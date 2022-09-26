Sometimes all you need to get some perspective on your life is to see it as a cartoon illustration. Artist Adriana Manhattan is excellent at capturing our ironic everyday moments in her cute yet thought-provoking drawings. Adriana’s posts get tons of love online with her followers sharing how touched they feel seeing their experiences portrayed by the talented creator.

Check out some of Adriana’s best illustrations and let us know which ones you relate to the most!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com