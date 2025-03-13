“You’re Not Invited”: Office Mean Girls Exclude Woman From Party, Get All Office Parties Banned

ADVERTISEMENT

The workplace is not just a place to work, as office parties are becoming quite popular. Yet not all employees like them, as, in 2023, 64% of American workers said they stopped going to after-hours company events entirely or were going to them less often.

This office learned the hard way that parties aren’t always a good idea. Things already got awkward as they excluded a new employee from attending. But the situation got worse after she inadvertently told the boss and all future festivities received a ban for the near future.

RELATED:

A new employee wasn’t allowed to attend a coworker’s bridal shower

Share icon

Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

After she accidentally told the boss and all office parties got banned, colleagues began stonewalling her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Far_Pay8487

Many commenters pointed out how unprofessional and unfriendly the coworkers were: “Clueless about office etiquette”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT