Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may be locked in a bitter legal battle, but their wardrobes appeared to be on the same page.

As the legal war between the It Ends With Us costars intensifies, Baldoni and Lively came face-to-face in a New York courthouse this week.

They showed up to the court in matching outfits, despite seemingly disagreeing on everything else that happened on the film set.

The co-stars attended a mandated mediation to determine if the case can be settled outside of court ahead of their May 18 trial date.

Baldoni was seen hand-in-hand with his wife Emily. But Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was nowhere in sight.

Blake Lively posing outdoors in a lace top and black pants, highlighting a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas moment.

Image credits: blakelively

Making for a plot twist that almost seemed scripted, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni accidentally coordinated their outfits for their New York City courthouse on Wednesday, February 11.

The co-stars attended a mandated mediation to determine if the case can be settled outside of court ahead of their May 18 trial date.

The settlement conference is a standard procedure for federal civil litigation.

Man taking a gym mirror selfie wearing a sleeveless shirt, highlighting awkward fashion faux pas in court showdown context.

Image credits: justinbaldoni

When she arrived at the courthouse, Lively was dressed in an olive green suit and a pink shirt, while the It Ends With Us director and leading man wore an olive trench coat and a pink scarf.

Baldoni was seen hand-in-hand with his wife, Emily. But Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was nowhere in sight.

Justin Baldoni outside court wearing a brown coat and beige scarf during a fashion faux pas moment.

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Netizens said the stars looked like “twinzies!” in their “matchy matchy” outfits.

“Their stylist are telling them what colors look innocent,” one said, while another quipped, “They asked an AI for fashion advice perhaps.”

“Probably asked chat gpt for best outfit to wear while in court,” another chimed in.

“We have a new Johnny vs amber!” one said.

“Only one chose to bring a performative spouse,” said another.

Justin Baldoni arrives hand in hand with his wife Emily for a settlement conference in his “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Blake Lively. pic.twitter.com/PjhNhG5zgN — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 11, 2026

Tweet by china chic by vivienne tam mentioning matching outfits as a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during court showdown.





Image credits: heyvinylss

The court-ordered settlement conference on Wednesday was part of the proceedings for Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum had accused the director and other defendants of s**ual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to ruin her reputation. She is now seeking $200 million in damages from Baldoni and others.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni walking outside court, wearing coordinating brown coats, in a hilariously awkward fashion moment.

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Baldoni vehemently denied Lively’s claims and filed a $400 million counter lawsuit for extortion and defamation, but the lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

After spending six hours with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave in court on Wednesday, the co-stars failed to reach a settlement.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni facing awkward fashion faux pas outside court during their first legal showdown.

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court appearance.

Image credits: SurpriseWitnes

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse and said he believes the stars will go to trial.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he added.

“The case will move forward,” he said, adding that he was “very hopeful” about how the case will proceed.

Blake Lively arrives for a court-ordered settlement conference in her ongoing “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni. pic.twitter.com/0g0ujskUlm — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 11, 2026

Tweet discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

Image credits: FlavioMCSousa1

Tweet about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s awkward matching fashion faux pas during their first court appearance.

Image credits: krystal_lattice

Both Lively and Baldoni’s teams will return to court on Thursday, but it is unclear if the two stars will be present.

They will discuss a “different matter on the docket,” Freedman said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s settlement conference, NBC News legal analyst Misty Marris called the session a “really critical leverage point.”

“A lot of what the judge will point to in this particular case is the public spectacle of it all,” she said.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sharing a moment at a stadium holding a trophy, showcasing a fashion faux pas.

Image credits: blakelively

Tweet about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

Image credits: peachsweet_tea

PR expert Eleanor McManus claimed Lively had more to lose, in terms of her image and reputation, if the legal war were to drag on.

“She’s taken a huge reputational hit,” she told NBC News. “And now she’s seen by a lot of studios as a lightning rod.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in stylish coats and scarves outside court during a fashion faux pas moment.

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images / XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Tweet discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first court showdown.

Image credits: SummerEllenLane

Twitter user commenting on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during court showdown.

Image credits: phadw

Their movie It Ends With Us, adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel, has grossed more than $350 million worldwide since it hit the big screen in August, 2024.

The romantic drama was the highest-grossing film for both the actor and actress (excluding Lively’s brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine).

It surpassed Lively’s previously top earner, The Green Lantern, in which she shared the screen with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

What a surprise, no settlement today between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Justin was smiling exiting the courthouse, Blake was not, take from that what you will. pic.twitter.com/3AGcsdaoEB — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) February 11, 2026

An industry source said people in Hollywood couldn’t understand why the stars were going to trial.

“This is a film that grossed over $300 million globally, which is an extraordinary achievement,” they told the outlet.

“Both sides would have been highly in demand going forward,” they continued. “Most people in Hollywood find it pretty inexplicable why this [case] was even brought in the first place.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in court, showcasing a hilariously awkward fashion faux pas during their first showdown.

