‘Entitled’ Blake Lively Faces Backlash Over Alleged ‘Rude’ Behavior During Shopping Trip

Blake Lively is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after she was spotted by a netizen in New York City, allegedly mistreating staff.

The Gossip Girl alum is in the middle of an ongoing PR war with cast member Justin Baldoni for s*xual harassment and character defamation—allegations that fans are not overwhelmingly convinced of.

Highlights Blake Lively went shopping in New York and was seen as entitled

The person who spotted her then had to contend with the star’s security

The sighting comes amid the ongoing Baldoni lawsuit

Her most recent appearance may have added to the skepticism as TikToker, Landon Anne, saw her in person marked experience down as horrible.

“I don’t know how she has any fans anymore.”

She demanded stock that had not been touched by other customers and private bathroom

Landon allegedly walked into the NYC outlet of Stoney Clover Lane, a personalized travel accessory store, and heard the A-lister before she saw her.

“First of all, we walked in and we’re just like, looking around … I didn’t even notice at first.

“I’m just looking, shopping for my sister, and the way [Lively’s] talking to the workers at the store was so rude.”

According to Landon, Lively made all kinds of demands:

“She was like, ‘I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn’t touched by other customers. … Is there a private bathroom?’”

TikToker was made to feel like she was invading Lively’s space, even though they were in a public area

Landon noticed that it was not only the general public that bore the brunt of her attitude.

Her kids and a niece were ignored too, as she picked out cloth swatches for her custom bag.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. People are working hard in stores like this and this is how you’re treating them?’ Like, you’re being so entitled.”

Also, despite other patrons being in a public area, they were made to feel like they were invading her space.

“And the second we walked out, it was clear that we were invading their space — it’s a store, first of all. There’s no sign that says you can’t enter. She didn’t block it off,” Landon argued.

The TikToker had a staring match with Lively’s security detail

When Landon eventually made it out of the store, she had another unpleasant experience.

“And the second we leave, [Lively’s] security guard comes and stands in front of the door. And now I’m at the corner of the street and the security guard is staring at me.”

The TikToker then took it upon herself to call on her fans to reevaluate their support of the actress, saying:

“If anyone is still a fan of Blake Lively, I think recheck your decision on that because she’s not very nice to the common people.”

Lively posed her own version of the Stoney Clover Lane experience

Lively has since also posted an account of her Stoney Clover Lane and as can be expected it is completely oblivious of the critical TikToker.

On an Instagram she posted a colorful sequenced purse with the letter “B” and “R”, supposedly for Blake and Ryan (Reynolds her husband).

“@stoney clover = my heaven,” she captioned the image before writing:

“I’m simply a 90s child who will forever be a devotee to any concept that includes make your own custom neon pastel glitter forever.”

The sighting comes amidst the star’s ongoing battles with Justin Baldoni

The latest criticism of the star comes amid an ongoing PR war with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively has accused Baldoni of “repeated s*xual harassment” in a complaint obtained by the New York Times, along with other allegations of “disturbing” behavior on set that made her work environment “hostile.”

Said disturbing behaviour, according to Lively, involved Baldoni straying from the script and improvising during romantic scenes.

Fans have since called the actress out for hypocrisy since she also improvised in her 2018 movie A Simple Favor when she went off script and groped her co-star Henry Golding’s junk.

That sparring has since escalated into a lawsuit with Baldoni suing for s*xual harassment.

Netizens didn’t hesitate to weigh in on Blake Lively’s shopping adventure

