What does a tall person do when they see an airplane? Duck, or “how's the weather up there” are classics for a reason, although one must also applaud the gumption to mock a person who is literally larger than you to their face. But as it turns out, the world sometimes really isn’t designed for those who have the privilege of seeing a bit further.

So we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious pictures that really showcase “tall people problems" for your viewing enjoyment. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and, if any of these seem relatable to you, be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments down below.

Just A Polite Tall Dutch Guy At A Concert

Crowd at an outdoor event with a notably tall person wearing a green shirt, illustrating struggles only tall people face.

If he was polite, wouldn’t he stand further back?

    #2

    Trying To Get Back Out Of My Friend's Lotus Exige

    A tall man struggles to get out of a low red sports car while people watch in a parking lot.

    So_Full_Of_Fail Report

    #3

    Gotta Save The Back And The Knees

    Tall man struggling to use an ATM machine due to height challenges faced by tall people in everyday situations.

    Emteber Report

    That's the exact pose used by giraffes when they need to lean down to drink!

    Being a tall person is often treated like a prestigious club that everyone wants to join, but nobody tells you the membership fees involve hitting your forehead on every basement beam in the civilized world. While society treats the vertically gifted like literal gods, the physical world was clearly designed by a committee of people who topped out at five-foot-seven. This creates a hilarious biological irony where you are statistically more likely to be a CEO but also statistically more likely to have a showerhead that only washes your chest.

    From an evolutionary perspective, our ancestors viewed height as a signal of health and dominance, a trait that continues to influence modern social hierarchies. Research consistently shows a strong link between height and leadership, suggesting that taller individuals are often perceived as more authoritative and intelligent, regardless of whether they actually know how to change a tire or lead a boardroom.
    #4

    Sometimes, Height Is Not Advantageous For The Best View

    A tall person in a blue jacket leaning over a wooden railing to look through binoculars at a wooded outdoor viewpoint.

    tallsomeblog Report

    #5

    Race Day Photos Turned Out Great

    Two tall people running a trail race near a lake, highlighting common struggles only tall people face outdoors.

    lionzeye Report

    #6

    When You’re 6’9 And Fly Delta

    Tall man taking a selfie in an airplane bathroom showing common struggles tall people face in small spaces.

    Atomic-CH4 Report

    This social prestige even translates into cold, hard cash, which is helpful because you’ll need it to buy custom-length pants. Economists have long documented the "height premium," a phenomenon where every extra inch of stature can lead to a significant increase in annual earnings. In fact, a famous study published by the American Psychological Association suggests that someone who is six feet tall might earn hundreds of thousands of dollars more over their career than a colleague who is several inches shorter.

    #7

    The Fitting Room Doors At The Thrift Store

    Man struggling with low shower door height, illustrating common tall people struggles shared online.

    SeventhMind7 Report

    #8

    Apparently, This Is How You Have To Stand When You're Too Tall For Passport Pics

    Tall man in a green shirt stretching his legs wide inside a store, illustrating common struggles only tall people face.

    CassGidillini Report

    #9

    What I Hate Most About Packing For A Weekend Trip

    A large brown shoe inside an open black suitcase illustrating struggles only tall people face.

    redline582 Report

    It seems the "view from the top" isn't just scenic, it’s lucrative. However, this extra income is often immediately swallowed up by the "tall tax," which includes the cost of extra-legroom seats on airplanes and the specialized tailoring required to avoid looking like you’re wearing a toddler’s hand-me-downs.
    #10

    Tall People Problems: Nature Photo Edition

    Tall person standing next to seated woman under tree with autumn leaves, pumpkins on grass highlighting height struggles.

    thefabulousbaglady Report

    #11

    I Face Tall Man Problems Daily, But This Was Ridiculous

    Tall person struggling to fit through a low doorway, highlighting common struggles only tall people face.

    Mrdazjames Report

    #12

    Small And Short Mirror

    Man taking a mirror selfie at a store specializing in men's big and tall clothing, highlighting tall people struggles.

    unsupported Report

    Physically, being a human skyscraper is a constant battle against the laws of physics. Tall people are subject to the square-cube law, which essentially means that as you get taller, your volume and weight increase much faster than the strength of your bones and joints. This is why many tall people walk with a slight "question mark" slouch, they are trying to fit into a world of low-hanging chandeliers while their lower backs are staging a formal protest.

