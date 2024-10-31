Terrifying Roommate Hid Under Man’s Bed For Months, When Caught, He Tries To Play The Victim

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with roommates can either be amazing or one of the worst experiences of your life. A good flatmate respects your privacy, boundaries, and needs. Not everyone is lucky to live with someone like that; some folks truly get stuck with roommates from hell!

A man only realized how creepy his roomie was two years after living with the guy. Unfortunately, he only discovered this because of a scary noise under his bed that woke him up at 3 a.m. in the night. Nothing could have prepared him for what he saw.

Nobody wants to live in fear in their own home, but there is no other option if you’re stuck with a sinister roommate

The poster had been living for two years with his flatmate Karl, who kept asking him if he had ever experimented with other men even though he denied it

One night, the author was awoken by noise under his bed, and despite being terrified, he checked it out, only to get the shock of his life when he saw Karl under his bed

The poster ran out of the place and ignored all texts from his flatmate, who tried explaining he only did such a thing to help them get closer and “psychically saturate each other”

Instead of apologizing for his actions, Karl played the victim, and the author, who was very scared, decided to stay with a friend and not renew his lease

The OP’s roommate had revealed earlier on that he was part of the LGBTQ community because he felt attraction to people regardless of their gender. Karl, the flatmate, wasn’t just content to reveal his identity, he also wanted the poster to do the same. One of the first red flags was probably when Karl couldn’t take no for an answer, even after the author seemed uncomfortable talking about such topics.

It seems like he might have had a crush on the OP or harbored some unrequited feelings for him. Karl saying, “we’ll see” when the poster said he never experimented with men shows that he wanted to force him to change his mind. Attraction is fluid and can evolve as a person learns more about themselves, but it can’t be manipulated by someone else.

Karl’s weirdness didn’t just stop there. His crazy justification for lying under OP’s bed for months was that he wanted them to be psychically saturated with each other. Some people do believe that you can use the law of saturation to attract other folks. It definitely doesn’t involve creepily hiding under their beds. It is mostly about self-love and positive vibrations, none of which Karl did.

The poster, understandably, felt afraid to stay in the house with such a devious person. He rushed out and went to a restaurant to gather his thoughts. Later, he snuck into the apartment when Karl was away to collect all his stuff and stay at his friend’s place. It makes sense that he wanted to get away to safety as soon as possible.

Instead of apologizing for such creepy behavior, Karl doubled down on his actions and tried to gain his friends’ sympathy. He made it seem like the OP was discriminating against him for his orientation, which obviously worked since nobody knew the truth. Of all the bad roommates out there, Karl probably takes the cake just because of his confidence to do such horrifying things.

When dealing with flatmates that aren’t so unhinged, it’s best to approach conflicts calmly. Express your feelings in a respectful manner and come to a compromise with your roommates since they are also trying to have a comfortable living experience. Hopefully, everyone will follow the established rules and not camp out under the other person’s bed.

In case situations escalate, just like this story, and your safety is threatened, it’s smart to find another place to stay temporarily. Some folks aren’t fortunate enough to move out so easily or camp out at a friend’s house. In those cases, they should do their best to isolate themselves from their roommate by locking their bedroom door or spending more time out of the house until they find or afford a better alternative.

When you decide to live with a stranger, you’re essentially playing roommate roulette. Unfortunately for the OP, luck wasn’t in his favor. He ended up with something worse than a monster under his bed…a Karl!

What would your reaction have been if you were in the poster’s shoes?

People were so creeped out by the situation that they told the author to run as far away as possible from Karl and not look back

