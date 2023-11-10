Below, you’ll find some stories of creepy and mysterious experiences people have shared on Reddit that they’ve never been able to explain. From strangers suddenly vanishing to seeing things that were never to be found again, we hope you enjoy reading through this inexplicable list, pandas. And be sure to upvote the stories that you find particularly bizarre!

Curiosity is a great trait for humans to have. It’s led to countless discoveries and advancements, and without it, we would know very little about this crazy world that we call home. But unfortunately, asking questions doesn’t always lead to answers. In fact, sometimes our wondering can lead to even more questions.

#1 About 2018ish our at the time roommate asked if we would drive her to the next town over to meet some dude. My wife and I were kind of apprehensive just due to some of the stuff this guy was saying, but we decided we'd go, she even convinced us to stay and watch a movie with them, so f**k it, we started driving. We decided to stop for gas on the way out, grab a drink for the road, but as we were coming around the corner to the gas station, we saw a woman in a white sundress, no shoes, just strolling down the side of the road. She was so close to the middle of the road that I swerved to miss her then hammered on the brakes, got out and went to check if I had hit her. Nowhere to be found. No woman, no nothing, and there was nowhere she could have gone to the left or right. I checked under the car, nothing. We were all pretty rattled, but decided we'd keep going. As soon as we pulled into the gas station, the TPMS went off saying the two passenger sides tires were flat, sure enough, both valve stems had sheared off. We got the car towed, went home, called it a night. While later we found out the guy whose house we were supposed to go to got arrested after a search warrant was executed on the property and they found human remains. I still believe we were saved by the dark haired woman in the sundress.

ADVERTISEMENT

#2 I once saw a clipboard fly off of the hook it hung on and land around 3 feet away. The room was totally still beforehand, no breeze or earthquake or anything. Just hanging up where it always was, then flung across the room for no reason at all.



Most boring poltergeist ever.

#3 I was living in my last apartment back in the 90s.



I walked down the hall, turned to go to the bathroom, and got hit in the back with a penny.



Nobody else was in the apartment.

#4 My grandmother swears I was saved by an Angel at the beach when I was a baby. Obviously I was way too young to remember but the way the story goes is we were floating around in the ocean and a wave knocked lil 6 month me off of a raft and away from my grandma.



She claims she panicked and that I was nowhere to be seen, but as she ran to the shore a freakishly tall old man with wispy grey hair caught her and handed me over. After checking to see if I was okay she turned to thank him but says he had vanished completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 saw a friendly looking cat that I didn't recognize coming up to me, like it was looking for attention, in the hallway of my house. Right when it got close, it disappeared. Years later, I got a kitten, which grew into a cat that reminded me of that cat

#6 My sister and I both saw the same (or similar) floating white figure out of the same window of the house 6 months apart without having discussed it till about 8 years after each witnessing it. Our eldest sister claimed to have seen the same thing in front of our house after we both came clean to her. There was about a year long period when I would hear a phantom calling my name to the front yard but there was no one or nothing out there when I’d look outside.

#7 When I was about 13 or 14 years old myself and two friends found a house in the middle of the woods that just didn't make sense. We were all neighbors, and along all three of our houses was a very large wooded area. It runs a few miles back and becomes a state forest. We had run around these woods plenty of times and even had areas we'd recognize as we went. This particular day we followed this ravine that was sometimes a stream, but was dry at this time. That part is important, because we followed that same ravine several times after that and never could find the house again.



When I say the house didn't make sense, I mean it. It was a white trailer. I'd say a double-wide. There was white underpinning along the bottom. It was a poor country area, so that's not uncommon. But it was unusually clean. Like, brand new, perfectly white. But that's still not the weird part.



It didn't have doors. Or windows. Or a driveway. We were in the middle of the woods. The entire walk through the woods is full of bushes, thorns, spiderwebs, bugs, vines, logs. Woods stuff. But this was a clearing of flat grass like someone mowed this area. We weren't afraid or anything while we were there. There really wasn't anything remarkable about it, and that's honestly what makes it so weird to think about to this day. We just walked around it for a bit, said it was kinda weird, and we went back on our adventure. Eventually we all just went home.



