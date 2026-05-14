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Reporter Reveals Chilling Reason Blake Lively Left Her Fearing She’d Be “Blacklisted” After Interview
Blake Lively with long blonde hair, a pink shirt, and green blazer. A reporter feared being blacklisted after an interview with her.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Reporter Reveals Chilling Reason Blake Lively Left Her Fearing She’d Be “Blacklisted” After Interview

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa has revealed the reason she could not retaliate during the now-viral interview with Blake Lively

In 2016, Flaa sat down for a chat with Lively and Parker Posey to discuss the Woody Allen romantic comedy Café Society, co-starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart.

During the conversation, Lively gave dismissive responses to Flaa’s questions and spent most of the interview speaking to Posey after making a quick retort to the reporter’s pregnancy comment.

Highlights
  • Journalist Kjersti Flaa opened up about why she feared getting blacklisted by the entertainment industry after a “traumatizing” interview with Blake Lively in 2016.
  • The reporter was accused of participating in Justin Baldoni’s alleged “smear campaign” against Lively after she reshared the interview in 2024.
  • Flaa was among the content creators subpoenaed by Lively’s legal team in the Baldoni lawsuit, which was recently settled before going to trial.

Eight years later, Flaa reshared the interview on her YouTube channel, admitting that the experience nearly made her quit the job

“This is horrible, mean girl behavior,” one user said about Lively’s actions during the interview. 

RELATED:

    Kjersti Flaa feared she’d be blacklisted after “traumatizing” Blake Lively interview

    Blake Lively in an elaborate gown with statement jewelry, smiling for cameras. Blake Lively feared being blacklisted after an interview.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty Images

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    Flaa started the 2016 interview by congratulating Blake Lively on her “little bump,” to which the Gossip Girl actress answered, “Congrats on your little bump,” even though Flaa was not pregnant. Lively was expecting her second child with Ryan Reynolds, Inez, and had already made the news public.

    In response to Flaa’s first question about the movie’s wardrobe, Lively said, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

    Woman with long blonde hair, wearing a striped shirt and jewelry, sitting in a grey chair, discussing Blake Lively interview.

    Image credits: Kjersti Flaa/YouTube

    For the rest of the conversation, which lasted a little more than four minutes, Lively directed most of her answers to Posey and barely interacted with Flaa. 

    “It was a really traumatizing experience,” Flaa admitted in a May 2026 interview with Page Six, saying that she was “frustrated, and angry, and upset” and “in shock” over Lively’s treatment. “I was just sitting there. At first, I was like, ‘Wow, this is really uncomfortable.’”

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    Blake Lively in a denim jacket, light brown hair, and an orange top, talking about being blacklisted after an interview.

    Image credits: Kjersti Flaa/YouTube

    Despite Lively’s attitude, Flaa was forced to “take the high road” to protect her career, even though it was “the most uncomfortable interview situation” she had ever faced. 

    “So when I was sitting there, I couldn’t react to what they were doing to me in a sense of leaving or talking back to them or doing anything like that, because I knew if I did, then I would never get opportunities like that again,” she explained.

    A social media comment about Blake Lively needing to be held accountable for bad behavior after an interview, fearing she'd be blacklisted.

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    A social media comment about journalists overlooking poor behavior to avoid being "blacklisted" after an interview.

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    “You know, she has a publicist, and then they talk, and then they blacklist you. That’s how it works, right?”

    “A journalist who wants to continue doing these kinds of interviews, you just have to, you know, accept these terms,” she concluded. 

    Kjersti Flaa was accused of participating in a “smear campaign” against Blake Lively

    Kjersti Flaa reshared the 2016 interview on her YouTube channel in August 2024, a day after Blake Lively’s controversial Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, hit the theaters. 

    “Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?” she wrote in the description of the video, which she titled, The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds close up, backlit, almost touching noses, Blake Lively interview concerns.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    The drama between Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni had already plagued their movie during its promotion, with the two leads refusing to appear on red carpets together.

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    The timing of Flaa’s repost added fuel to the fire as netizens ripped into Lively for her “rude” and “embarrassing” behavior.

    A blonde woman wearing a black jacket and a necklace, speaking into a microphone. Blake Lively news, interview.

    Image credits: kjersti_flaa/Instagram

    However, allegations quickly surfaced against Flaa. First, she was blamed for instigating the situation in the interview. 

    “You’re a female journalist in Hollywood interviewing a working mom, and you can’t come up with anything better to kick off the interview with than ‘Congrats on your little bump?’ Of course, Blake got annoyed,” a source told People magazine in August 2024.

