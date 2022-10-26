I love a good horror film as much as the next person, but there’s something about knowing the story is fictional that makes it a tad bit less frightening. I have no reason to actually fear Pennywise the clown or Freddy Krueger because I know they’re not real. (Or at least that's what I remind myself...) But if you tell me a scary story about a paranormal experience you recently had, I’ll be sleeping with the lights on for weeks.

We are well into spooky season, pandas, and if you’re interested in expanding your knowledge of the dark and disturbing, you’re in luck. Today we’re bringing you a list of some of the creepiest and spookiest facts that have been shared on the Horror Facts Instagram account. From disturbing film trivia to photos of real life nightmares, this list is full of photos that might make you want to turn the lights on before heading to bed tonight.

Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from horror expert and creator of the Knifepoint Horror podcast, Soren Narnia. Be sure to upvote the photos that have you feeling spooked, and feel free to share any of the creepiest facts you know in the comments section. Then if you’re looking for even more haunting facts, check out this Bored Panda article next.