I'm still friends with both of the other kids. We're in our 30s and I'm even going to a wedding for one of them this weekend. We've talked about it since, and the story still just doesn't add up. My parents still live in that house, and we spent years after that day exploring the woods all the time. Never found it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When I was a young man in my twenties I would go camping by myself often. On this particular time I had set up a tent in a small patch of grass not far from a creek. I was just walking to the creek with my pot to fill with water when I heard a strange squealing and went to investigate. I got to a steep bank and halfway down tangled in barbwire was a bear cub hanging by its neck and front leg squealing loudly. I looked and at the top of the bank was the mother and she was in distress calling and grunt/chirping ( the best way I can describe the sound.) My eyes met with the mother's and I was caught off guard. I looked at her and held my arms out palms out fingers pointed down. I somehow knew it would be ok to help the cub. I walked up to the bear cub and held it by the scruff of the neck with one hand and quickly unwrapped the wire with the other and set the cub on the ground and backed away. When I got far enough away to feel safe I couldn't see the bears anymore because of the bend in the creek and the bushes. It was nearly dark and I couldn't move my camp so I just stayed the night. The next morning as I was packing up my tent a bear came from the creekside with a large fish in its mouth. It was about forty feet from me before I noticed it. It looked at me, dropped the fish, grunted and turned and walked away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This goes along with other stories but it’s the one that stuck out -



When I was probably 11, I was at home with my mom and dad. The way our house was set up, the office opened into the living room from a very wide door, and the kitchen was next to the living room, fairly open concept. I was in the office on my computer, my dad was on the couch watching tv, we were probably 10 feet apart at most within view of one another. It was like 7 at night and was pretty much totally dark out.



What we saw I can only describe as the most intense camera flash you could imagine. Think about how lightning lights up the dark sky so much it looks like daylight for a second, it was that but indoors. It wasn’t lighting outside, sky was clear and somehow you could just tell it originated inside.



Dad and I looked at each other. We both saw the same thing, and we both sat there a little freaked out. We’ve talked about it dozens of times and our stories are still identical, but we can’t figure it out.



Dad and I both saw it, one big flash, just as quick as a camera flash. Completely overtook both rooms.

#10 I was hanging out on the sidewalk in front of a drugstore when some dude walked by, stopped, looked at me, and asked me to think of a card, any card. Then he said ”you’re picturing the five of clubs!” I was amazed. That’s the card I was thinking of. ”Holy s**t, that’s right!” I said. The dude just winked and walked away.



That’s the best magic trick I’ve ever seen, and it was some rando on the street that I never saw again. I have no clue how he did it, other than some form of subliminal planting of the image in my mind, but that’s unreliable. It was a card trick that involved no cards at all. That was the most inexplicable thing I’ve ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Family was on holiday at a resort in Vietnam.



My sister and I took an elevator in the hotel and it stopped and opened up on the top floor, where nothing was built. Just bricks laying about, a wheelbarrow, no fence or wall around the edge of the building, and there was a single small tree growing out of the ground in front of the elevator doors a few feet out.



There was also this impenetrable fog that was floating around, obscuring the sight of what would be the rest of the resort below and it was quite windy.



We both agreed it was weird and looked dangerous to be up here - we clearly weren't meant to have access to the top floor since it wasn't fully constructed.





We went back down to the ground floor and noticed that it was actually a sunny and clear day all round. We wondered where that fog and wind went to.





So we decided to go back to the unfinished rooftop level to check again, but when we did it was perfectly fine and fully built. We couldn't explain it and couldn't find that half-built top floor again afterwards.

#12 Had (apparently) a sleep hallucination (different from a night terror) and saw a black ichor monster with a crown made of flesh. It ran at me all herky jerky when it noticed I was awake. I screamed and put the blanket over my head. My mom woke up and ran into the room. It was gone.





Looked as real as real life, just a few feet from me. It was seamless with real life.



20 years later and haven't experienced anything like that before or after.



Mom later said she saw a moving shadow in the room before she turned on the light.

#13 when i was 22 and my gf was 18 we were driving on a rainy night after dark and saw a young lady on the side of the road. as we drove past my gf asked me to stop and see if she needed a ride so i did.



when she climbed in she was a little old lady.



we drove her to her destination and after dropping her off and driving in silence for a bit my gf looks at me and goes, "Did you see a pretty young girl when we passed her the first time?"



i said yes that i had thought she was 18ish and was definitely not a wrinkley old lady.



we both saw the woman in both forms. f**king shapeshifter!

#14 On a super dark road in farmland with corn on both sides a weird human shaped thing with wings was crouched in the road and it did a weird jump and took off flying above the corn. Everyone in the car screamed like lunatics. We were on the way to a party and everyone there thought we were messing with them but we were legitimately terrified. It was big, like the size of an average man. This was over ten years ago and we still randomly message each other about it.

Edit: I just did some googling and it appears people have reported seeing the same think even hunched over at first like I saw in PA and NJ so I guess maybe we have something unexplainable going on or at least we did. All the websites I found had this info put out around the same time I saw it years ago.

#15 When I was at chess tournaments as a kid, I would always hang out with this one kid. My dad was friends with his dad.



All was good, until one day.



When we were walking out to the parking lot after a tournament, we were talking, and laughing. My family was to the left side of them, and him and his dad were to the right side of us (the distance was a couple meters from each other).



I remember looking at them, looking the other way for a split second, and then looking back at them-just to see that they have vanished.



It may sound weird, but they actually *vanished*. My family was flabbergasted. My dad even went up the stairs to quickly search the building for them. No sign at all. To this day, that mystery has become unexplained.





