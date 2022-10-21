This Reddit thread has taken it a step further and asked people “ What is some dark stuff going on around the world right now that the public probably doesn’t know about? ” which shows how little we know and think of on the not-so-pretty side of the world. So it’s time to erase that oblivion.

No wonder many of you know how it feels to close your eyes before falling asleep and have all these brutalities viciously run through your mind.

Whether we like it or not, our world is sometimes a daunting, hostile place. It’s largely thanks to the ones who were supposed to love and protect it: yes, I am looking at you, my fellow humans. From ecological catastrophes that have reached the point of no return, to a violent war happening in not some outer corner of our planet, but right there in the center of Europe.

#1 The deforestation of Europe. The last protected ancient forests in Europe (mostly in the east) are cut down by big furniture companies from Finland and Austria. The people trying to protect the forests (activists, journalists, park rangers) are being intimidated, beaten and killed, while the police is looking the other way (or sometimes even participating in the abuse). Basically the same thing like in the Amazon basin, but with a lot less visibility.



#2 Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal populations since 1970.

#3 The labor used to build the upcoming FIFA world cup stadiums...

#4 California’s water level is very close to the point where we would need to count down the days/months/years of water left



Many say the Water Wars are coming but in some places they are already here

#5 Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is at an alarming level. There has already been instances of pan antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria. This can throw us back to the pre antibiotic era. Which will effectively mean, catch an infection and die.



No big pharma wants to invest in antibiotic research because of the huge R&D cost and relatively meagre return. Although everyone agrees that we desperately need new antibiotics

#6 People are dying because they can’t afford their over-priced medication. A very easy save… just price gouging and horrible healthcare.

#7 70% of the world's Chocolate comes from West Africa



an estimated 1.5 million child slaves are engaged in chocolate production in Ghana and the Ivory coast, alone -- not counting Nigeria and Cameroon

#8 The drift toward authoritarian rule and the dissolution of democracy.

#9 I’m a nurse I’m the U.S. the short staffing is worse than you think. People think the healthcare system *will* collapse or is *going to* collapse but it’s not, it already has. Just because you don’t see the hospitals on fire doesn’t mean there isn’t some *severe* staffing and supply shortages

#10 The troubled teen industry. They’ve been kidnapping and then abusing kids (for money) for the last 30 years, all legally.



TTI Survivor here… 17 years later, the place I was sent gives me nightmares every single night.

#11 Fast fashion is a human rights and an environmental disaster. There are certain parts of the garment construction process that cannot be mechanized, so humans have to be involved in the production, and the vast majority of them are underpaid. Additionally, fast fashion (especially in women's clothing) isn't made to last, so the fabric and the actual construction is shoddy and the clothes wear out quickly, but fabric recycling is rarely available, so most of those clothes end up in a landfill. Natural fibers release greenhouse gases (ETA: this is an issue in landfills because organic materials decompose in an anaerobic environment in landfills vs an aerobic composting environment which creates more methane as they decompose, and synthetics release chemicals into the water table.

#12 The extent of fisheries and ocean life's collapse. Alaska just put the emergency brakes on its entire snow crab fishery as the numbers suddenly fell off a cliff. Same for many salmon species, wild fish, etc.





"Plenty of fish in the sea" seems like a saying that will be true forever, but it won't be. I have seen estimates that there would just be NO commercially-viable fishing by 2048.





We are scraping the bottom of the ocean and emptying it of life

#13 Propaganda is being used by several countries. Most of the Western countries people forgets that propaganda can be used in a complex context through mass media.

Always think critically and forge your opinions on a subject based on multiple sources and medias around the world.

#14 Micro plastics being found in breast milk.

#15 Mass kidnapping of school children in Nigeria and other African nations and the only ones talking about it since 2021 is UNICEF.



Edit: For the record, I'm speaking from an American's perspective who spent the better part of a decade serving in Europe/Asia with the military and can say for certain the only reason I'm aware of it is because of anti human trafficking awareness the US Air Force talks about constantly. I worked directly with NATO and listening to US AFRICOM talk about it daily and yet you NEVER hear about it in the main stream American media.

#16 Behind every polished business facade is a hodgepodge of systems that are hacked together to service you, data protection is 2nd to revenue, all the networks and system engineers have the power truely steal all your data.