    #13

    Too Tall For Parking Lot

    A tall man in a parking garage standing under a yellow barrier illustrating struggles only tall people face.

    camflan Report

    #14

    Me Getting My Real ID Picture Taken At The DMV I’m 6’6”. Not The First Time This Has Happened

    Tall person ducking to avoid hitting head on a low ceiling beam inside a public office waiting area.

    Fun-Economics-9525 Report

    #15

    Tall Man Problems

    Tall man struggles to fit comfortably on a blue Suzuki motorcycle in a showroom filled with bikes.

    Been searching for a bike that would fit my frame. Pushing 6’10” and around 278lbs, mostly legs and arms with a short torso. I’ve come to terms that I may be too tall.

    SniperSpree28 Report

    Scientific studies have confirmed that taller height impacts disease risk in fascinating ways. While being tall is actually linked to a lower risk of coronary heart disease and high blood pressure, it unfortunately correlates with a higher risk of atrial fibrillation and certain types of cancer. It’s as if nature decided to give you the ability to reach the top shelf but decided to make your internal wiring a bit more complicated to compensate.

    #16

    Lighting Fixtures Are A Common Tall People Problem. I Can’t Tell You How Many Chandeliers, Ceiling Fans, And Other Lights I’ve Bopped My Head On

    Tall woman in a red dress indoors illustrating common struggles only tall people face in daily life settings.

    blissfulellie Report

    #17

    This Bed Is Clearly For Short-Term Stays

    Tall man lying on a small bed illustrating common struggles only tall people face in daily life.

    tall.person.struggles Report

    #18

    No Ceiling Tiles To Remove This Time

    Tall man bending awkwardly on exercise machine in gym, illustrating common struggles only tall people face.

    tallpaul24 Report

    Then there is the daily comedy of errors that comes with navigating public infrastructure. Mirrors are perhaps the greatest enemies of the tall, in most public restrooms, a tall person can see their sternum with crystal clarity but has to do a deep squat just to check if there is spinach in their teeth.

    #19

    Tall People Problems

    Tall person taking a mirror selfie in an elevator, holding groceries and wearing a black hoodie.

    simon.the.giant Report

    #20

    6’2” Is Exactly The Wrong Height For The Bathroom Mirrors At Ponce City Market

    Tall person taking a mirror selfie in a public restroom, illustrating struggles only tall people face with limited mirror height.

    TheMarygan Report

    #21

    The Problem With Mini’s On Tall Girls Is That They’re Barely Longer Than Blouses

    Tall woman in a pink floral dress posing indoors, illustrating common struggles only tall people face.

    mangocrema Report

    Airplane travel is a form of high-altitude yoga where your knees are permanently jammed into the lumbar support of the person in front of you. Even the simple act of walking down the street becomes a social event because strangers feel a deep, spiritual need to ask, "How’s the weather up there?" or ask if you play basketball.

    #22

    Tall Guy Problem, Every Hospital Gown Is A Hospital Miniskirt

    Man in a medical gown taking a mirror selfie, illustrating common struggles tall people face with clothing fit.

    itsmecraiglee Report

    OP is rockin' that hospital miniskirt, though XD

    #23

    Discovered The Wabi Sabi Light. I Should Probably Hang It Higher

    Tall man standing under a low hanging lamp in a colorful living room, illustrating common struggles for tall people.

    macairekristoph Report

    #24

    POV Flying In Economy While Tall (6'3/192cm)

    View of cramped airplane seat legroom showing struggles only tall people face during flights with limited space.

    hchn27 Report

    That's why I always book aisle, even at just 176 cm (I refuse to do freedom units, sorry.)

    Ultimately, being tall is a journey of high stakes and even higher doorframes. You are a natural-born leader who can see over the crowd at concerts, but you are also the person everyone asks to reach the heavy Dutch oven on the highest kitchen cabinet.