I never saw them after that. There is evidence that they have existed though, as there is a picture of that same kid in the academy where I used to go as a kid.



It creeps me out everytime.

#16 I was on a pretty secluded beach one time and it was boiling hot (36 C or so) I was sitting in the shade when I noticed a weird figure by the water bending down. The figure looked like a person that was covered in very heavy clothing that would literally end someone in this weather. I haven't seen this figure approach from anywhere and from where I was sitting I could see all sides of the beach. Anyway, I felt this horrible sense of dread like something horrible is going to happen to me but I literally blinked and it disappeared. Now I don't believe in ghosts or the paranormal even though I had some slightly creepy stuff happen in a couple of old places. I don't drink/take any meds legal or otherwise but maybe it was the heat that made me momentarily delirious? I have no idea...

#17 On a road trip, I saw a pale dot in the sky. It looked like it split into pieces suddenly and disappeared.

#18 My dad has a custom apparel business, they put logos on shirts, hats, pants, you name it. His office is in an old cotton mill from the late 1800s that had the top couple floors ripped off by a tornado in the early 1900s, k*****g all the children working up there. All the mill windows have since been bricked over, just a brick wall in the shape of a window. Growing up, he’d occasionally pick up hat contracts like the NBA Championship or Super Bowl that would require a team of us to stay up until the game was over to see who won, before cranking out 40,000 hats by the next morning. After the 2008 Super Bowl, another fella and I were hauling boxes of finished product out to the loading dock to be picked up. It was 1:17 am, I’ll never forget checking my watch as I wheeled a load outside. After sliding the boxes off the hand truck, I looked up at the old building across the alley from the loading dock, and noticed blue light shining through a couple of the bricked over windows with silhouettes of people walking back and forth inside. Like, these things were opaque, it’s brick. Yet I was watching a bustling factory inside through the window. I stopped in my tracks, just staring for a minute or two until the other guy hauling boxes came out the door. I asked “hey, am I tripping or do you see this?” Absolutely unbothered, he replied “ya, I noticed that last load. We used to see weird stuff back in Mexico all the time tho.” I took a picture on my old moto rzr and went back to work. The light shone through for a couple more trips, but by 2 o’clock it was back to being brick. I still have that photo on a hard drive somewhere.

#19 This was about 8-10 years ago. I was on my way to work for an early morning shift. To get to work I had to drive down this long dark road which the speed limit was about 80km. Now on this road there is a stretch for about 2 minutes where there is pure darkness except for your headlights. While driving I looked up and saw an orb of light directly above my car which was travelling a bit quicker than me. Never seen anything like it, the light followed me for as long as 30 seconds than shot to the side into the bushland. I was intrigued and wanted to follow it but there was no road that lead towards it. It slowly disappeared into the trees. I've never told anyone except for my girlfriend this story as I don't know what to make of it.

#20 I’m breaking the rules because I only *heard* this, but it’s spooky and true.



My parents would leave for work an hour before my bus came, so I got an hour to watch cartoons. I loved it. One morning I heard the distinct click of the basement door closing (so I assumed someone got in a basement window and thought nobody was home).



I screamed out “I haven’t seen you, please don’t hurt me! I’ll leave right now and I promise I won’t tell anyone” and ran out the front door with my backpack.



We lived in a rural area and had a long driveway, but I heard plates and glasses shattering because it was May and the kitchen window was partly open. That was a *long* wait for my bus lol. I didn’t tell anyone, and when I got home…nothing was broken or missing.



It had never occurred to me to be scared of being home alone in the morning, so there was no real reason I’d convince myself I heard something. But that basement door had a very loud click that echoed up the stairs. And it’s hard to mistake other sounds for glasses and plates being thrown on the ground.

#21 I shared this several years ago. Our house seemed to be haunted for a while. We had two small kids at the time. Shortly after we moved in, we noticed that the kids' electronic toys would sometimes turn on and make noises by themselves. Some would start moving around or flashing with nobody nearby. It didn't happen too often. Sometimes we would go days without an event. Our slightly tongue-in-cheek hypothesis was that a ghost of a child had moved in, attracted to the new kids in the house, and liked playing with the toys. The skeptic in me said it was some kind of electrical interference, even though I knew deep down that powering up toys with just some interference wasn't likely. Plus none of the other electronics in the house were affected. Only the toys. One night I fell asleep on the couch. A growling sound woke me and there was a red glow that went out just as I opened my eyes. I sat straight up, wide awake and heart pounding in the dark room. The light switch was across the room and I couldn't get up the courage to walk over there in the dark. While sitting there and trying to remain calm, the growl came again and the darkness lit up from two red dots... I instantly jumped, and then saw that the lights were the tail lights of a toy race car. The growl was an engine noise coming from the car. This was a car that would make noise as you rolled it on the floor. I turned on the light, grabbed the car, and turned it over to switch it off. The power switch was already off. The events persisted for a year or two, and then tapered off. Nothing strange has happened for several years.

