saying you had an affair," highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Text message from Alexandra Kosiek saying "Say you had an affair without saying you had an affair," highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Chat message from Justin Sendejar making a pun with the word court, relating to a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Chat message from Justin Sendejar making a pun with the word court, relating to a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Comment by Belinda Turcotte Boileau reading she's going to sue him for that too, shown in a social media post format.

    Comment by Belinda Turcotte Boileau reading she's going to sue him for that too, shown in a social media post format.

    Comment section with a user named Sj Bud complimenting a photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's fashion faux pas at their court showdown.

    Comment section with a user named Sj Bud complimenting a photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's fashion faux pas at their court showdown.

    Comment mentioning Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Comment mentioning Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

    Comment defending Justin Baldoni amid allegations, expressing support during the awkward fashion court showdown.

    Comment defending Justin Baldoni amid allegations, expressing support during the awkward fashion court showdown.

    Comment box showing Shelby Beamgard questioning a fashion choice, highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Comment box showing Shelby Beamgard questioning a fashion choice, highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas.

    Hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's first court showdown in a tense setting.

    Hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's first court showdown in a tense setting.

    Comment by Roxane McCosh about hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court showdown.

    Comment by Roxane McCosh about hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court showdown.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

