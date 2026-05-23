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Taylor Swift Wedding Plans Hit With Furious Guest Drama After Single Invitee Claims She Was Denied A Plus-One
Taylor Swift at event with a male companion, amid guest drama over wedding plus-one invitations.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift Wedding Plans Hit With Furious Guest Drama After Single Invitee Claims She Was Denied A Plus-One

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding is already being described as one of the most private celebrity events of the year, but one alleged guest is now furious over what she claims is an unfair invitation restriction.

The unnamed guest claimed she was invited to the couple’s July 3 wedding in New York City, but was not allowed to bring a plus-one because she is single.

Highlights
  • An alleged guest claimed she was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding but was not allowed to bring a plus-one because she is single.
  • The guest said married invitees, including Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, appeared to be allowed to attend as couples.
  • Online readers largely defended Swift and Kelce, arguing the couple has every right to limit guests and protect the wedding’s privacy.

“My invite did not let me bring a plus-one,” the guest said on Friday (May 22).

The complaint comes as Swift and Kelce, both 36, are said to be keeping the event highly intimate, with the guest list limited to close friends and family and the venue hidden from attendees until the morning of the wedding.

“I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward,” the source said.

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    Taylor Swift wedding plans highlighted by guest drama at event with purple lighting

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    “I don’t think I am going to attend because I don’t want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!” the alleged guest told the Daily Mail.

    They went on to label the restriction as especially frustrating because other invitees appeared to have been allowed to bring someone with them.

    “I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus-one, but I am not allowed to have a plus-one because I am a single woman,” the guest claimed.

    “I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it’s not the best feeling.”

    Taylor Swift wedding plans featuring casual summer attire and celebratory mood

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    The distinction appears to be between married guests and single invitees. Other outlets have described the wedding as highly intimate, with spouses allowed for married guests while single invitees are allegedly excluded from bringing casual dates.

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    That has reportedly left the unnamed guest considering skipping the event entirely.

    “It’s the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy,” the guest said.

    Tweet about Taylor Swift wedding plans offering to take invitation off someone's hands

    Image credits: Broker_Lady

    Tweet commenting on Taylor Swift wedding plans denying media talks by invited guests

    Image credits: MeggMacc

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    Online, however, the response to the guest’s complaints has been less than favorable, with most arguing the couple has every right to decide how their wedding is planned.

    “The person getting married has full control over how their wedding is planned and run. If someone disagrees with the rules or arrangements, they do not need to attend,” a reader said.

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    “They should uninvite her,” another added. “You’re going to Taylor Swift’s wedding, it’s going to be great. You could even meet someone cool there!”

    The wedding is expected to take place on July 3 at an undisclosed location known only to guests

    Couple embracing in garden with flowers related to Taylor Swift wedding plans

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    The no-plus-one complaint is only one part of the unusually guarded wedding plan.

    According to the insider, guests will not be told the venue until the morning of the ceremony, a measure apparently designed to protect the couple’s privacy and security.

    Taylor Swift and partner celebrating at AFC Champions game with Kansas City Chiefs apparel

    Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    “I get that too, she doesn’t want everyone knowing where she is getting married until the last minute for security reasons,” the source said.

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    “Now it is one big guessing game, everyone is wondering where it will be. Probably a massive hotel like the Waldorf Astoria that has amazing security and access,” they added.

    Twitter user comments on Taylor Swift wedding invite drama

    Image credits: iluvtacos0822

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    Social media reaction to Taylor Swift wedding plus-one controversy

    Image credits: officialxanderg

    The wedding is expected to take place in New York City on July 3, though the exact location is said to be known only to guests on the day itself.

    The source described the situation as frustrating, while also insisting she understood why Swift would want tight control over the details.

    The pop star’s friend reportedly said she “loves” Swift, wants “the best” for her, and “gets it,” but also does not want to come across as a “major complainer.”

    Taylor Swift with partner posing at dinner amid wedding guest drama

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    Netizens, on the other hand, argued that speaking to news outlets specifically to complain about the wedding’s conditions was precisely what made her sound like one.

    “Security alone is a huge task. They are trying to be private as well as safe,” one wrote. “Get off your high horse and stay home with your tissues.”

    The guest list is expected to include several high-profile names from the couple’s inner circle

    Couple surrounded by flowers in garden setting for Taylor Swift wedding plans

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after roughly two years of dating.

