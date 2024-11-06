Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Skips Senior Colleague For Promotion After Seeing Her Belittle New Hire, She Then Plays Victim
Relationships, Work

Interview With Expert
We often hear stories about toxic bosses, because there are just so many of them out there. Surprisingly, today, we are bringing you a spicy tale of how an amazing boss served revenge to a worker who had the audacity to belittle a new employee in front of everyone.

The boss overheard this, and guess what she did? Refused to give the rude woman a promotion and told it to her face! Well, this lady started playing the victim card and even lodged a complaint against her manager who wondered whether she shouldn’t have told her the reason.

More info: Reddit

    When there are good bosses running companies, it naturally creates a healthy work environment

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster had recently hired 10 new staff to work in the company’s warehouse and one of these employees was having their first day at work

    Image credits: Ukcheatingwife

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The new hire had a sensible and pretty minor question and addressed it to an older worker in the warehouse, dubbed Heather

    Image credits: Ukcheatingwife

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Heather’s prompt and needlessly rude response to the new hire’s question barred her from a promotion almost immediately, and the poster told her as much

    Image credits: Ukcheatingwife

    Heather lodged a complaint against the boss and played the victim card, so the manager wondered whether she shouldn’t have told her the reason for not being promoted

    Today we dive into a story where our protagonist with a truly unique name, Ukcheatingwife, is a good boss who put a mean worker in her place. What happened was that the manager’s company had an open position for a supervisor with a higher pay while they had also recruited warehouse workers. 

    It was the second day for one of these new hires and she asked a colleague, Heather, about a work doubt. Instead of helping the new employee, Heather belittled her in front of everyone by clapping after every word, while also using foul language. Ouch, that sounds like such a rough thing to face right on the second day!

    To get some insights about the work environment, Bored Panda interviewed Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She mentioned that new hires facing cruelty for asking questions or doubts will feel incompetent and even doubt their abilities to complete a task.

    “They will suppress their needs and opinions and feel uncomfortable or unsafe at work, affecting team dynamics with a lack of trust. This will also cause low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression, and it will be more likely for the employee to quit the job,” she added.

    Well, it looks like it’s a good thing the original poster (OP) overheard Heather belittling the new hire and decided to not promote her to the supervisor role that paid an extra £5 an hour. As many Redditors pointed out, the best part was probably how the boss told her the reason to her face about why she was not promoted to the position.

    Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Our expert also explained that having transparency in the workplace helps avoid misunderstandings leading to confusion, or, at worst, lawsuits. 

    “It was the right thing to do as Heather needed to understand that she isn’t fully capable or equipped to be a leader and might need training in this case so that she is skilled/ educated enough to lead a team without having any negative consequences because of her behavior,” Apoorva noted.

    On top of it all, folks online scoffed at how Heather played the victim card and lodged a complaint about her manager. They said that it was clearly evident that Heather lacked leadership skills and it was actually a blessing in disguise that the boss caught her acting that way. 

    People pointed out that she would’ve caused people to leave, and honestly, where’s the lie? We spoke to Apoorva about how a company can assess readiness for a supervisory role, especially in terms of a candidate’s interpersonal skills and temperament.

    She advised, “Having a recruitment plan in the process would definitely benefit in making the right choice for the right role. Especially for a supervisory role, incorporating a behavioral interview questionnaire will be more insightful as the situational questions will help identify the candidate’s interpersonal and decision-making capabilities and also understand their reactions/temperament in certain situations.”

    That certainly sounds quite illuminating. A behavioral interview questionnaire might’ve caught Heather’s rude behavior toward her colleague. The poster mentioned in the comments that if she had gotten the supervisor role, the power would’ve gone to her head and things might have escalated for the company. 

    She also informed us that she spoke kindly to the new hire and told her that that’s not how things are run in the company. That’s really kind of her, don’t you think so? Also, what do you make of the story? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks applauded the boss and claimed that Heather got what she deserved as her actions would have made people leave if she was a supervisor

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    She felt victimized for how she communicated? That's rich. The person she was talking to probably felt pretty victimized. The senior employee chooses to talk to people that way. It's going to affect her job.

    Suzie
    She felt victimized for how she communicated? That's rich. The person she was talking to probably felt pretty victimized. The senior employee chooses to talk to people that way. It's going to affect her job.

