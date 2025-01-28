ADVERTISEMENT

Conan O’Brien, the beloved late night show host, has officially made his acting debut in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, an oppressive drama that made waves at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival last Friday (January 24).

While the film was billed as a “dramatic comedy,” critics have dismissed this notion as “false advertising,” stating that the laughs present in the film are few and far between increasingly disturbing moments.

The film stars O’Brien opposite actress Rose Byrne, with the late night host completely doing away with his goofy persona to play a “no-nonsense,” cold therapist, who guides Byrne’s character in her descent.

“Comedians always make the best dramatic actors. Can’t wait to see it,” wrote one of his fans, echoing the sentiments of many who are eager to see O’Brien’s talents in a completely new light.

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The film follows Linda, played by Byrne, a mother who is left to take care of her sick daughter alone after her husband goes away on a long business trip.

Linda’s life spirals out of control as her daughter’s illness worsens, and the pair is forced to move out of their apartment due to a leak in the ceiling—and into a seedy hotel. Linda also works as a therapist herself, having to listen to others’ misery while dealing with her own.

Image credits: A24

The emotional weight of the film was described by critics as “relentless,” drawing comparisons to 2019’s Uncut Gems for its suffocating tension and for giving a comedic actor a chance to showcase their dramatic talents.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

O’Brien, who plays Linda’s colleague and therapist, plays a pivotal role in the film. His character was described as “stoic” and “cold” by viewers, a perfect counterbalance to Byrne’s unraveling character.

His refusal to cross professional lines or offer her comfort leaves her desperate, and the dynamic between the two was said to intensify the film’s “brutal emotional weight.”

Rose Byrne praised the comedian for his supportive and team-oriented attitude while they performed “intense, weird scenes”

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Byrne praised the comedian both as a dramatic actor and a co-worker, explaining that he was supportive and very engaged in the creative process even while dealing with emotionally taxing and difficult scenes.

Conan O’Brien as Rose Byrne’s therapist? You’re not going to want to miss this! “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” takes a darkly funny dive into the chaos of motherhood— endless stress, no support, and surreal moments. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/h7z1BhVrzE — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 26, 2025

“He was adorable. He was so engaged in the creative process, really wanted to work, and thought out the scenes. He was such a great scene partner. It sounds corny, but he really was,” the actress stated.

Byrne then described how some scenes required her to be “very mean” to the late night host, but that he was able to remain professional throughout the ordeal.

“He was really there to do the job, and we had very intense, weird scenes,” she recounted.

For the late night host, the film has been both a challenge and a blessing, and described the experience as “one of the best of his life”

Image credits: Deadline/Getty Images

O’Brien, on the other hand, described the experience as one of the “best of [his] life” during a Q&A session after the screening.

“I walked away and I thought, these are real, powerful, strong artists. And I was so moved to work with them. It was an amazing experience, just to be with them and watch them work,” the comedian said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vulture (@vulture)

The late night host recounted that he wasn’t actively looking for scripts or to become an actor when he received the movie’s script, but that the quality of it and the prestige of the film distribution company, A24, made it impossible for him to refuse the call.

Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter

“I thought I’d won a contest. I’m not looking out for movie scripts or anything, but when I got a call from A24 that they wanted me to read something, I’m not stupid,” he said.

Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter

A24 has produced a host of award-winning, intense movies, such as Midsommar, Ex Machina, The Lighthouse, The Witch, Uncut Gems, and 2025 Oscar nominee The Brutalist.

Fans of the comedian are excitedly waiting for their chance to see the film, which they labeled as a “fascinating departure from his brand”

Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter

“I’m more excited for this film than I have been for a movie in a long time. I’ve often thought Conan would make a good dramatic actor,” one wrote.

“Conan is finally at a point where he wants to say yes to a lot of new things. He calls it his ‘radical yes phase,’” another explained.

“Let the summer of Conan begin!” one fan celebrated.

Others were already nominating him for an Oscar.

“Hosting in 2025, nominated in 2026? That would be pretty cool,” a netizen wrote.

“Imagine Conan wins an Oscar and hosts the Oscars within a year of each other. Please let this happen!”

“Can’t wait to see it.” Netizens took to social media to express their excitement as the movie’s first reviews rolled out

