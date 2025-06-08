Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Entitled’ Blake Lively Faces Backlash Over Alleged ‘Rude’ Behavior During Shopping Trip
Blake Lively outdoors wearing a pink embellished jacket, facing backlash over alleged rude behavior during shopping trip.
Celebrities, News

‘Entitled’ Blake Lively Faces Backlash Over Alleged ‘Rude’ Behavior During Shopping Trip

Blake Lively is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after she was spotted by a netizen in New York City, allegedly mistreating staff.

The Gossip Girl alum is in the middle of an ongoing PR war with cast member Justin Baldoni for s*xual harassment and character defamation—allegations that fans are not overwhelmingly convinced of.

Highlights
  • Blake Lively went shopping in New York and was seen as entitled
  • The person who spotted her then had to contend with the star’s security
  • The sighting comes amid the ongoing Baldoni lawsuit

Her most recent appearance may have added to the skepticism as TikToker, Landon Anne, saw her in person marked experience down as horrible.

“I don’t know how she has any fans anymore.”

RELATED:

    She demanded stock that had not been touched by other customers and private bathroom

    Blake Lively dressed in a pink embellished coat and pants, posing outdoors during a shopping trip amid backlash.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Landon allegedly walked into the NYC outlet of Stoney Clover Lane, a personalized travel accessory store, and heard the A-lister before she saw her. 

    “First of all, we walked in and we’re just like, looking around … I didn’t even notice at first.

    “I’m just looking, shopping for my sister, and the way [Lively’s] talking to the workers at the store was so rude.”

    According to Landon, Lively made all kinds of demands:

    “She was like, ‘I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn’t touched by other customers. … Is there a private bathroom?’”

    Woman speaking outdoors in a city setting describing Blake Lively's alleged rude behavior during a shopping trip.

    Image credits: imlandonanne

    TikToker was made to feel like she was invading Lively’s space, even though they were in a public area

    Young woman sharing story about Blake Lively's alleged rude behavior during a recent shopping trip outdoors.

    Image credits: imlandonanne

    Landon noticed that it was not only the general public that bore the brunt of her attitude.

    Her kids and a niece were ignored too, as she picked out cloth swatches for her custom bag.

    “I was like, ‘Oh my God. People are working hard in stores like this and this is how you’re treating them?’ Like, you’re being so entitled.”

    Also, despite other patrons being in a public area, they were made to feel like they were invading her space.

    “And the second we walked out, it was clear that we were invading their space — it’s a store, first of all. There’s no sign that says you can’t enter. She didn’t block it off,” Landon argued.

    The TikToker had a staring match with Lively’s security detail

    Pink bag with colorful patches including an ice cream cone, star, Ferris wheel, and taxi, related to Blake Lively shopping trip backlash.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Blake Lively taking a mirror selfie wearing a red Adidas tracksuit and white crop top, facing backlash for alleged rude behavior.

    Image credits: blakelively

    When Landon eventually made it out of the store, she had another unpleasant experience.

    “And the second we leave, [Lively’s] security guard comes and stands in front of the door. And now I’m at the corner of the street and the security guard is staring at me.”

    The TikToker then took it upon herself to call on her fans to reevaluate their support of the actress, saying:

    “If anyone is still a fan of Blake Lively, I think recheck your decision on that because she’s not very nice to the common people.”

    Lively posed her own version of the Stoney Clover Lane experience 

    Blake Lively faces backlash over alleged rude behavior during a shopping trip, shown in an intimate moment with a man.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    Lively has since also posted an account of her Stoney Clover Lane and as can be expected it is completely oblivious of the critical TikToker.

    On an Instagram she posted a colorful sequenced purse with the letter “B” and “R”, supposedly for Blake and Ryan (Reynolds her husband).

    “@stoney clover = my heaven,” she captioned the image before writing: 

    “I’m simply a 90s child who will forever be a devotee to any concept that includes make your own custom neon pastel glitter forever.”

    The sighting comes amidst the star’s ongoing battles with Justin Baldoni

    Blake Lively outdoors with a man, wearing casual clothes, amid greenery and flowers during a shopping trip controversy.

    Image credits: blakelively

    The latest criticism of the star comes amid an ongoing PR war with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

    Lively has accused Baldoni of “repeated s*xual harassment” in a complaint obtained by the New York Times, along with other allegations of “disturbing” behavior on set that made her work environment “hostile.”

    Said disturbing behaviour, according to Lively, involved Baldoni straying from the script and improvising during romantic scenes.

    Fans have since called the actress out for hypocrisy since she also improvised in her 2018 movie A Simple Favor when she went off script and groped her co-star Henry Golding’s junk.

    That sparring has since escalated into a lawsuit with Baldoni suing for s*xual harassment.

    Netizens didn’t hesitate to weigh in on Blake Lively’s shopping adventure

    Blake Lively faces backlash over alleged rude behavior during a recent shopping trip captured in candid photos.

    Image credits: Green_Jade_

    Twitter reply on Blake Lively backlash over alleged rude behavior during shopping trip, posted by JulesUSA.

    Image credits: JulesUSA6

    Tweet from Byl Holte reacting to Blake Lively’s biography and mentioning a popular film title.

    Image credits: SirBylHolte

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Blake Lively amid backlash over alleged rude behavior during shopping trip.

    Image credits: kiran2_k

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing disappointment related to Blake Lively's alleged rude behavior during a shopping trip.

    Image credits: ButtsLarue

    Tweet screenshot showing backlash over alleged rude behavior by Blake Lively during shopping trip with critical user comment.

    Image credits: BlackenedFade

    Tweet from Jay Kelley at 12:20 PM on June 3, 2025, referencing Ryan Reynolds with no comment given.

    Image credits: Doctor_Hue

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Blake Lively’s alleged rude behavior during a shopping trip controversy.

    Image credits: misselizabethkd

    Tweet from user Patti Snyder labeled a person as a high end Karen referencing entitled Blake Lively rude behavior during shopping trip backlash.

    Image credits: PattiSnyderLMFT

    User comment on social media discussing backlash related to Blake Lively's alleged rude behavior during shopping trip.

    Image credits: CallanColl79105

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Blake Lively’s alleged rude behavior during a shopping trip.

    Image credits: SanNative

    Blake Lively seen during shopping trip amid backlash over alleged rude behavior and entitled actions in public.

    Image credits: MartaBest14

    Tweet replying to Blake Lively with criticism and laughing emoji amid backlash over alleged rude behavior during shopping trip.

    Image credits: dee46876

    Tweet reply mentioning Blake Lively facing backlash and boycott calls related to alleged rude behavior during shopping trip.

    Image credits: LeslieEhrman

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    sheila_graham_9655
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    BP, please no more celeb gossip.

    olrq422i50iv
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Downvoted because I agree with SaladSpinnerDeux. This sort of nonsense is everywhere on the internet. If BP stops being distinctively BP, how long will it last, do you think? 🤨 BP has a niche - exploit it, don't try to compete with the clickbait farms.

