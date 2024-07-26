Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Continue Babysitting Brother’s Kids For Free After They Don’t Keep Their Promise
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Continue Babysitting Brother's Kids For Free After They Don't Keep Their Promise

Finding reasonable, quality, and available child care is something many working parents struggle with. To make matters easier, some turn to their relatives for help, which is certainly a more convenient and affordable option. However, this can quickly backfire when such a privilege is taken advantage of.

Just like what happened to this woman who was babysitting her niece and nephew while their parents were searching for a new daycare. This arrangement was supposed to be temporary, but after two months, she was still looking after them out of her pocket. Having enough, she requested payment for her services, which majorly upset them, causing family drama.

Asking relatives to babysit can be a great option for parents struggling with childcare

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

However, this couple overstepped all boundaries when they left their kids at SIL’s house to babysit full-time for free

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

“Offer what you feel comfortable paying, and give family members the opportunity to speak up if your offer doesn’t seem right”

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“Providing relief by taking care of someone’s kids for free can be monumental for young families, but the reality is that some people can’t afford to,” says etiquette expert Lizzie Post, who’s not a parent but frequently babysits her nieces and nephews. She often voluntarily offers to watch them so she doesn’t charge for it. However, she mentions that this can vary depending on what works for certain people and their families. 

Post provides a few scenarios when paying relatives who help with kids should be a given. One of them is when they have to spend money on them or miss work to babysit them. “Offer what you feel comfortable paying, and give family members the opportunity to speak up if your offer doesn’t seem right. It’s fine to negotiate and talk about it,” Post suggests. 

If parents can’t offer a competitive hourly rate, they can think of more affordable alternatives, like a $50 gift card to a salon, so they can treat themselves. When that’s not possible, Posts encourages them to be open about their circumstances by saying something like, “Things are tough for me right now, and I could really use some relief.”

Despite parents’ budgets, Post says that it’s good etiquette to show appreciation for relatives by making things easier for them. This means delivering the kids fed and/or with snacks, diapers, toys, and planned activities (if possible!).

“To ignore the emotional and physical labor you’re asking someone else to do for you doesn’t benefit anyone in that relationship”

Image credits: deriabinanatalia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

While Post recommends choosing a payment strategy that both sides will be satisfied with, former nanny Kaitlyn Wilson stirred quite the debate on her TikTok account when she posted a video saying, “Are other people’s families out here charging them to watch their kids for a few hours? That’s absolutely absurd if they are.”

She always offers her services for free when babysitting family kids, and explains why. “I get the opportunity to create a relationship with my nephew by babysitting him and being around him,” she said. “It’s the responsibility of adults to foster relationships with children — I’m a firm believer of that. When kids grow up and they are not close to older relatives, it’s not the fault of the adult child.”

If she was paid to watch her nephew, she would feel like spending time together was an obligation. As a result, the caregiver might provide the bare minimum and watch the clock tick until the parents come home, which children might notice. “Kids pick up on more than we think — if they later found out you were paid to hang out with them, they might feel like a burden,” she says.

However, experts disagree that paying relatives for babysitting should be completely thrown out of the window. Especially for the sake of their relationship. “To ignore the emotional and physical labor you’re asking someone else to do for you doesn’t benefit anyone in that relationship,” says Bonnie Scott, a therapist and founder of Mindful Kindness Counseling. 

What’s important to keep in mind is that every childcare arrangement is nuanced and worth discussing before to avoid any feelings of underappreciation or resentment from building. “If you’re thinking about asking family members about compensation for watching your kids, chances are they have thought about it too and have an answer ready for you,” Posts says. “There’s no one situation that’s right for everyone.”

Most readers agreed that the author wasn’t a jerk for asking for compensation for her service

Meanwhile, some believed that both sides were wrong

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Dainty72
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The last two comments on the first page are ridiculous, she has to go back to work at some point anyway, she has an eight month old baby and two other children and she's not being paid anything though providing 40 hours of two extra children with no supplies. They're taking the p**s! She really needed to spend time with her own children but added two extra full time. She also only wanted a fraction of what they'd have paid at daycare. They're also lied and haven't even bothered to get their kids into another daycare. SHE HAS TO GO BACK TO WORK AT SOME POINT anyway. Can't believe anyone would think this woman was wrong. Their reaction to being asked to PROVIDE for them is disgusting and have burnt their bridges because of name calling over a reasonable amount. As for the rest of the family, they need to offer to do this or shut up! I'll lay money on it that there's no way most people would look after two kids when they have three kids and for free full time. Fools for their reaction !

Alina Mihai
Community Member
14 minutes ago

As usual, YTA comments from entitled a******s like OP's brother. She is so NTA.

