Over 80 Artists Unleash Creativity At The Rockland Arts Festival

Each year, the Rockland Arts Festival brings the community together to celebrate creativity, culture, and connection through a shared passion for the arts.

From January 31 through February 9, the festival will feature over 80 artists showcasing a variety of mediums, including painting, jewelry, textiles, sculpture, photography, and literature. At its heart, the festival is dedicated to supporting and fostering the artistic community while offering inclusive opportunities where people can connect through the arts. This mission has fueled its rising popularity, drawing over 100,000 visitors online and in-person in 2024.

More info: rocklandartsfestival.org