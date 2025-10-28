Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Make Headlines With Their Unlikely Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

When news first surfaced about a budding romance between supermodel Gigi Hadid and Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, many dismissed it as just another short-lived Hollywood fling. Celebrity relationships often spark headlines and fade just as quickly. But as time passed, their connection began to feel more authentic.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper holding hands walking on city sidewalk, showcasing unlikely partnership in public.

Even though they’ve kept their romance largely under wraps, public fascination has only intensified. Social media, powered by insider tips and paparazzi shots, has closely followed their transformation into one of Hollywood’s most captivating couples.

Fans have pored over every candid moment: their low-key strolls through New York City, shared smiles in snapshots, and playful exchanges online. Each sighting brings new speculation.

Now, with the world watching, whispers of a possible engagement, or even marriage, are beginning to sound more plausible.

How The Rumors Began

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first spotted together in late 2023 after a dinner at Via Carota, a cozy Italian spot in New York City. The Daily Mail reported that they left in the same car, instantly stirring questions about their relationship.

Their chemistry caught public attention, especially considering Hadid’s recent ties to Leonardo DiCaprio, who is a longtime friend of Cooper.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sharing intimate moments, highlighting their unlikely partnership and celebrity headlines.

Before their romance began, both had been in notable long-term relationships and are parents to young children.

Cooper was married briefly to actress Jennifer Esposito in 2007. E! News noted the marriage ended in what Esposito’s rep described as a “mutual breakup.” He later dated model Irina Shayk for four years. They split in 2019 and continue co-parenting their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Hadid’s dating history includes Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, Tyler Cameron, Zayn Malik, and Leonardo DiCaprio. She shares a daughter, Khai, with Malik from their on-again, off-again relationship spanning six years.

Despite previously keeping their love lives private, the pair’s low-key appearances only fueled fan speculation.

After that initial date, paparazzi frequently spotted them around New York, attending events, sharing intimate dinners, and visiting private hangouts.

The Mirror revealed they used Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion for discreet getaways. In the following months, sightings of them holding hands, sharing brunches, and exchanging kisses became more common.

What began as mere rumors quickly grew into one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances.

Major Relationship Milestones

In 2023, they kept their budding relationship quiet, opting for relaxed nights out and small gatherings with close friends, such as Taylor Swift. The Daily Mail UK noted their early bond was built on shared experiences, remarkably parenting as single celebrities.

By May 2024, a video of them enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris, sitting near Travis Kelce, went viral on YouTube. Fans loved seeing Hadid laugh, lean on Cooper, and look genuinely happy.

While their public affection grew, they still guarded their private lives.

In July 2024, People quoted a source saying the couple was “very happy” and that their relationship had moved well beyond the casual stage. That October, Gigi appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if Bradley would attend, she said, “He’s on dad duty tonight, but he’s so supportive.”

By 2025, the couple had taken more steps to blend their families. People reported that their daughters, Lea and Khai, had begun spending time together.

In her Vogue interview, Hadid opened up about her connection with Cooper. She said she felt lucky to be with someone who shared her mindset and understood what a healthy relationship looks like. “He gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she shared.

On her 30th birthday in April, Gigi made the romance Instagram official. She posted a photo of herself kissing Cooper in front of a cake, writing that she felt lucky to be his partner.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sharing a kiss at a celebration with a decorated cake and guests capturing the moment.

Navigating The Age Gap and Public Opinions

The 20-year age difference between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper has sparked mixed reactions. At 50, Cooper belongs to a different generation of Hollywood, while Hadid, in her early thirties, continues to dominate the fashion world.

Hollywood is no stranger to significant age gaps. Celebrity couples like Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, who are over 30 years apart, or George and Amal Clooney with a 17-year difference, show that these relationships can thrive.

Hadid has also dated older partners in the past. Her previous relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio included an age gap of 21 years.

In a Vogue interview from 2025, Hadid explained that her dynamic with Cooper pushes her creatively. She praised his experience and said it motivates her to strive for more in her own work. “He gives me so much encouragement and belief in myself,” she said.

Public reactions remain split. One X user joked that Cooper was “old enough to be a great grandpa.” Others took a more supportive stance. “They’re both consenting adults… I don’t see the problem here,” a fan wrote under a Bored Panda thread about the couple.

Family and Career in the Spotlight

In a 2023 Elle interview, Irina Shayk described Cooper as “the best father Lea and I could dream of.” She noted that the former couple chose not to hire a nanny so they could stay fully involved in raising their daughter, Lea.

Hadid has also worked to shield her daughter Khai from the spotlight. Just months after Khai’s birth, she shared an open letter in July 2021 asking the press to blur her child’s face in photos. She explained that Khai should have the freedom to choose how much of her life becomes public as she gets older.

A heartfelt message from Gigi Hadid about protecting her child's privacy amid media, linking to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper partnership.

In a Vogue interview, Hadid called co-parenting with Zayn Malik “a partnership filled with love and camaraderie.” The two reportedly plan custody schedules well in advance and adjust for work as needed.

Both Hadid and Cooper are devoted parents, which has helped them form a shared understanding of each other’s priorities.

People sources shared that their daughters, Lea and Khai, have started spending time together, signaling a thoughtful attempt to blend their families.

Red Carpet, Vogue, and Defining Couple Style

While Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper prefer to keep their romance low-key, they occasionally step out in public together. The couple has yet to make their red carpet debut. For instance, Cooper brought his mother, Gloria Campano, as his date to the 2025 Oscars.

Cooper has shown his support for Hadid’s fashion brand, Guest in Residence, by wearing its pieces in everyday life. In February, People reported that he was spotted in Manhattan wearing the brand’s signature Stripe Crew sweater.

Their most talked-about coordinated moment came in November 2024. Photographers captured them outside Hadid’s NoHo apartment in red-toned outfits. Hadid wore a red sweater draped over her shoulders that matched Cooper’s T-shirt. Elle praised the look as a standout moment in celebrity couple fashion.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper walking casually on city street, both wearing sunglasses and smiling together.

In September 2025, after Hadid appeared on her second Vogue cover that year, the couple marked the occasion with a night out at Monsieur, a trendy East Village bar. She wore a Miu Miu dress, while Cooper chose an all-black look.

Are Wedding Bells On The Horizon?

After more than two years of dating, rumors are surfacing that Gigi and Bradley may be engaged, or are at least heading in that direction.

In December 2024, E! News shared that the couple had dinner with Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, and his girlfriend. The outing was followed by their appearance at the launch of Gigi’s clothing line, hinting that extended family introductions are already underway.

At Gigi’s 30th birthday celebration at Le Chalet, fans noticed a ring on her fourth finger, which fueled engagement rumors. Her Instagram post of the couple kissing only added to the buzz.

In early October, she publicly celebrated the premiere of Bradley’s new film with an Instagram story, calling him “my love.”

Person relaxing in front of a screen showing a film scene with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper partnership.

There has been no official announcement, but the couple’s happiness suggests they are moving at their own pace, without rushing.