#22 I worked at a pet store. I closed one night and part of the duties were to close all the lids on the fish tanks (no way for anything to get out. I opened the next morning and found 6 fish dead on the floor, on their bellies, an inch apart, perfectly in line.



Wasnt the only thing weird that happened there...

#23 this happened around 10 years ago, right after my grandpa died. I was 10 years old and trying to fall asleep in my room on my back when I heard whispering. I didn’t think anything of it, maybe it was mums TV in the next room but it got louder and settled right above me. I was completely lucid, able to move so it wasn’t sleep paralysis.



It was two voices, a female and a male, and I had the sense they were talking AT me if that makes sense? the strangest thing was, I could very clearly make out syllables but I couldn’t understand what was being said. I knew it wasn’t in a language I couldn’t understand, I just… couldn’t understand what they were saying, like it was muffled, but so clear at the same time?



I was horrified understandably, and after about 10 minutes of just talking, I called out “stop please” and it stopped immediately and I never heard anything like this again. I can only attribute it to my pop dying a couple days before this, but in saying that it doesn’t explain the female voice at all

#24 There have been a few weird, unexplainable things happen to me, but one that really sticks out is from when I as living in this small 1br apt. You know how when you live somewhere for a while, you basically have the place memorized and can walk around in the dark? Well, I had lived in this place for almost 5 years, and my routine before bed was basically turning lights off in the living room, going into the bathroom to brush my teeth, turn bathroom light off and walk across the hall and get into my bed, without turning the light on in my bedroom. I always did this. Well, one night , I walk into my bedroom and right as I'm about to climb into bed, "SPIDER" pops into my head, as if someone said it to me. I thought, "hmm, that's weird", but I turned around and turned on the light, pulled the comforter and sheet back , and there was this big spider in my bed. I got the chills wondering why the word "SPIDER" popped into my head like that. I didn't have a spider problem in my apartment. I didn't find spiders in my apt. all the time or anything. It was really weird.

#25 I’ve had a towel fly off a shelf at a hotel I frequented. It happened on two separate occasions. Both times, I was in the middle of a shower, and suddenly, the towel that was sitting perfectly still on a shelf flew out about a foot away. No one else was with me in the room, and both the bathroom and room were locked. Still have no logical explanation for it.

#26 I was traveling with my family in the middle of nowhere, VA, and we stopped at a chain restaurant to eat. I went to the bathroom, and it was completely empty. I was washing my hands when the door opened. In the mirror was an odd-looking kid with almond-shaped eyes. He looked super young — maybe 5 years old. Nobody was with him. He came in and just stood and stared at me. I think I said something like, 'Do you need help?' and he turned toward the stalls and straight-up disappeared. I didn’t believe my eyes, and actually checked the stalls (all the doors were open), popped my head out the door, and even checked under the sink. Nobody was there. He couldn’t have ran back through the door that fast because 1. it did not open again, and 2. he didn’t go back that way anyway. I always wondered what it was. Ghost? Alien? Some sort of weird brain fart?

#27 My friends and I saw some interesting lights in the sky one night on my moms deck (we live in the DC suburbs) so we were scoping it out with binoculars and a cheap telescope I had from when I was a kid. We were yelling at the sky, taunting it to come abduct us and being idiots, when all of a sudden, a black helicopter flys in our vicinity at what seemed like no more than 50-100 feet above my moms house. It hovered and shined a few various lights down, it had green and red lights underneath, stayed for about a minute observing us, then took off.



I don’t think the initial lights were anything more than satellites even though they moved erratically enough to catch our attention. But our county has thousands of police officers. They wouldn’t have sent a normal police chopper for some rowdy kids being somewhat loud in our backyard. The suddenness that the helicopter arrived and how low it got was unbelievable and stunned us for hours after.



We suspected some kind of 3 letter agency was coming to document our acknowledgment of whatever we saw in the sky and either scare us or record us. For reference, we live in NRO/CIA’s backyard.



Wild experience that left us wondering what the hell had happened.

#28 My older brother and I were probably 10 and 13 at the time this happened. We used to watch the history channel and saw the shows about UFOs and what not. People talking about seeing actual triangles just floating in the sky with no sound. My brother and I watched them just to poke fun at the witnesses because we thought it was so far fetched and ridiculous.



One night, just after sun down, we were outside feeding our dogs. My brother looks up and notices something in the sky. I look up with him and I'll be damned, a hovering triangular object, making no noise was hovering over our heads. What made it so eerie was that it was hovering not much higher than the tree tops but still, no noise. My brother shined the flashlight at it which scared me even more lol.