#17 Human trafficking



You can literally be victim of this while visiting other places or on your vacations.



Right now there are thousands of people that are being trafficked as mere objects

#18 Female Infanticide, i.e. the deliberate killing of newborn female children, is still happening in rural India. A full term new born baby is buried alive if unfortunate enough to be female. The mother is usually trying to get pregnant right after, until she finally gives birth to the prized male child.

#19 France just deployed the foreign legion to secure gas fields and process plants in Yemen, in order to reduce their dependence on Russian LNG.



Saudi Arabia is involved in a brutally aggressive war against Yemen. It has been called the biggest humanitarian crisis of the decade by some. Western governments are currently supplying Saudi with weapons that are immediately turned on Yemeni civilians. Millions of people are famished.



France has just deployed there essentially on the side of Saudi Arabia, literally stealing Yemeni resources despite public outcry in France.

#20 Saudi Arabia sentencing to death people who refuse to move out of their homes so that they can build Neom, their new mega city. And their relatives being sentenced to multiple decades of prison time just for protesting or merely posting their support for the cause on social media.



#21 In Africa there is a very real and very extensive slave trade going on right now to say nothing of the other probably 40 million living in bondage.

#22 9% of Eritrea's population is slaves



The prevalence of modern-day slavery is way more then people like to talk about

#23 The “Clients” of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell are still pedophiles, and still free, putting innocent children at risk.

#24 I moved to Sydney 2 weeks ago, and can’t believe how many public suicides there are. It’s almost every day someone kills themselves from jumping from a building or in front of a train. I catch the train almost every day and it feels like a matter of time before I see one happen myself.

We’re in a massive mental health crisis right now and it’s extremely hard to get help.

#25 Sex trafficking in Ukraine. How better to “disappear” young women and children than during war time.

#26 The permafrost is thawing in Siberia, Canada and Alaska. The methane release rate and pre-ice age bacteria awakening from hibernation will reek havoc on our world at an unpredictable rate.

#27 I'm in Mexico right now. Indigenous children are being sold for rape in the state of Guerrero like pieces of meat. Gov't turns a blind eye and civilians are threatened by the cartel. It's messed up.

#28 Women going missing from Indian Reservations across some of the US. Many are young women and probably being used for sex trafficking. There are some interesting podcasts on the subject.

#29 In America there are corporations such as Black Rock buying up tons of houses, whole neighborhoods really. they're paying higher than asking price, they will then be permanently renting them out and it will further destroy the middle class/working class. they will make middle class ppl permanent renters. and our politicians on both sides of the aisle are letting this happen because they take money from these corporations.

#30 Somalia is pretty much gone at this point, facing war and one of its worst famines in ages, it would be a miracle if they make it through

#31 8000 women are burned to death every year over dowry disputes in India. This figure does not count women killed by other means or women who survive the burning or women killed for reasons other than dowry disputes.

#32 The NCA believes there to be somewhere between 550,000 and 850,000 pedophiles in the UK who pose an active threat to children.



There are 12.7 million children in the UK; that means that (assuming the 550k figure is the correct one to be as optimistic as possible) there's one actively dangerous pedophile for every 23 or so children in the UK.



The average class size in a UK school is 24.5 children, which means that the ratio of dangerous pedophiles in the UK to school classes is near enough 1:1 (actually slightly worse even in the most optimistic analysis of the numbers).



Sleep well, parents.

#33 Most shrimp caught near SE asia and parts of Africa are caught by literal slaves who are forced onto slave ships or sold by their families into servitude.

#34 Climate change is accelerating… scary part is that it’s not going to take the worst predicted scenarios to mess with us big time. It just needs to get bad enough to topple this jenga tower we’ve built.



A flood here. A drought there. Aridification leading to migrations within countries and internationally. Resource scarcity, housing shortages, water availability become substantially bigger issues with ballooning populations. Infrastructure not built for rapidly deteriorating climate conditions will fail to adequately serve the public. Fuel shortages interrupt economic activity. We’re in for a bad time. Probably not too long of a wait either.



These are my fears. This is what keeps me up at night. It’s also why I try to appreciate every minute of everyday that is still even remotely normal and peaceful.

