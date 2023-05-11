Everyone and their mother has probably seen a red dragon tattoo somewhere on the internet. No wonder, since that's pretty much the first tattoo that pops up if you search for red ink tattoo ideas. Although it has been surfacing online for quite a while and is no longer an original concept, it looks pretty sick; we must admit that. 

Although red ink tattoos look amazing, they are not very popular, though very desired. There's a good reason for it: the pigment used for red tattoos is the most likely to cause a severe allergic reaction out of all tattoo inks. Many red inks have iodine in them, and some contain heavy metals, which cause sensitivity in many individuals. However, although red tattoos are the most common cause of allergic reactions, red ink isn't the only culprit. Other color tattoos (even black ones) may also lead to health problems. Although many individuals are lucky to experience no severe reactions, before getting your first one, especially if it's a red ink tattoo, it's highly recommended to get an allergy test or a patch test done at a tattoo parlor before your appointment. Getting your tattoo done, be it your first or second to last (there is never "the last one"), is very exciting and shouldn't be a hectic procedure. However, your health should always come first. Then, once the testing is done and out of the way, not fainting during the tattoo session should be your only worry!

Below, we've compiled a list of red tattoo ideas that make going through the stinging or burning sensation and the healing process totally worth it. Feel free to use any of these aesthetic red tattoos for inspiration for your own design, and upvote your favorite ones! Perhaps you are a proud wearer of red or black and red tattoos? If so, we would love to see a photo of your tattoo in the comments!

#1

Red Thread Of Fate

takko.san Report

#2

Kaneki & Juuzou Tattoo

takko.san Report

#3

Romance With The Devil

grateful_red__ Report

#4

Heart Shaped World

prncessofvietnam Report

#5

Custom Protective Hands

oya.s.tattoos Report

#6

Medusa Red Ink Tattoo

sham_b_tattoo Report

#7

Dragons Red Ink Tattoos For Alessandro

phillygtattoos Report

#8

Red Ink Tattoo

inkbyar1ana Report

#9

Patch Work Back Piece

romane_blacklinestattoo Report

#10

Dagger And Moth Red Ink Tattoo

touchofanangeltattooco Report

#11

Minimal Red Ink Kitsune Mask Tattoo

induetimetattoo Report

#12

Red Ink Tattoos Are Fire

ageezy_inkz Report

#13

A Lovely Fine Line Done Today For Christa

hannahbeneducetattoos Report

#14

Done A Few Weeks Ago, First Tattoo For Madi

retrosmitsink Report

#15

Red Ink St. Lucia Tattoo

overcrazyline Report

#16

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

art_tattoo_reunion Report

#17

One From My Valentine's Flash Sheet

venice_tattoo Report

#18

Spider Lily Red Ink Tattoo

laflavax Report

#19

Another Day Another Red Ink Dragon

laurenbrice_tattoos Report

#20

Red Ink Tattoo

stainedpuritytattoo Report

#21

Some Dragon Action For My Client

tattoos_mc Report

#22

Red Rose And Half Skull Tattoo

poppy.daydreams Report

#23

Hand Fan In Red Ink

rachelgros_tattoos Report

#24

Red Tiger

earthaltarstudio Report

#25

A Red Ink Panther Tattoo For Anne

caramba.tattoo Report

#26

Kitsune And Cub Red Ink Tattoos

takko.san Report

#27

Red Ink Snake Piece

haiziegrey Report

#28

Red Ink Ornament And Butterfly Tattoo

insomniac.inkk Report

#29

Red Ink Orchid Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#30

Psychedelic, Oil Slick Style Whale Done In Red Ink

ebonywilliams_tattoos Report

#31

Another Anime Tattoo Shannon Got To Do A Few Weeks Ago

the_painted_man_tattoo_studio Report

#32

Red Ink Small Snake Tattoo

foxxy.tatts Report

#33

Loved Doing This New Style Of Art For Lauren

Instagram.com Report

#34

Thanks To Riley For Letting Me Do Such An Awesome Piece!

liezylblairtattoos Report

#35

Tattoo With Red Ink Elements

thugnificent_tattoo_tucker Report

#36

Red Ink Moon An Flower Tattoo

jbeeinkosts Report

#37

Red Ink Snake Tattoo

blackamethysttattooco Report

#38

Patchwork Tattoos

tatyouco Report

#39

Did This Cool Piece A Few Months Ago, Thanks For Trusting Me

wyldishbambino Report

#40

Design In Honor Of Boxing For Franco

starwiitch.tattoo Report

#41

No Caption Just A Red Ink Tattoo...

dopeshyt_kilo Report

#42

Red Ink Snake Tattoo

dog_ink_style Report

#43

Super Fun One Made For Ellie Today

phillygtattoos Report

#44

Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

paisleystattoos Report

#45

Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#46

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

ebonywilliams_tattoos Report

#47

Sleeve Done

cthulhutattoofl Report

#48

Custom Red Ink Snake Tattoo

amberloutattoo Report

#49

Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo

itssvink Report

#50

Red Ink Scorpio Tattoo

liloatstattoo Report

#51

Red Ink Mandala Tattoo

tattookohoutbarbora Report

#52

Heart Sun Red Ink Tattoo

sacred.needles Report

#53

Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#54

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

hybridink.helsinki Report

#55

Thanks Tina For Coming In For This Little Piece

enarciem Report

#56

"Serenity" Red Ink Tattoo

emmaklover Report

#57

Flower Red Ink Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#58

Absolutely Wonderful Piece

12thplanettattoocompany Report

#59

Cute Little Red Ink Lobster

malahidebodyartstudio Report

#60

Partially Healed Gumamela. Added Some Red Tribal For The Background

tatt_by_ajay Report

#61

Red Ink Heart Tattoo For Beth Last Week!

hashbrown_tattoos Report

#62

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo For Jess

phillygtattoos Report

#63

Mark Of Cain - Supernatural Tattoo

tatsbyph Report

#64

Sun For Iona

kemp_ink Report

#65

Love The Red Ink For This Abstract Butterfly!

greenroom_tattoos Report

#66

Relentless Tattoo

itattootoo Report

#67

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

yhordaninkaholik Report

#68

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

katrinkz Report

#69

Red Ink Butterfly Tatttoo

getdown_inkz916 Report

#70

Red Ink Rose Tattoo

goodpipol Report

#71

Red Ink Tattoos Feels So Royal

dusk_jail Report

#72

Red Ink Peonies Tattoo

ivanagorican_tattoo Report

#73

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

sweetrevenge_tattoo Report

#74

Ghost In The Shell Inspired Cyborg Themed Plugs

leo_tattooz Report

#75

I Think My Client Called It A Chaos Compass? Anyway It’s Super Clean And Looks Great!

shadesofpaintattoo Report

#76

Super Cute Heart Flame For Lauren In Red Ink

instagram.com Report

#77

African Lady In Red

inkgarage_brooklyn Report

#78

"Balance" Red Ink Writing Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#79

Red Ink Snake Tattoo

theadriantattoos Report

#80

Red Ink Writing Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#81

Red Outlines Rose Tattoo

mccormickvodka Report

#82

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoos

smaltatoos Report

#83

Red Ink Heart Tattoos

973stiven Report

#84

First Tattoo

inkgarage_brooklyn Report

#85

Eagle Red Ink Tattoo

_gigi.ink_ Report

#86

Ain’t She Cute!

Ain't She Cute!