    #25

    Like A Giraffe At A Watering Hole

    A tall person bending awkwardly to drink from a low water fountain, highlighting struggles only tall people face.

    badgers523 Report

    #26

    Short Girlfriend, Tall Boyfriend Problems

    Two people, one noticeably tall, taking a selfie near the Eiffel Tower, illustrating struggles only tall people face outdoors.

    scarredlimb Report

    #27

    Felt Left Out At Six Flags

    A tall young man in a gray tank top at an outdoor amusement park, illustrating struggles only tall people face.

    reddit.com Report

    It is a life of accidental intimidation and perpetual back-cracking, balanced out by the fact that you can always find your friends in a crowded mall. We might have to deal with "headless" selfies and the tragedy of "short" blankets that leave our toes exposed to the cold, but at least we have the best vantage point for the inevitable robot uprising. Just remember to duck when the robots are built by short engineers.

    #28

    A Friend Just Sent Me This Pic: "My Grandpa Bought Two Pairs Of Jeans That Were Too Short, So He Cut One Pair And Glued Them To The Other"

    Close-up of worn hiking shoes and rolled-up jeans on a brick pavement illustrating common tall people struggles.

    imgur.com Report

    #29

    Asked A Stranger To Take A Photo Of Me & My Friends

    Group of four friends at night with drinks, highlighting height difference as a common struggle tall people face.

    jman292 Report

    That’s just bad picture taking.

    #30

    My 6'7 Friend Hates My S2000

    Two tall men struggling to fit comfortably inside a small red convertible car outdoors.

    thisguy2007 Report

    #31

    Fitting In! Or Tall People Problems

    Tall man struggles in low spaces and doorways, illustrating common challenges faced by tall people in everyday situations.

    It all started in a supermarket in Greece where he was oblivious. In fact, I don't think he realized I was taking a picture.

    And really progressed in Romania. Here's our hotel room in Bucharest - it dawned on him that fitting in might be an issue.

    Attempting to exit the church.

    Another hotel room in Romania. I bet he finally knows how average height people look out of a window.

    imgur.com Report

    #32

    Tall In The Back Seat

    A tall person sitting uncomfortably in the backseat of a small car, struggling with limited legroom.

    ColonelVonStugen Report

    #33

    This The Season To Get Clotheslined By Christmas Decorations In The Office

    Tall man in office cubicle setting, highlighting everyday struggles only tall people face while working indoors.

    imgur.com Report

    #34

    House Hunting In Baltimore. Hey I’m New Here, Turns Out Even The Regular Folk Have To Deal With It

    Tall man in colorful shorts struggling to fit under a low ceiling, showing common struggles only tall people face.

    TotemBro Report

    Okay, what is wrong with this house? Regular ceiling height in Germany is 245 cm. Even in very old houses it's at least 200 cm.

    #35

    My Buddy Got Tired Of People Asking About His Height

    Man sitting at a table in a restaurant, holding a card that highlights struggles of tall people with height and shoe size details.

    navy308 Report

    #36

    My Brother (6'6/197cm) Recently Moved To Lithuania, My Mother Asked That He Sends A Picture That Was "Undeniably Him In Europe," This Is What She Received

    Tall person standing in a low doorway, illustrating common struggles only tall people face in daily life.

    Farretpotter Report

    #37

    I'm 6'2

    Tall man wearing sunglasses struggles with low ceiling inside a crowded public transport, highlighting tall people problems.

    KevinRedder Report

    #38

    This Shower At An Airbnb

    Man in a bathtub with shower curtain barely covering him, illustrating common struggles tall people face in bathrooms.

    Andreas2Leetsar Report

    #39

    When The Hotel Shower Is Too Short. I’m Only Like 6’, Too. Can’t Imagine How Much More Mildly Infuriating It Is For Really Tall People

    Young man struggling with short showerhead in bathroom, illustrating common struggles only tall people face.

    PresentLeading338 Report

    #40

    My Husband Helping Me Get A Photo Of My 6’4” Brother

    Tall man in a gray suit standing on grass facing a shorter man lifting a woman in a red polka dot dress outdoors.