    The proposal took place at Kelce’s home in Missouri, as confirmed by his father, Ed Kelce, who said the quarterback had asked for Taylor’s hand in marriage about two weeks before the official reveal.

    Tweet about Taylor Swift wedding plans and guest drama over plus-one invitation

    Image credits: ItsReallyAmber

    Taylor Swift and man wearing matching captain and first mate hats at night

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram carousel, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” and quickly set the internet ablaze, racking up tens of millions of likes within hours.

    The wedding guest list is expected to center on close friends and family, but still draw in a constellation of famous names.

    Tweet commenting on Taylor Swift wedding plus-one guest drama

    Image credits: JesickahGlitter

    Taylor Swift hugging a friend at a warmly lit event, both smiling

    Image credits: selenagomez/Instagram

    Reports indicate that Chiefs coach Andy Reid is invited, along with Swift’s close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as Zoë Kravitz and Graham Norton. Gomez and Hadid are reportedly part of the bridal party.

    Group photo of Taylor Swift and friends at an evening gathering

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    Swift has been spotted in bridal‑white outfits at several high‑profile events in early 2026, including a major awards appearance and a private fan event, which has motivated relentless speculation that she is testing the waters of her wedding aesthetic.

    “Stay home.” Netizens blasted the alleged guest on social media

    Tweet about doing an interview with a tabloid on Taylor Swift wedding plans drama

    Image credits: SanSula315

    Tweet advising adults to attend events alone amid Taylor Swift wedding plans drama

    Image credits: mme_ambassador

    Tweet questioning the shyness claim in Taylor Swift wedding guest drama

    Image credits: KatSoFab1

    Tweet about not getting a plus one at a wedding related to Taylor Swift plans

    Image credits: JCalder5

    Tweet expressing willingness to attend Taylor Swift wedding alone

    Image credits: KevinRChristen4

    Tweet reacting to Taylor Swift wedding guest drama with laughter emoji

    Image credits: GiveHugs09

    Tweet about canceling mail to avoid Taylor Swift wedding invite

    Image credits: papistosh

    Tweet expressing boredom with Taylor Swift wedding guest drama

    Image credits: USBornNRaised

    Tweet urging exposure of Taylor Swift wedding guest to avoid future invites

    Image credits: jessicaleud8

    Tweet advising acceptance of Taylor Swift wedding invite terms without complaint

    Image credits: chompy283

    Tweet expressing disbelief about invited guest story related to Taylor Swift wedding plans

    Image credits: jmandee30

    Tweet responding negatively about attending Taylor Swift wedding amid guest drama

    Image credits: GraceWhimsy

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought was “This moron’s complaining because she wants the world to know she was invited!” but upon reading this, she’s not named, so now I think she’s just a ninny. If you’re one of the most famous people in the world, of COURSE you don’t want people you don’t know at your wedding! Taylor has NO IDEA whether the strangers people might bring are addicts (and so thieves, and easy to force into a situation where they sell details about the wedding to a tabloid), peddofiles, grapists, blackmailers, or people like Andrew Cooper who, on “Your Friends and Neighbors,” breaks into his wealthy neighbors’ homes and robs them of their valuables. Hell; NO ONE wants those kinds at their weddings, but *especially* high-profile people! I’m STILL laughing at this unidentified complainer, though; she gets an invitation to THE most exclusive event of the year and BITCHEZ ABOUT IT. Wow! This is *hilariously* entitled, and I hope the couple figures out who she is and rescinds the invite!

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    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought was “This moron’s complaining because she wants the world to know she was invited!” but upon reading this, she’s not named, so now I think she’s just a ninny. If you’re one of the most famous people in the world, of COURSE you don’t want people you don’t know at your wedding! Taylor has NO IDEA whether the strangers people might bring are addicts (and so thieves, and easy to force into a situation where they sell details about the wedding to a tabloid), peddofiles, grapists, blackmailers, or people like Andrew Cooper who, on “Your Friends and Neighbors,” breaks into his wealthy neighbors’ homes and robs them of their valuables. Hell; NO ONE wants those kinds at their weddings, but *especially* high-profile people! I’m STILL laughing at this unidentified complainer, though; she gets an invitation to THE most exclusive event of the year and BITCHEZ ABOUT IT. Wow! This is *hilariously* entitled, and I hope the couple figures out who she is and rescinds the invite!

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