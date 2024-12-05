ADVERTISEMENT

Life is incredibly complex, and sometimes, the best way to see the light in the tunnel of challenges is through wit.

Adriana Manhattan illustrates various relatable inner thoughts with a dash of self-deprecating humor. As the artist shared herself, her work "is all about baring my soul and embracing honesty. I draw inspiration from everyday life, finding humor in the overlap of those struggling, awkward, and truthful moments of life. Where vulnerability and reality meet, there’s always something relatable, and often hilarious, to uncover."

Scroll down below to see if any of these illustrations resonate with you too!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

In an interview with Bored Panda, Adriana shared what has changed since we were last in contact with her.

“A lot has changed, but the biggest milestone was finally completing my PhD thesis. It’s been a long, grueling journey filled with dedication and an absurd number of words! Now that it’s behind me, I feel like I finally have the freedom to let my creativity flow and dive into new projects. It’s like an exciting new chapter—pun absolutely intended!” wrote Adriana.
#2

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We were wondering what a typical day’s like for her when she’s working on a new comic.

Adriana responded: “For me, every comic begins with writing. Crafting a good joke is like searching for a good balance of wit, humor, and genuine connection. As I write, I can imagine the characters’ faces, gestures, and speech bubbles coming to life, even before sketching. Then I start to sketch, paired with a cup of coffee and some good tunes. So, it’s a fluid process where words and lines come together, transforming an idea into a simple figure that somehow manages to express everything I want to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Adriana also shared whether she has ever scrapped an idea after starting working on it.

The artist wrote: “There are times I hesitate to share an idea because it feels too personal, like an inside joke only I would get. And honestly, some of my published comics feel that way too! But those quirky, deeply personal comics are part of my storytelling, and I think they add a unique layer to my work.”
#6

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

When it comes to a reader's response that really made an impact, Adriana shared: “I once received a message from a reader who was going through a tough breakup. She told me she took breaks from work to check my comics and unwind. It made me realize that I don’t just connect with people through my story but also through theirs—the shared pain, struggles, and feelings we all experience. It was a beautiful feeling to know that my work could offer comfort to others, inspiring me to keep creating and sharing.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, Adriana added: “If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to begin your creative journey, consider this your sign. Start now. The beauty of storytelling lies in its simplicity. You don’t need fancy tools or perfect conditions. A pen, a piece of paper, and your unique voice are enough. Sometimes the simplest tools are the most powerful.”
#10

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who sees a pair of testicles here? :D

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#20

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Artist Illustrates The Irony Of Modern Issues, And Here Are The Results (New Pics)

adrianamanhattan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!