We instantly ran inside and told our parents but of course they're not going to believe the kids and honestly, I don't blame them. Ever since that night, I've always looked up in the sky, hoping to see something like it again but I have yet to. I'll never forget it.

#29 From 91 to about 94, I could be in some random part of town, or another city completely, and I could point out a street light, any street light and say ‘that one is going to go out’ and boom!! the light would go out. 100% of the time, I said that light will go out, went out.

#30 My mom died of cancer two years ago, i was with her on her deathbed for her final week as she was in and out of consciousness. I had to give her morphine. She stopped talking a couple days before she died but at some point in the ordeal she became totally lucid and started talking about our old neighbor who died back in the late 90s. I grew up in somewhat rural Ohio, the guy she was talking about was this classic old guy who would drive around to the neighbors in his old Ford tractor, talk loud, drink whiskey and chew tobacco. She told me He was in the room bothering her. I started recording what she was saying and started asking her questions. This was the last time i talked to her.



A week later before the funeral i was trying to sort some of my files on my computer and get my s**t in order to give a speech. I had the files of recordings from that week but i somehow deleted them and somehow also deleted them from the recycle bin! I have no idea how it happened and i sort of flipped out because it was our last conversation. If you know me im very meticulous / organized with my stuff and never lose files or anything really.



Im not really religious but my mom was. It was like i recorded something I wasn’t supposed to have, something from the spirit realm. It was trippy, even as i write this it freaks me out. I wonder if anyone else had a similar experience?

#31 It was around 2AM. I was in the kitchen cooking instant noodles. Right next to the stove is the kitchen sink.





I shift over to the sink, turn on the faucet, and start washing a bowl with soap and water. I wipe the bowl down and take one step over back to the stove to monitor the noodles. They’re almost finished.



But I notice something weird.



In my peripheral vision, I can still see the sink on my right side. I notice a grayish/beige colored shape protruding out from the sink drain.



The first thought I had was, “This must be a bubble forming,” since I was just using soap to wash my bowl.



So, with my eyes kept on the stovetop with noodles, I take a wide step with my right leg and lean over to pop the bubble with my right hand. So, I tap it.



But it doesn’t burst. In fact, it’s not even a bubble. It’s solid.



For some reason, in my shock, I turn away from the noodles and begin using more force with my right hand to push down on this… thing. It was resistant, but after about 2 seconds of me forcefully pushing, I stopped, and it began retracting back down into the drain.



Til this day, I have no idea what I was fighting with in my kitchen sink drain.



This is my best description:



- What I encountered seemed like a small portion of a larger thing



- It was slimy and fleshy, it’s what I imagine an eel to feel like



- the part that protruded was sort of snake head shaped, as in… the part i was touching to push down was slightly larger than the rest of it, it tapered down to a slimmer shape



- it was relatively strong



- it is somehow in a sewage system

#32 I was riding my bike one day and found a perfectly fine cooler. Celebrated my luck by treating myself to a Waffle House breakfast.

#33 Worked in a building for many years that had terrified many CWs with the oddities that occurred there. The staircase which would creak as though someone was using it when the building was completely empty. The invisible children playing in the garden, you could hear them giggling. Often when walking you would hear someone behind you and no one was there. Locked doors were unlocked. Unlocked doors were locked. Nightimes were the worst and the late night security guards would huddle in one room with baseball bats, terrfied of every noise. For me the incident that threw me happened in the basement theatre. I was in the green room microwaving my lunch and door was open. As I was grabbing my lunch, the door slams shut. It was odd as the hallway near the green room was extra creaky and the elevator and doors that led to the greenroom were impossible to shut quietly so there is no way anyone could sneak up on me which is why I chose to have lunch there. So I go out and look around for any plausible reason the door slammed shut, no air currents could do it and no one was around, but couldn't see anyone so I returned to my lunch and had the door slam shut again.......so I noped the f$*k out and went and hung out with the Security guard who had been traumantized by the toilet ghost..........

#34 Two things:



A tropical storm came through and broke a light pole. I saw the light pole literally snapped in two. Later on, the utilities company came and fixed it...but it's the original light pole. Same vines covering it, same faded "no trespassing" sign, everything. Still haven't figured it out.



The other one happened not long ago. There was, what looked like, a nasty fire coming from a subdivision up the street from the McDonald's I was at. It had to have been something serious because 8 fire trucks responded. I was curious about it so I went to see what was on fire the next day...no sign of anything that could possibly have been on fire. No damaged buildings, no burned grass, no burned spot from a car, nothing. Still haven't figured it out.

#35 A snorkel mouth piece at the pool. No other parts , no one else around. The exact piece that my brother used to carry around when he was 2. What he was reaching for (we think) when he fell in and almost drowned. About 25 years later, he OD’d. And the morning we spread his ashes, later that day we went to my sister’s pool to get our minds off it. And we found that f*****g snorkel mouth piece. Miss you, Chicken.

