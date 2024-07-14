Nanny Shares Screenshots Of The Most Entitled Things Parents Expect And Goes ViralInterview With Expert
Sometimes parents forget that having a nanny is a luxury. As a result, the internet is full of job ads that bargain with people working in childcare. Not only that, but parents also often expect them to endure long and exhausting hours while simultaneously trying to achieve the long list of chores they’re assigned.
Tired of being mistreated, professional nanny Sophia Pagliuca started sharing and exposing such offers on her TikTok account. They attracted many people’s attention, making her go viral. Scroll down to find the most absurd nanny job ads that might leave you in disbelief, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with an award-winning nanny, lead educator at Global Nanny Training, and parenting author Michelle LaRowe.
This post may include affiliate links.
In an interview with People, 22-year-old professional nanny Sophia said that the reason she started sharing such informational videos was because she was receiving multiple messages a day from other nannies being blatantly taken advantage of.
“I knew people would not only be able to relate to the texts but I was hopeful it would help others in the industry feel less alone when facing mistreatment!” she added.
100 dollars a week? This is 2024, not the 1990’s. Also in mentions “full time” so you’ll be getting like 14 bucks for 8 hours a day. No thanks!😆
How do they think people can do all that and pay them for rent on top of that it's bizzarre
After her videos reached a wider audience, she reports having received some negative reactions and responses. “There are people upset I'm advocating for nannies to be paid a living wage because it means they can no longer get away with paying their nanny minimum wage—or even below. It genuinely baffles me why anyone would want to pay the person caring for their child $2/hr!”
Despite having to deal with ridiculous offers and requests from parents, she continues to enjoy her nanny career, mainly because she’s able to form such a precious bond with kids. “The industry is so special because as a nanny you are allowed the privilege of stepping into other people's lives and going alongside parents to help them raise their children,” she said to People.
She continued, “It comes with massive responsibility but also is such an incredible honor to be valued and trusted with the most important thing in the life of a parent. Being able to assist in the growth, development and nurturing of children is an unparalleled opportunity and I'm so thankful for all the families who have given me that privilege over the years!”
Am I reading this right? 7 hours/day, 7 days/week = 49 hours/week. At $115/week, that's $2.35/per hour for three very young kids plus laundry and "organization." Oh, and you need a college degree. That's not deluded, that's a full-on mental illness.
To get an even deeper insight into the nanny industry, Bored Panda reached out to award-winning nanny, lead educator at Global Nanny Training, and parenting author Michelle LaRowe.
Based on more than 25-year-experience she tells us that some of the worst job offers she has seen include asking nannies to take on inappropriate tasks like cleaning patio furniture, diapering the family dog, offering a place to stay for childcare, and requiring availability 24/7. “What the worst job offers share in common are unrealistic expectations regarding fair and legal pay, nanny duties and responsibilities, and professional boundaries,” she explained.
When asked why so many parents mistreat professional nannies in such a way, Michelle mentioned two main reasons. “One, because they've found someone to do the job before at the wage rate they've offered, and two, because they are simply ignorant of the responsibilities of being a fair, legal, and compliant household employer.
First-time nanny employers often have no understanding of what they are getting into when considering nanny care. Not only are they unaware of the legalities and compliance responsibilities for household employers, but they are also unaware of the scope of nanny practice and realistic expectations surrounding in-home childcare.”
Something she proposes that could help the situation is finally moving nanny care from an occupation to a profession. “This starts with continued professional development,” Michelle says. “Nannies should align with others through membership in organizations like the International Nanny Association and the US Nanny Association. They should enroll in high-quality and accredited training, like those offered through our organization at GlobalNannyTraining.com.”
She additionally mentions that being more educated on the business side of things can also benefit them greatly. This includes understanding their tax responsibilities, the importance of having a work agreement and creating and maintaining professional boundaries. “Utilize resources created specifically for nannies, like Nanny Magazine and reputable nanny referral agencies, and only accept positions that offer fair and legal pay and have realistic nanny duties and responsibilities,” she advises.
Reminds me of a conversation I had with my mom. She said the helper we hired enjoyed taking my mom to museums and the botanical gardens so maybe we should pay less for day trips. My mom is disabled and needs help getting to the toilet, getting in and out of cars, getting food, needs a wheelchair on trips. I said, would you prefer your helper be miserable on the day trips that you request? It’s work. Period. Whether she enjoys it or not. So we pay for helper’s time, admission, gas and food.
Reminds me of a conversation I had with my mom. She said the helper we hired enjoyed taking my mom to museums and the botanical gardens so maybe we should pay less for day trips. My mom is disabled and needs help getting to the toilet, getting in and out of cars, getting food, needs a wheelchair on trips. I said, would you prefer your helper be miserable on the day trips that you request? It’s work. Period. Whether she enjoys it or not.
I thought the article, or the idea looked familiar, thanks Anony mouse!
Reminds me of a conversation I had with my mom. She said the helper we hired enjoyed taking my mom to museums and the botanical gardens so maybe we should pay less for day trips. My mom is disabled and needs help getting to the toilet, getting in and out of cars, getting food, needs a wheelchair on trips. I said, would you prefer your helper be miserable on the day trips that you request? It’s work. Period. Whether she enjoys it or not. So we pay for helper’s time, admission, gas and food.
Reminds me of a conversation I had with my mom. She said the helper we hired enjoyed taking my mom to museums and the botanical gardens so maybe we should pay less for day trips. My mom is disabled and needs help getting to the toilet, getting in and out of cars, getting food, needs a wheelchair on trips. I said, would you prefer your helper be miserable on the day trips that you request? It’s work. Period. Whether she enjoys it or not.
I thought the article, or the idea looked familiar, thanks Anony mouse!