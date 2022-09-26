Sometimes all you need to get some perspective on your life is to see it as a cartoon illustration. Artist Adriana Manhattan is excellent at capturing our ironic everyday moments in her cute yet thought-provoking drawings. Adriana’s posts get tons of love online with her followers sharing how touched they feel seeing their experiences portrayed by the talented creator.

Check out some of Adriana’s best illustrations and let us know which ones you relate to the most!

#1

somegirlwho
somegirlwho
1 day ago

What is this "calling" you speak of? Phones are for texting and wasting time on the internet.

“Whenever I have free time, I try to sketch as many ideas as possible. I usually need a few hours to complete an illustration. Anytime I can lift my head from my work and other responsibilities is the best time to draw comics, so I consider it a form of self-care. I guess you could say I've developed a small routine of sorts. I like to take my time, brew a cup of coffee, and put on some music to tune out the outside world and completely immerse myself in my work,” Adriana described her work process to us.
#2

Desert Panda
Desert Panda
1 day ago

That hit home...

#3

Dane R
Dane R
1 day ago

Self love is easy I do it everyday in my room and hope no one walks in

When asked about creative blocks, the artist says: “Creativity comes within and has deep roots in one's mind and emotions. I believe creativity is stifled when one loses touch with their inner self and becomes too preoccupied with the noise outside. When I'm stuck for ideas, I try to go in the directions I may have shielded away from and find a way to relate to what's happening there. That's how I usually find something that disturbs or excites me enough to put it on paper.”
#4

Kristin Malliet
Kristin Malliet
18 hours ago

The past in in here already with all his baggage

#5

Dane R
Dane R
1 day ago

4 dogs later… this was a great choice!

We wondered whether it’s difficult to develop a unique style nowadays when there are so many great creators, to which Adriana replied: “Actually, I think it's the other way around because you have so many great resources and artists to draw inspiration from. However, no matter what, finding one's own style is difficult and perhaps a never-ending process. To do things differently, you must first blind yourself to your familiar ways - and you will probably dislike the result. You must learn to embrace the many disappointments you will experience before you write your own narrative.”
#6

Dane R
Dane R
1 day ago

Who needs them anyway!

#7

Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
1 day ago

Nobody needs them coming back.

“Although I'm best known for my comics, I'm also an avid writer. I want to write comic books and novels - many of them if possible!” the creator talks about her future plans. “My goal is to see my works on the shelves of the bookstores in NYC. Currently, I am working on a few projects. Ultimately, I would love to see one of my stories adapted for cinema. That is my dream.”
#8

Non-binary warlord
Non-binary warlord
22 hours ago

I actually told someone that I felt depressed and this exact scenario went down

#9

teddybearnotsomean
teddybearnotsomean
23 hours ago

Yes! we are all fine! except for all of our problems... But other then that- we are fine! (We would like to note that we are being sarcastic...)

#10

Aly.J
Aly.J
3 hours ago

Wait, if my heart is saying to not listen to it, then me not listening to it will be me listening to it, which won't be me listening to it, which wil be me listening to it... AAAAAAAAAAAA

#11

Trophy Husband
Trophy Husband
7 hours ago

There is a sign about idiots dieing because they pushed to the top on BP yesterday... This comic needs that.

#12

Karla Lawatsch
Karla Lawatsch
20 hours ago

Why get up so early ? Noon is prime time for snoozing! I eat far less when I sleep latern

#13

teddybearnotsomean
teddybearnotsomean
23 hours ago

This one hit us.

#14

Ted Morris
Ted Morris
1 day ago

Why do these people's houses keep getting robbed?

#15

Trophy Husband
Trophy Husband
7 hours ago

You get to shed those? Awesome!!

#16

Karla Lawatsch
Karla Lawatsch
19 hours ago

Ah, she doesn't know. She often tells me that it's raining when there isn't a cloud in the sky.

#17

Emily
Emily
23 hours ago

Why is she blushing?

#18

Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
23 hours ago

..No

#19

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
1 day ago

Thinker's remorse

#20

aZZy_d3Lta
aZZy_d3Lta
15 hours ago

no, there isn't. stop lying

#21

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
22 hours ago

And how i perceive my problems does not fit the computer screen

#22

Jay Son
Jay Son
22 hours ago

Sounds familiar :/

#23

Karla Lawatsch
Karla Lawatsch
20 hours ago

Get out of your head! Go outside and enjoy the weather. Meet, and speak- with real, live people. Care about someone besides yourself. Join the interconnected web of life!

#24

Taking My Antidepressants
Taking My Antidepressants
2 hours ago

I like food but I don't want to eat

#25

Taking My Antidepressants
Taking My Antidepressants
2 hours ago

Well then

#26

#27

Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
23 hours ago

:(

#28

#29

#30