#36 During hunting season, my mom, dad, and I were driving around some back roads near our house looking for deer in the fields. It was getting dark, but just light enough that we could see the fields. By this time, the corn was still up waiting to be harvested, so it was as tall as it could be. The road that was on a slight incline from the cornfield, so we could see over it.



About 400 yards in, something was standing in the field, but we just thought it was the farmer out there without a flashlight. We figured after a bit that it must be a scarecrow or something the farmer put up recently because he would not be standing 2-3 ft. above the corn without a flashlight at dusk.



We started driving off after a bit, but while we were driving, my dad kept watching it. He yelled at my mom to turn the truck around because he saw the f*****g thing bent over. I looked back and caught it standing back up. She found a driveway nearby about a minute later, but by the time we got back, it had vanished.



My best guess is that it was a large a*s black bear standing up, but that had to have been one big f*****g bear.



TL;DR

Something standing in a mature corn field with a height 2-3 ft. above the field bent over and stood back up.

#37 So NOW I can explain this but for the longest time I just accepted it as an odd memory...



I have this really strong memory of back when I was a young kid of looking out the rear side window of my family's car and seeing two moons in the sky above the coniferous treetops...



Just sitting there and glowing next to each other. Both REALLY bright and two separate spheres. I remember that we were driving up to Vermont at the time so the sky was really dark.



For the longest time I just thought of this as a weirdly strong memory but didn't really understand it.



Then I went back and looked up when the Hale Bopp comet was in the sky. It was *absolutely* that. I then realized that I had a really cool memory of a stunning view of a full moon and the Hale Bopp comet in the sky together.



It was such a fantastic sight that it stuck with me as a strong memory for years without understanding it. Very cool.

#38 My mom recently married a man who lost his wife to cancer about 6 years ago. His wife passed away in their home. Some of my family members and I along with my mom were hanging out with him at his house watching a baseball game. My sister and I brought our switches to play some mario kart and were playing side by side on the sofa facing the television. We are in the middle of a race and I feel like someone is watching us play from behind us. I thought it was my older brother because we play with him all the time but I couldn’t look back because I didn’t want to divert my attention from the game. As my sister and I finish the game around the same time, we both look behind us because we thought my brother was there. Mind you I didn’t even tell her I thought he was there watching us, she just looks up at the same time I did. No one is there. We both looking at each other and are like WTF?! and call for our brother to ask if he was watching us because we were freaked out. He was in the kitchen the whole time. No one came up behind us. It was the weirdest feeling I’ve had in a while. My sister felt it too.

#39 So, I had lost my college class ring for about 2 weeks at this point. I always put it in the same jewelry box by my night stand, it was a legit habit I had formed, even when drinking etc.



I had called family I visited recently but they couldn't find it, and I know if I didn't put it in my jewelry box then it was in an obvious place (counter next to the shower or the sink, etc)





So one night my wife and I took my buddy out to eat using my car. Normal night Nothing unusual. The next morning my class ring is sitting out in the open plain as day in the back seat. My friend SHOULD have seen it, it wasn't even obscured, and he didn't even know it was missing! Only my wife and family knew. Thought maybe it somehow slipped off my finger or something while driving and landed back there with no one noticing it and didn't think about it again....





Until about a month later, this time my wedding ring had gone missing, same situation, I have the same ritual with my wedding ring so I couldn't fathom where I couldve put it and not remember, as I only out it in one spot. So I order a replacement as the ring wasn't expensive. I get it and slip it on...a few weeks had passed when one day as I'm getting into my car, my missing ring was sitting in the back seat PLAIN as day, impossible to miss.



My wife and I share a car and both of us got im and out of it several times a day for work, after my class ring incident I checked the back seat for my wedding and it wasn't there. Yet it appeared there weeks later...



To this day, we both have no explanation for how BOTH missing rings that I never misplace managed to wind up there weeks after losing them.

#40 My father's story, he doesn't like to tell it, but its my favorite creepy story.



TL/DR at the bottom



We are all big into hunting in Kentucky with the men of the family. Dad, 20 at the time, along with grandpa, uncle, 1 great uncle. They find some wooded farm land to hunt on and they go out there with a small camper with four bunk beds the night before.



Before day break, 4:50a.m. they go into the woods where they all had 12' tall deerstands to climb up and hunt on mounted at several different locations. By 9a.m. nobody has fired a shot, so everyone is walking back to the camp to make breakfast, except for Dad.



They figured he might have female deer (called "Doe's") in close proximity to his stand and he didn't want to scare them away in case a big buck was nearby looking to mate. The men eat and then go back out in the early afternoon til dark. After dark the meet back up for dinner and a campire, still no sight or sound from Dad.



11p.m. and alarmed that something is wrong, the guys go out and search for him, fearing he may have gotten lost in the woods. They find him in his deerstand, scared shitless, sitting quietly.



