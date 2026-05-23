Taylor Swift Wedding Plans Hit With Furious Guest Drama After Single Invitee Claims She Was Denied A Plus-One

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding is already being described as one of the most private celebrity events of the year, but one alleged guest is now furious over what she claims is an unfair invitation restriction.

The unnamed guest claimed she was invited to the couple’s July 3 wedding in New York City, but was not allowed to bring a plus-one because she is single.

Highlights An alleged guest claimed she was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding but was not allowed to bring a plus-one because she is single.

The guest said married invitees, including Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, appeared to be allowed to attend as couples.

Online readers largely defended Swift and Kelce, arguing the couple has every right to limit guests and protect the wedding’s privacy.

“My invite did not let me bring a plus-one,” the guest said on Friday (May 22).

The complaint comes as Swift and Kelce, both 36, are said to be keeping the event highly intimate, with the guest list limited to close friends and family and the venue hidden from attendees until the morning of the wedding.

“I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward,” the source said.

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An alleged guest to Taylor Swift’s wedding complained about the event’s plus-one restrictions

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“I don’t think I am going to attend because I don’t want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!” the alleged guest told the Daily Mail.

They went on to label the restriction as especially frustrating because other invitees appeared to have been allowed to bring someone with them.

“I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus-one, but I am not allowed to have a plus-one because I am a single woman,” the guest claimed.

“I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it’s not the best feeling.”

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The distinction appears to be between married guests and single invitees. Other outlets have described the wedding as highly intimate, with spouses allowed for married guests while single invitees are allegedly excluded from bringing casual dates.

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That has reportedly left the unnamed guest considering skipping the event entirely.

“It’s the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy,” the guest said.

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Online, however, the response to the guest’s complaints has been less than favorable, with most arguing the couple has every right to decide how their wedding is planned.

“The person getting married has full control over how their wedding is planned and run. If someone disagrees with the rules or arrangements, they do not need to attend,” a reader said.

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“They should uninvite her,” another added. “You’re going to Taylor Swift’s wedding, it’s going to be great. You could even meet someone cool there!”

The wedding is expected to take place on July 3 at an undisclosed location known only to guests

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The no-plus-one complaint is only one part of the unusually guarded wedding plan.

According to the insider, guests will not be told the venue until the morning of the ceremony, a measure apparently designed to protect the couple’s privacy and security.

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“I get that too, she doesn’t want everyone knowing where she is getting married until the last minute for security reasons,” the source said.

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“Now it is one big guessing game, everyone is wondering where it will be. Probably a massive hotel like the Waldorf Astoria that has amazing security and access,” they added.

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The wedding is expected to take place in New York City on July 3, though the exact location is said to be known only to guests on the day itself.

The source described the situation as frustrating, while also insisting she understood why Swift would want tight control over the details.

The pop star’s friend reportedly said she “loves” Swift, wants “the best” for her, and “gets it,” but also does not want to come across as a “major complainer.”

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Netizens, on the other hand, argued that speaking to news outlets specifically to complain about the wedding’s conditions was precisely what made her sound like one.

“Security alone is a huge task. They are trying to be private as well as safe,” one wrote. “Get off your high horse and stay home with your tissues.”

The guest list is expected to include several high-profile names from the couple’s inner circle

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Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after roughly two years of dating.

The proposal took place at Kelce’s home in Missouri, as confirmed by his father, Ed Kelce, who said the quarterback had asked for Taylor’s hand in marriage about two weeks before the official reveal.

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The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram carousel, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” and quickly set the internet ablaze, racking up tens of millions of likes within hours.

The wedding guest list is expected to center on close friends and family, but still draw in a constellation of famous names.

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Reports indicate that Chiefs coach Andy Reid is invited, along with Swift’s close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as Zoë Kravitz and Graham Norton. Gomez and Hadid are reportedly part of the bridal party.

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Swift has been spotted in bridal‑white outfits at several high‑profile events in early 2026, including a major awards appearance and a private fan event, which has motivated relentless speculation that she is testing the waters of her wedding aesthetic.

“Stay home.” Netizens blasted the alleged guest on social media

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