#35 The biosphere is dying. Billions of animals literally dying every day. Your neighborhood trees and birds and critter populations are plummeting. Marine food supplies crashing. The s**t is hitting the fan and we’re all gonna be affected. If you’re wealthy you may notice it a little less but no one can escape the inevitable collapse of society. I give it 15-20 years before life as we know it is forever changed into something no one wants.

#36 There's this thing called "eye checks" where men film themselves opening the eyelids of unconscious and unknowing women, it's not uncommon for them to also poke at the eye ball and sometimes even lick it. And because it is technically not NSFW there are hundreds of videos available on YouTube alone.



Now imagine the stuff they won't upload publicly.

#37 The concentration camps that the Uyghur Muslims are in right now in China. It's devastatingly brutal.



#38 Indian scammers are tricking elderly folks into sending thousands of dollars by bullying them over the phone and pretending to be their bank. It's really bad because they will use terms that make them seem like they know what they're doing to someone that doesn't know much about computers.



They might run the netstat command and convince you that you have foreign hackers connected to your computer. Then attempt to either 1) sell you a phony antivirus or 2) connect to your PC to "diagnose" the problem, when in actuality they are just trying to get into your online banking.

#39 How about state-level law enforcement stealing identifiable property out of evidence control to pay snitches with it.



Source: I lost my career over exposing this practice and everyone involved was promoted.

#40 A vast majority of Latin American run and operated mineral extractors are secretly majority-owned by Canadian private interests. They are also the most violent companies in the natural resource extraction/mining sector, hands down. Some business majors might think it's China but they wouldn't even be close



This is the same Canada that wants everyone to believe they stop drilling in their own rugged protected wilderness, only to spearhead an entire industry of violent, priest-shooting, jungle-terrorist-arming, village poisoning, child-bouquet-grenading, off-road macheteing businesses that get sued by Latin American governments every year, like clockwork, for over 40+ years straight



I know because Latin American Investor-State arbitration [in legal business development & marketing] is full of these horror stories and Canadian ownership pays big money to keep their ownership structure out of the headlines. I'm done working those jobs, courting those clients - they knew what was happening, they paid for it to happen and they profited from survivors of these atrocities moving off the land. F**k every last one of them and may their souls never rest. The privileged information shared during client background research we've worked will haunt me for the rest of my life. Paying locals to pour molten lead into the mouths of children. Hot poker assaults. F**k every last canadian mining company based out of Latin America. All the major S&P 500 players killed their way to the top and paid governments to stay there.

#41 The gigantic impact that vapes are having on landfill and disposable batteries

#42 There’s a major CPAP recall that has affected half of the machines out there and there’s no fix. People are literally dying because of this and the DOJ needs to step in. Patients don’t wear their CPAP mask? They can die. If they do wear it, they are exposed to carcinogens and can lead to cancer.



Ventilators affected as well. It’s been over a year and Philips only wants to reimburse $50 for the machines. We have patients waiting months for a machine. The sleep world is affected including our jobs and lawyers. NO ONE is talking about it! The FDA recall is serious



#43 In a handful of really poor regions around the world, managers of orphanages sometimes tip off the local pimps that a girl is about to age out of the system and end up on the streets.



When the managers are actually half way decent humans, the tip money they get goes to feed the smaller kids. Shitty managers obviously view that money as a side hustle to make having the main job worthwhile.



#44 There's anywhere between 25-50 active serial killers at least at any given point in time in the US alone. Sleep well

#45 Many of us have probably gone past houses where there is somebody being held prisoner and had no idea.

#46 In the UK the median age for death of people with intellectual/learning disabilities (IQ deficit based conditions) die around 25 years earlier than the general population. They are 58 times more likely to die of preventable causes and 1 in 8 deaths are directly attributed to medical negligence.

The latest report about deaths in this group showed that in some parts of the UK, the median age of death for non white people in this group was 42.

Very few of these deaths are related to their disability. Some are flat out refused treatment, others are seen as refusing it because they can't consent. That or all illnesses are attributed to their disability.

#47 Hi from Seattle.



We got two 16,000 anchor wild fires going that is making our October f****** nuts. The smoke is so thick it’s grey, and I can hardly see the space needle from my companies roof when I typically can see it plain as day. Today it’s the worst day I’ve seen. People are going home and businesses are closing early or not opening it all.



Masks everywhere though which is good.