During his morning hunt he saw what appeared to be a 9' to 10' tall animal, walking on 2 legs, covered in brown hair. It walked within 100 yards of him. He had view of it for almost 2 minutes. Dad didn't believe in any Bigfoot legend, but he figured he'd be safer hiding up in the tree, than on the ground trying to get out of the woods when that thing could still be in the area.



He waited in that deerstand for 16 hours until help came, with more guys and more guns.



TL/DR Dad saw Bigfoot while hunting. Scared him so bad he froze where he was in the forest for 16 hours until the other men of the family came to search and rescue him.

#41 I swear to christ my childhood/current home has gnomes.



When I was 13 or so I lost my wallet- a *super cool* Vans one with a chain and everything, peak style for the new millennium- along with the $30 and middle school ID that were inside it. My dad and I searched for three days and turned up nothing.



Freshman year of college, the first morning I was home for winter break, I come downstairs. Right there, on the goddamn coffee table, was my wallet. $30, middle school ID, and all.



I asked my dad where he found it, he had no idea what I was talking about. If my dad is messing with me, it would be so heinously out of character I'd literally be worried about his mental health. That kind of screwing around just isn't his style, so I genuinely believe him.



But I have no f*****g clue what happened. We've never hired a cleaning service and hadn't had any guests for months beforehand. But I have no f*****g clue *what did* happen, then.



*And that's not all.*



I'm living in the same house now, and just a few months ago, while I was living alone, I woke up one morning to find that my glasses were goddamned *nowhere.* Not in the usual spot (on the windowsill), not in usual wrong spots (where I toss 'em haphazardly when I'm sleepy or lazy), not on the floor...



After a few hours of searching I gave up and wore my spare pair for the day. They're an old prescription but they work well enough, and after failing to find my regular glasses again on day two, I honestly totally forgot I'd lost them.



Until after about a month I started to get headaches from the wrong prescription. I figured out what it was quick enough, and started tearing my room up looking- moved the bed, moved out the bookshelf, went through all my drawers, no stone unturned.



After a few hours, I stood in the wreckage of my bedroom, surrounded by clothes, out of breath and frustrated.



And then I saw them.



On the windowsill. Right where I always put them. Right where I *not only* looked several times, but literally *ran my hand along* (as if they'd be invisible or something).



Gnomes.

#42 I grew up on a 700 acre farm. What wasn't pasture was thick woods. About a 10 minute walk from the house was this tree. You would always feel weird around it. On edge. Prickly. It was old and gnarled. But what was super weird was nothing grew... and I mean nothing... not grass, not even weeds.. in what a college class later described as an almost indescribably perfect circle with a 72 foot diameter around its trunk. It was just dusty dead earth in an otherwise lush forest.

#43 My friends and i flashed a powerful light across a river and saw what appeared to be a absolutely massive boar. It then stood up on its hind legs and it simply did not compute. Immediate fear everyone ran. I was a kid but I have a very good memory and several friends that are positive they saw it as well. Idk

#44 Once while riding with friends to a disc golf course in the middle of Missouri, we witnessed something I haven't been able to explain.



We were going northbound approaching an interstate overpass that we were going to drive under, when along side we noticed a man out of control on a bicycle picking up speed (slight downhill) on the shoulder across from us. It was clear that he had no brakes, and at this point his legs were kinda kicked up in to the air just out of control.



He was nearing the exit ramp to the interstate we were approaching, and I was concerned that without breaks, an exiting car would hit him. But he got through unscathed. Eventually we passed him and passed under the interstate to stop at a red light.



The light turned green and we began again, and we noticed a beat up hold car heading southbound, and someone inside tossed a small red and white Coleman cooler out the passenger side window, into the air. The the cooler landing in the ditch next to the road, which was right in front of a Waffle House. The beat up car continued down the road passing us by.



Just then, the man on the bike with no brakes arrived at the ditch, tosses his bike aside, grabs the cooler and heads into the Waffle House. We just continued northbound to disc golf. I still have no idea what we witnessed.

#45 Once my uncle actually paid for a dinner instead of just letting my dad pay it. The entire family was in shock.

#46 I used to live in a camper in my parent's driveway in the middle of abso-f*****g-lutely nowhere NS CA. Now yes, of course I know there are plenty of things that *could* have done these, but it just, doesn't, feel right. Had to be there.



Every other night I would hear rustling in the foliage around the camper, usually it was normal but sometimes I could tell whatever was out there was moving on two feet. Like, not reaching up for something above them or sauntering around, but I mean full on sprinting at break neck speeds with the unmistakable "thump, pause, thump, pause" of a bipedal animal. And it would knock, too. Every now and then on my door, but usually on the side I sleep on. Regularly intervalled, evenly spaced knocks of three every couple of minutes for an hour or so. Moaning and groaning, far enough you could miss it but close enough to be ominous. Quiet cackling. Blood curtling screams cut of suddenly. Sometimes there was a *stench*. The classic putrid rotting musk you hear about in stories like these. It wasn't always present with other things though unlike most of the other things (most things would coincide) so I'm hesitant to call it a wendigo even though it *is* the Appalachian mountains.