    A text bubble saying "She has a pattern" with 3 likes, referencing Blake Lively and the fear of being blacklisted.

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    A comment stating "Blake Lively is just another mean girl" and "She is Amber Heard 2.0!". Blake Lively interview related.

    “It’s truly such a rude statement… If you feel the need to acknowledge that she’s pregnant, at least do it respectfully.”

    Next, she was dragged online for allegedly teaming up with Baldoni to take down Lively in exchange for money amid reports of a nixed SNL campaign and a subpar Blake Brown Beauty launch for the actress. 

    Blake Lively subpoenaed Kjersti Flaa in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

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    Smiling man with dark curly hair and a beard, wearing a brown coat and beige scarf, facing cameras. Blake Lively interview fallout?

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Blake Lively with long blonde hair, wearing a green blazer and striped shirt, likely after an interview.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

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    Flaa uploaded a video on her YouTube channel, denying any personal or PR link with either actor, after Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of s*xual harassment and attempting to “destroy her reputation.”

    A month later, Baldoni counter sued Lively and Reynolds for defamation, seeking $400 million. 

    In mid-2025, Lively’s lawyers started subpoenaing individual creators who had spoken out against the actress amid the legal drama. Among those who got the notice were Andy Signore, Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, and Kjersti Flaa herself.

    A social media post about Blake Lively and karma, touching on feeling blacklisted after an interview.

    Woman with a top bun, pink shirt, and patterned skirt. She is holding a clutch, fearing being blacklisted.

    Image credits: kjersti_flaa/Instagram

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    Lively’s legal team claimed that the subpoenas were evidence gathering to filter out which posts were part of Baldoni’s “smear campaign” and not any accusation of wrongdoing, according to a July 2025 Variety report. 

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    “They’re just offering their opinions like anyone else has the right to do,” argued Flaa’s attorney, John Genga, the outlet said. “We think it’s invasive. It’s designed to intimidate these people, many of whom don’t have the means to fight it.”

    On May 4, 2026, Baldoni and Lively agreed to settle just two weeks before the lawsuit was set to go to trial in New York. The actress attended the 2026 Met Gala hours later in an archival Atelier Versace number.

    “Awkward.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Flaa’s Lively interview

    A man's profile picture with a speech bubble saying: Remaining composed under pressure is a valuable skill. Could Blake Lively relate?

    A text message bubble saying An awkward interview, to say the least!!, relevant to Blake Lively interview fears.

    A social media comment about Blake Lively's career, stating it will be far from lively, referencing blacklisted fears.

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    A message bubble says "Blake is soon to be the expert on being blacklisted." The profile picture is a woman's face.

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    A social media comment discussing a spoiled brat, with the main keyword Blake Lively, fearing she'd be blacklisted.

    A chat bubble with the text "Where is cancel culture when we need it," implying a Blake Lively related blacklisted incident.

    An online comment stating, Blake Lively is a bully and full of herself, impacting fears of being blacklisted.

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    A woman's profile picture next to a text bubble that reads, Disgusting human being. This reflects the blacklisted fear.

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    A text bubble with a profile picture saying "Blake is the worst", related to Blake Lively and her interview concerns.

    A message bubble saying "I don't get the fascination with her in the first place." with a profile picture of a white dog, relating to the Blake Lively interview.

    A text message, likely part of an interview, mentioning Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Meghan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow, fearing being blacklisted.

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    A chat bubble displaying Blake Lively is the mean girl of Hollywood. Blacklisted fears after an interview.

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    An image of a message bubble stating, Blake is a bad person. Simply put, spiteful. This relates to Blake Lively and being blacklisted.

    A social media comment criticizing a journalist, calling her "horrible" and "awful" for trying to profit from Blake Lively's situation.

    A social media comment about a reporter fearing being blacklisted after an interview, discussing Blake Lively.

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    A text message bubble from a user, questioning a reporter's continued focus on Blake Lively, fearing a blacklisted interview.

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    A text message bubble saying "Traumatized by their conversation you’re in the wrong business lady." Relates to Blake Lively interview.

    A text message asking, How many times are you going to rehash this story? relating to Blake Lively and feeling blacklisted.

    A social media comment reading, "Jeez, how long is she going to milk this for? We get it... Move on" regarding Blake Lively.

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    A social media comment discussing interview etiquette regarding Blake Lively and fear of being blacklisted.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    B Parke
    B Parke
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is this and why does her name keep coming up? Was she on American idol or something?

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    B Parke
    B Parke
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is this and why does her name keep coming up? Was she on American idol or something?

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