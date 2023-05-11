Everyone and their mother has probably seen a red dragon tattoo somewhere on the internet. No wonder, since that's pretty much the first tattoo that pops up if you search for red ink tattoo ideas. Although it has been surfacing online for quite a while and is no longer an original concept, it looks pretty sick; we must admit that.

Although red ink tattoos look amazing, they are not very popular, though very desired. There's a good reason for it: the pigment used for red tattoos is the most likely to cause a severe allergic reaction out of all tattoo inks. Many red inks have iodine in them, and some contain heavy metals, which cause sensitivity in many individuals. However, although red tattoos are the most common cause of allergic reactions, red ink isn't the only culprit. Other color tattoos (even black ones) may also lead to health problems. Although many individuals are lucky to experience no severe reactions, before getting your first one, especially if it's a red ink tattoo, it's highly recommended to get an allergy test or a patch test done at a tattoo parlor before your appointment. Getting your tattoo done, be it your first or second to last (there is never "the last one"), is very exciting and shouldn't be a hectic procedure. However, your health should always come first. Then, once the testing is done and out of the way, not fainting during the tattoo session should be your only worry!

Below, we've compiled a list of red tattoo ideas that make going through the stinging or burning sensation and the healing process totally worth it. Feel free to use any of these aesthetic red tattoos for inspiration for your own design, and upvote your favorite ones! Perhaps you are a proud wearer of red or black and red tattoos? If so, we would love to see a photo of your tattoo in the comments!