One time while having a bonfire with my sister there were some animalistic noises coming from the tree line on the bank of a little river in front of us (river starts about 5m from the fire pit and is a m or so across). A wheezy, wet, low snarl backed up by labored breathing. With a *plunck, kersplash,* whatever it was just dropped into the water and is walking towards us. **We only heard two splashes.** Noped the f**k out, went back inside the cottage and watched the fire from the window to make sure it went out. And as we were walking away, I shined my light over, and neither of us could see anything. There was a tree and a small bank it could have hidden behind though.



And our dog would bug the f**k out all the time. She's one the best behaved dogs I've ever seen but sometimes she just *would not move*. Hair standing up, legs tensing into 3rd gear, **staring** into the woods with intent. When you finally managed to get her attention, she'd turn her head back agonizingly slowly with the most confused, innocent, and dreadful look on her face. You'd have to pull her for a few steps to pull her out of whatever it was. And no, I really don't think it was another dog, she usually just runs away from or barks at other dogs but would be silent here. And not a squirrel or something either, she's only mildly interested in them, still listens to us around them, and looks excited and happy when she sees them.



I hated that place, always carried my sword for the 3m walk from my camper to the cottage. Thanks for the opportunity to tell this though, don't think I have yet. I have more stories of similar happenings, and a sighting or two of something I think is the same kind of creature if not the same creature and it followed me, if anyone would like to hear more.

#47 My mom passed away in 2020. Last week my sister's car received a notification for a messages from "Grandma's Cell". She said she tried to read it on the cars screen but it just cleared the notification. She said nothing showed up on her phone either. My sister just got this car within the last few months. My mom's cell phone number has definitely been recycled. I don't like s**t that I can't explain. It happened a few times, and the last time she was able to get my niece to record it on her phone. She sent it to me and I can't stop thinking about it.

#48 I witnessed my brother get run over at our homestead, my dad was in a rush to get to the hospital that I was at. I was in said hospital in a coma.

#49 Seen a doll move like someone was playing with it

#50 A meteor shower, but ten of thousands of meteors. The whole sky went completely bright. It lasted a solid 10 minutes.



I was sure civilization had ended.



Location: middle of the Atlantic ⛵⛵

#51 I swear that somehow i can get a few glimpeses of the future in my dreams, about a few seconds at least.



I notice sometimes that i got a few moments of dejavu, and of the few dreams i ever remember, sometimes one of those dreams pops up with a scary accuracy.



I realised this when i dreamed of an electric stair from a place that felt familiar, and suddenly noticed a woman with short black hair.



Then i go for a visit at one of the local malls with my mom, and notice it the familiar scenery. And there was the woman, same outfit, same hair, same scenery.



Now im scared to death, because the last dream i had was of 2 guys breaking and entering in my home from the frer than usual too, like around 30 seconds instead of around 3 or 6. All i knew was that i maded it clear that i was watching them and knew they were unarmed, but the oldest one appeared to be angry and was trying to circle around the house. Last i remember was screaming at my brother to go and get the baseball bats.



I haven´t gotten any dreams like these since, and its actually scaring me. The rest were the usual just sleep until you wake up, fever dreams from being sick and uncomfortable, or something random but clearly not realistic that i can´t remember at all.

#52 I’ve told this story very few times, because it’s just so ridiculous.



But when I was around 5, I was playing with my moms green plastic watering can in the driveway (open area, nothing else around). I was just swinging it around and tossing it into the air, when I decided to throw it at the gravel driveway. I swung it down, heard the bang as it hit the ground, saw gravel scatter, then the watering can disappeared. A few days later, my mom asked me where it went, I replied honestly “I have no clue.” Never saw it again.

#53 My middle school best friend lived in a house in the countryside, and one weekend I slept over, and we woke up and made some breakfast. I poured a glass of orange juice, and my friend hopped in the shower. I turned around and poured some cereal, cut some fruit, and after a few minutes, I turned around, and my glass of orange juice was on the floor. Upright, not spilled. The bathroom was past the kitchen, and my friend never left it. So weird, but boring.

#54 I posted something a long time ago, but I went from driving on one highway to another highway in pouring rain. Still headed in the right direction, and about 10 miles in total displacement. But I consciously chose one and was on it until I saw road signs telling me I was one the other.



I just went numb. No loss of time or any other abnormality. If I didn’t have to actually make a distinct effort to choose the route I wanted, I can see how it might have been a simple mistake. But I was on the road I chose (geography etc) until I wasn’t. Like something picked me up and put me down instantaneously and I didn’t notice until how long?