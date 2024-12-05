40 Real-Life Ironies And Issues Illustrated By This Artist (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Life is incredibly complex, and sometimes, the best way to see the light in the tunnel of challenges is through wit.
Adriana Manhattan illustrates various relatable inner thoughts with a dash of self-deprecating humor. As the artist shared herself, her work "is all about baring my soul and embracing honesty. I draw inspiration from everyday life, finding humor in the overlap of those struggling, awkward, and truthful moments of life. Where vulnerability and reality meet, there’s always something relatable, and often hilarious, to uncover."
Scroll down below to see if any of these illustrations resonate with you too!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Adriana shared what has changed since we were last in contact with her.
“A lot has changed, but the biggest milestone was finally completing my PhD thesis. It’s been a long, grueling journey filled with dedication and an absurd number of words! Now that it’s behind me, I feel like I finally have the freedom to let my creativity flow and dive into new projects. It’s like an exciting new chapter—pun absolutely intended!” wrote Adriana.
We were wondering what a typical day’s like for her when she’s working on a new comic.
Adriana responded: “For me, every comic begins with writing. Crafting a good joke is like searching for a good balance of wit, humor, and genuine connection. As I write, I can imagine the characters’ faces, gestures, and speech bubbles coming to life, even before sketching. Then I start to sketch, paired with a cup of coffee and some good tunes. So, it’s a fluid process where words and lines come together, transforming an idea into a simple figure that somehow manages to express everything I want to say.”
Adriana also shared whether she has ever scrapped an idea after starting working on it.
The artist wrote: “There are times I hesitate to share an idea because it feels too personal, like an inside joke only I would get. And honestly, some of my published comics feel that way too! But those quirky, deeply personal comics are part of my storytelling, and I think they add a unique layer to my work.”
When it comes to a reader's response that really made an impact, Adriana shared: “I once received a message from a reader who was going through a tough breakup. She told me she took breaks from work to check my comics and unwind. It made me realize that I don’t just connect with people through my story but also through theirs—the shared pain, struggles, and feelings we all experience. It was a beautiful feeling to know that my work could offer comfort to others, inspiring me to keep creating and sharing.”
Lastly, Adriana added: “If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to begin your creative journey, consider this your sign. Start now. The beauty of storytelling lies in its simplicity. You don’t need fancy tools or perfect conditions. A pen, a piece of paper, and your unique voice are enough. Sometimes the simplest tools are the most powerful.”
Apparently the steak-shaped blushes are not two halves of a moustache.
