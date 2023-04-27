Ah, tattoos. They're like potato chips — you can't just stop at one. And, as any ink addict knows, there's always that one design that seems to evade us, like a mythical creature frolicking just beyond our grasp. Well, fellow ink enthusiasts, we're here to help you hunt down that elusive beast: red ink tattoos.

That's right! We're stepping out of the monochromatic shadows and basking in the vibrant glow of unique red tattoos. Say goodbye to those never-ending Pinterest boards filled with black and gray designs, and prepare to fall in love with this vast gallery of red tattoo ideas for all your tattoo needs. From subtle whispers of scarlet to bold declarations of artistic mastery, our collection of red tattoo designs offers something for everyone — whether you're a tattoo veteran or a fresh-faced newbie seeking your daily dose of tattoo inspiration.

In this curated list of color tattoos, you'll find awe-inspiring designs that might make you book your next tattoo appointment on the spot. Each one showcases this tattoo trend's boundless creativity and artistic potential, proving that a splash of color can truly make all the difference. See for yourself, and remember to upvote your favorite ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Charming Red Ink Gap Filler

lauritatattoos Report

#2

Red Ink Tattoo For Hannah

sham_b_tattoo Report

#3

Dragon Red Ink Tattoo

benji_tattoos714 Report

#4

My Customers First Ever Tattoo. Tough Client, Didn't Even Flinch

addictiontattoostudioni Report

#5

Moth And Red Ink Ornaments Tattoo

laflavax Report

#6

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

laurenbrice_tattoos Report

#7

Todays Fun Red Ink Tiger Back Piece

dopeshyt_kilo Report

#8

Fine Line Red Ink Faces Tattoo

rhi.tattoos Report

#9

Little Piece From Yesterday For Sofi, Thank You Very Much For The Trust

margot.datura Report

#10

Artistic Red Ink Heart Tattoo

makenatattoo Report

#11

Skeleton Tattoo

sham_b_tattoo Report

#12

Red Ink Tattoo

laflavax Report

#13

Red Ink Butterflies Tattoo

blacklinetattoos_sa Report

#14

Love Combining Black And Red Ink

foxy_fineline Report

#15

Red Ink Ornament Tattoo

bambino.techno Report

#16

Red Ink Koi Tattoo

jenuine_leigh_art Report

#17

Butterfly Line Red Ink Tattoo

smalltattoosbycaro Report

#18

Red Dragon Tattoo

tribetattoodenver Report

#19

Red Spider Lillies From Tokyo Ghoul For Elaine!

reiiren Report

#20

A Red Dragon For Michelle

rays.ink Report

#21

Centipede Tattoo

tattoos_by_olive Report

#22

Red Love Dragon On Tessa!

1skeletor3 Report

#23

7 Little Skulls On The Back Of The Calf

thevinetattoos.hannah Report

#24

Little Koi Fish

ellie_tatts Report

#25

We Love A Red Flower

ilesha.mia.tattoo Report

#26

Little Prince Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#27

Modern Medusa Red Ink Tattoo

rangerstudio Report

#28

Check Out This Black And Red Fineline Medusa

americantattoostudios Report

#29

Joker Tattoo

laurenbrice_tattoos Report

#30

Puzzled Eye

lemon.droop Report

#31

Red Dragon Tattoo

d.tattsla Report

#32

Red Peonies And Snake Tattoo For Casey

cats.inks Report

#33

Red Herring Tattoo

thefourthcup Report

#34

Cute Little Goldfish That I Like A Bunch

ipektattoo Report

#35

Red Ink Butterfly And Angel Numbers Tattoo

berrytatted Report

#36

Red Dragon For Jamie

kellcunningham.tattoo Report

#37

Triptych Of The Red Lotus Made For Isa

black_arrows_tattoo Report

#38

There's Just Something So Beautiful About Red Ink Tattoos

aardvarktattoo Report

#39

Butterfly For Hazal’s Red Ink Tattoo Collection

gunbietattoos Report

#40

Red Ink Snake Tattoo

wildcoyotetattoo Report

#41

Red Peony Dragon

retrosmitsink Report

#42

Cherry Blossom Branch

jbeeink Report

#43

Woman Silhouette With Cosmo Flowers

jbeeink Report

#44

Red Ink Snake Tattoo

laurenbrice_tattoos Report

#45

Classic Matching Tattoo Between Friends

dlogantattoo Report

#46

Kitsune Mask Red Ink Tattoo

vv.tchcraft_art Report

#47

Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoo

christian_1nk Report

#48

Red & Black Outline 3D Rose, It Was Very Lovely To Do This

artbyyelyy Report

#49

In Honor Of Her Brother

serendripitystudios Report

#50

Black And Red Floral Tattoo

tattoo.faisal Report

#51

Patch Work In The Making For My Girl

thatgirlnamedgg Report

#52

Some Butterflies For A Walk In

haiziegrey Report

#53

Small Matching Red Ink Tattoos

amazetattoogallery Report

#54

Peruvian Llama Tattoo

tattedbyamina Report

#55

Red Leaves Red Ink Tattoo

ladyinktattoodublin Report

#56

Red Ink Heart And Leaves Tattoo

patrizia.palmisano.tattoo Report

#57

Red Ink Chinese Dragon Tattoo

tattooshack_chandler Report

#58

Lotus Flower Done In Red Ink On The Shoulder

the_dark_arts_tattoos Report

#59

1976 Red Ink Tattoo

_cultrix_ Report

#60

Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

maison_noiretattoo Report

#61

Pillar And Snake Red Ink Tattoo

pentaculo.studio Report

#62

Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoos

kathrynrose_tattoo Report

#63

Red Ink Snake Tattoo

itsjekaa Report

#64

Made Today For Oliver!

phillygtattoos Report

#65

Beautiful Snake And Rose On Thigh

mandalatattooleicester Report

#66

For My Client Orlando!

vincent_ensoink Report

#67

Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

endlessinkstudios Report

#68

Tiny Heart Tattoo From Yesterday!

nat20tattoo Report

#69

Stabbed Heart Red Ink Tattoo

a.dent_tt Report

#70

Vy Got A Classic Swirly From One Of My Oldest Flash Sheets!

sangredelcielo Report

#71

Matching Tattoos. King And Queen With A Heart

inkgarage_brooklyn Report

#72

Red Ink Name Tattoo

berrytatted Report

#73

Red Ink Ornament Tattoo

ikkigrajales Report

#74

Red Ink Sun Tattoo

jbeeink Report

#75

Strawberries Tattoos

foxy_fineline Report

#76

Slightly Purple From The Stencil Sticking Like Hell

chloeduncantattoo Report

#77

Red Ink Tattoo

oilygoyle Report

#78

A Flash From A Few Weeks Ago

katrinkz Report

#79

Little Red Rose Tattoo

aesthetic.bar Report

#80

Such A Fun Piece! Gotta Love The Dedication Of A Client

jaicandacetattoos Report

#81

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

dena.ink Report

#82

Did A Little Strawb On Myself Today

jordanelliot_tattoo Report

#83

"Why Aren’t You Smiling?" Tattoo

c.looww Report

#84

Loved This Original Red Ink Design

missjadeink Report

#85

I Love Red Tattoos

sophia.ink Report

#86

Heart And Bear Red Ink Tattoo