    Forest_Froggie Report

    #41

    Chewbacca Spotted Shopping. When You’re 7 Feet Tall, Grocery Shopping Gets A Little... Ridiculous. No Photoshop Here - Just My Real-Life Tall Tales

    Tall man shopping in a grocery store, pushing a small cart that highlights struggles only tall people face.

    7footphysique Report

    #42

    Dutch Train Bathroom At 6’9

    Young tall person taking a mirror selfie in a graffiti-covered elevator, wearing a North Face jacket and holding a phone.

    Acceptable_One_4941 Report

    #43

    American Train Bathroom At 6'7"

    Tall person taking a selfie inside a narrow room, illustrating common struggles only tall people face in small spaces.

    6footseven Report

    #44

    Oh No, You've Got Me

    Surveillance screen showing tall person struggling to fit fully in frame at a checkout labeled card only.

    phphulk Report

    #45

    Life As A 6’5 Man In A 100 Plus Year-Old House With Small Mirrors (But This Pretty Much A Common Occurrence)

    Person with a tall stature giving a thumbs up in a small mirror, highlighting struggles only tall people face.

    bigred_sethjones Report

    #46

    I Hate Buses

    Person with long legs sitting uncomfortably in a small car space, illustrating struggles only tall people face.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Now This Rx100 Is Also Starting To Look Small. To Me Every Bike Looks Like A Toy Bike

    Tall man sitting on a motorcycle, highlighting common struggles only tall people face in everyday situations.

    tallest_boy_pune Report

    #48

    In Other News, Bathrooms On Tour Buses Are Even Smaller Than Airplane Bathrooms

    Man wearing glasses and black jacket struggling to fit inside a small space, illustrating common struggles tall people face.

    derek_wadlington Report

    #49

    When You're Too Tall To Fit In A School Desk

    Two tall students sitting at desks in a classroom, one wearing a blue hoodie and struggling with legroom.

    MaddieLeigh_Ann Report

    #50

    Guys, It's Sweater Season

    Tall person standing indoors wearing a black sweater and jeans, illustrating struggles only tall people face shared online

    nikkioh Report

    #51

    This Sidewalk In Southern Portugal

    A tall person standing uncomfortably close to a low overhang, illustrating struggles tall people face outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Dc Condos Really Pretend That This Is Ok (5'7" Man For Scale)

    Tall person standing in a bathtub with a low ceiling, highlighting common struggles tall people face indoors.

    cosinetangentini Report

    #53

    I've Been Tall Since I Was 13, Everyone Around Me Is Short. So My Spine Is Permanently Altered At My Neckline. I Wish I Was Small Like Everyone Else

    Side profile of a tall person with glasses in a home setting, highlighting common struggles only tall people face.

    it5h4rryp0tt3r Report

    #54

    Tall People Problems

    Man with beard in an olive shirt bumps head on a low ceiling sign, illustrating struggles only tall people face.

    CPassaro Report

    #55

    Where All My Tall People At?

    Tall woman stretching at kitchen sink illustrating struggles only tall people face in daily tasks like washing dishes.

    hazel.ouwehand_swims Report

    #56

    How Do I Feel Less Tall? I'm Just Tired Of Standing Out Like A Sore Thumb And Always Being The Tallest In The Room (After Hitting My Head On The Doorframe)

    Four tall young men wearing jackets posing together at night in front of a large illuminated Gothic cathedral building.

    Acceptable_One_4941 Report

    #57

    Tall People Problems

    Two tall people outdoors, one standing on a tree stump to match height, wearing black jackets and sunglasses.

    krisshobert Report

    #58

    Short People Should Adapt Like This So We Don't Have To Crouch For Pictures

    Group of tall young men standing outdoors on a city street, showcasing height differences and fashion styles typical of tall people.

    NewTaq Report

    #59

    Tall People Problems

    Two tall women standing in bathroom stalls with doors covering only part of their bodies, showing struggles only tall people face.

    maggielong45 Report

    #60

    I'm 6'7" And Went To Visit My Short In-Laws Today

    Tall person in a kitchen measuring their height against a low ceiling, illustrating struggles only tall people face indoors.

    sebs8 Report

