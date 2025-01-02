Over 80 Artists Unleash Creativity At The Rockland Arts Festival
Each year, the Rockland Arts Festival brings the community together to celebrate creativity, culture, and connection through a shared passion for the arts.
From January 31 through February 9, the festival will feature over 80 artists showcasing a variety of mediums, including painting, jewelry, textiles, sculpture, photography, and literature. At its heart, the festival is dedicated to supporting and fostering the artistic community while offering inclusive opportunities where people can connect through the arts. This mission has fueled its rising popularity, drawing over 100,000 visitors online and in-person in 2024.
More info: rocklandartsfestival.org
Beyond visual arts, the festival hosts in-person and online events that include live music, demonstrations, performances, interviews, and special presentations, all offered free of charge, with a final in-person arts celebration on February 9th at the Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York.
This dynamic arts festival is organized by a passionate team composed of artist/curator Lisa D'Amico, photographer Michael Craft, artists Aviva Sakolsky and Debbie Silberberg, PBL & Associates, PFLAG Rockland with grant support from ArtsWestchester.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS: Alex Espinoza, Aprajita Lal, Arlene Seymour, Aubrey Horn, Barbara Bootz, Bill McGrath, Brianna Kelley, Carol Herd-Rodriguez, Christa Domanico, Christina Gonzalez, Cindy Chang, Dan McCormack, Dara Kane, David Greene, Daryn Seiden, David Lampel, Dianna Mammone, Dina Maman, Dina Romano, Elf Hearn, Elizabeth Young, Ellen Sparer, Eric Kollin, Erwin Ong, Fiona Agababian, Fran Sisco, Francisco Villarosa, Franklin Silva, Gary Bleiweiss, Gina Petrecca, Ginamarie Engels, Hilaida Minoso, Holdy Civil, Hudson Valley Scribes, Inez Sieben, Isabella Capanna, Iwona Pilarska, Jagdish Bhavsar, James Devlin, Janet Krupit, Jessie Taylor, Joe Crow Ryan, Joey DePasquale, Jordana Parker, Laura Shabazz, Lila Rose, Linda Negrin, Lori Polson, Madelyn Howard, Marcy Axelrod, Martha Schindele, Maryanne McPartland, Masako Birmingham, Meg Gregory, Melissa Levine, Michelle A. Carrasquillo, Michelle Reynoso, Mittul Mishra, Mya Seward, Neil Lavey, LÍKHÂ Gallery, Nicholas Marino, Olimpia Gambacorta, Paige Trocchia, Pam Grafstein, Patricia Stuart, Raquel Malta, Rebecca Kristol, Richard Thompson, Rina Young, Rockland Photography Club, Sonali Mohanty, Soo Kim, Sheila Terry, Stephen Randolph, Steven Levine, Susan Pollet, Tania Saiz, Tim Eaton, Tina Traster, Wendy Drews, Wendy Villa, Zinah Ruff