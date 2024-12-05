ADVERTISEMENT

Life is incredibly complex, and sometimes, the best way to see the light in the tunnel of challenges is through wit.

Adriana Manhattan illustrates various relatable inner thoughts with a dash of self-deprecating humor. As the artist shared herself, her work "is all about baring my soul and embracing honesty. I draw inspiration from everyday life, finding humor in the overlap of those struggling, awkward, and truthful moments of life. Where vulnerability and reality meet, there’s always something relatable, and often hilarious, to uncover."

Scroll down below to see if any of these illustrations resonate with you too!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com