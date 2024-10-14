Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Outraged After Neighbor Refuses To Offer Special Treats To Her Disabled Son On Halloween
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Outraged After Neighbor Refuses To Offer Special Treats To Her Disabled Son On Halloween

Halloween is arguably one of the most fun holidays around, particularly for kids who get to enjoy trick-or-treating and endless candy. But for some, the night isn’t as carefree as it is for others.

Children with special needs can find Halloween a bit more difficult. So one mom, hoping to make things easier for her disabled son, asked her neighbor to accommodate him with a different treat. But the neighbor refused, sparking a heated argument that has yet to cool down. Was the fight really worth it? Read the full story below.

More info: Reddit

One woman, hoping to make Halloween easier for her disabled son, asked her neighbor to give him a different treat

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But the neighbor refused, and a heated argument followed

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok-Investigator9891

Many commenters supported the neighbor, saying they weren’t obligated to make any special accommodations

Others, however, felt it wouldn’t have taken much to do something nice for just one child

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA re: the OP. It's free stuff that you don't have to take. YTA re: the YTAers... a pic especially for them ⏩⏩⏩ 143a4550e5...nsored.jpg 143a4550e57fe332bd3d6507cfb4ac6a-1770022154-670cdc9e64429__censored.jpg

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
adinadrumea88 avatar
Flopsy
Flopsy
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely NTA, and he is absolutely right. But if I were him I would accommodate to avoid drama, or ask the mom to give me what she wants me to give her kid.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
fatman10k avatar
Eroe Infinito
Eroe Infinito
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Aggravating-Item9162" said it best. Plus. Just because YOU think your child is a heavenly angel doesn't mean everyone else does lol

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
