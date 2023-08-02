Dragon tattoos are among the most popular animal tattoos in the world of body art, as they have distinctive designs and rich symbolism. These mythical creatures are believed to represent strength, grace, and intelligence.

Dragons are revered in several cultures. In the West, dragons embody heroic struggles, and these awe-inspiring creatures often appear in fantasy literature and pop culture. On the other side of the globe, in East Asia, dragons are sacred. They symbolize good fortune.

Prehistoric Asian civilizations revered dragons as deities and demigods. Especially in Chinese history, dragons are considered the companions of the emperor and are revered as guides and protectors. Red dragon tattoos from Chinese mythology represent courage and bravery. The color red itself carries strong connotations of passion, energy, and intensity, which are amplified when associated with dragons.

Then there are Japanese dragon tattoos as well. These dragon tattoo designs are easily recognizable as they are often depicted alongside waves or water elements. 

No two dragon tattoos are alike. Each tattoo blends ancient folklore with modern artistic techniques. So, as you look through these best dragon tattoo ideas, it is essential to approach them with cultural sensitivity. Find an artist who understands the sacred symbols associated with the dragon for each culture. 

Respect and understanding are important when embracing the imagery of these mythical creatures. Take your time to grasp the cultural perspectives before deciding which of these dragon tattoo ideas to pick. 

Get ready to unleash the fire within and make a striking visual statement with these inspirations.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blue Ink Dragon Sleeve Tattoo

Blue Ink Tattoo of a dragon and decorations on the full arm

oozy_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#2

Black And Blue Ink Water Dragon

Black and blue colored dragon tattoo on the back side of shoulder

e.nal.tattoo Report

10points
POST
#3

Blue Ink Dragon Neck Tattoo

Decorative Blue Ink Neck Tattoo Of Chinese Dragons Around a vase

oozy_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#4

Porcelain Hand With Dragon And Flower Pattern Tattoo

Blue Ink Tattoo Of A Dragon with Floral decorations

e.nal.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#5

Crimson Red Dragon

Crimson Red Tattoo Of A Dragon On The Chest Of A Woman

one_million._tattoos Report

9points
POST
#6

Dragon On Obliques Tattoo

An image of a black ink dragon tattoo on obliques

tattooer_intat Report

9points
POST
#7

Full Length Sleeve Tattoo Of A Dragon

Tattoo Of A Dragon On Entire Sleeve In Black Ink

khalblk Report

9points
POST
#8

Water And Fire Dragon Surrounding Both Arms

a man showing his dragon tattoos on both of his arms

tattooer_intat Report

9points
POST
#9

Full Body Colored Dragon Tattoo

A Full Body Tattoo Of A Dragon

gaston_art_book Report

9points
POST
#10

Dragon Warrior

Black ink back tattoo of a dragon and a warrior with swords

tadashi.artist Report

9points
POST
#11

Black And White Ink Dragon Tattoo

black and white ink forearm tattoo of a dragon

3layer_studio Report

8points
POST
#12

Dragon And A Katana Tattoo

A Forearm tattoo of a dragon wrapped around a katana

3layer_studio Report

8points
POST
#13

Brushstroke Style Black Ink Dragon On Bicep

brushstroke style small tattoo of a dragon on biceps

instagram.com Report

8points
POST
#14

Black Ink Dragon Back Tattoo

Black Ink Dragon Tattoo On the Back

uncogrim Report

8points
POST
#15

Black Ink Dragon On Thigh

Black Ink Dragon with a long tail Tattoo Design on thigh

tattooer_intat Report

8points
POST
#16

Dragon Tattoo With Lavender Colored Flowers

a haku dragon wrapped around lavender colored flowers tattoo on biceps

tattooist_dotori Report

8points
POST
#17

Black Ink Dragon Full-Leg Tattoo

Tattoo Design Of A Dragon In Black Ink Covering The Entire Leg

khuong_darumaink Report

8points
POST
#18

Black Ink Dragon With Cherry Blossoms Tattoo

Thigh Tattoo Of A Black Ink Dragon With Pink Cherry Blossom Decorations

selenavizconde Report

8points
POST
#19

Black Ink Dragon On Shoulder Brushstroke Style Tattoo

Brushstroke Style Tattoo Of A Dragon On the Shoulder in Black Ink

e.nal.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#20

Realistic Blue And Golden Colored Dragon Tattoo

realistic tattoo of a dragon in blue and golden colored ink

tattooist_irae2 Report

8points
POST
#21

"Starry Night" Dragon Tattoo

dragon tattoo inspired from Van Gogh's starry nights

Top posts Report

8points
POST
#22

Dragon And A Tiger Full Back Tattoo

black ink back tattoo of a dragon fighting with a tiger

taby_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#23

Dragon In The Clouds Artist Iris, China Zone Tattoos, Melbourne

Neat Black Ink Tattoo Of A Dragon And Clouds On Forearm

u/TETTRIC Report

8points
POST
#24

Back Tattoo Of A Dragon

a dragon and tiger fighting tattoo design on the back

This is the ongoing construction of Yongho Sangbak in Busan

zo_gang_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#25

Black Ink Chinese Dragon Tattoo

forearm tattoo of a black ink Chinese dragon

affanita Report

7points
POST
#26

Black Ink Dragon Sleeve

full length sleeve tattoo of a dragon in black ink

oozy_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#27

Black Ink Dragon Forearm

detailed tattoo of a dragon on forearm in black ink

monomoontattoo Report

7points
POST
#28

Shoulder To Chest Black Ink Dragon

shoulder to chest dragon tattoo design in black ink

davidhoangtattoo Report

7points
POST
#29

Dragon And Koi For Andy

Black Ink Dragon Tattoo On Sleeve Facing Upwards

davidhoangtattoo Report

7points
POST
#30

Dragon And Peonies Sleeve Tattoo

dragon with horns tattoo on arms in black ink

davidhoangtattoo Report

7points
POST
#31

Black Ink Dragon Sleeve

black ink dragon tattoo with ornamental decorations

saki.lss Report

7points
POST
#32

Dragon With Taeguk Mark

a shoulder tattoo of a dragon with a taeguk mark in red and black ink

rahon_tt Report

7points
POST
#33

Black Ink Dragon Full Shoulder

detailed shoulder tattoo of a dragon with large claws in black ink

txttoo Report

7points
POST
#34

Dragon Tattoo With Floral Designs

dragon tattoo on chest with floral designs in black ink

uncogrim Report

7points
POST
#35

Black Ink Dragon Tattoo With Floral Designs On The Back

black ink tattoo of a dragon and flowers on the back of a lying woman

khalblk Report

7points
POST
#36

Ascension Of The Sword Bearing Dragon

black ink tattoo of a dragon with a sword flying towards the moon

tattooer_intat Report

7points
POST
#37

Dragons Of Life And Death

tattoo of two dragons of life and death on thighs

tattooer_intat Report

7points
POST
#38

Intat's Original Dragon Series

a tattoo of a chinese dragon looking upwards on forearm

tattooer_intat Report

7points
POST
#39

Realistic Full Back Dragon Tattoo

a black ink tattoo of a dragon on back

tadashi.artist Report

7points
POST
#40

Dragon Head Tattoo

a tattoo of a dragon's face on upper chest

tadashi.artist Report

7points
POST
#41

Water Dragon Tattoo

a horned haku dragon tattoo with blue floral decorations

tattooist_dotori Report

7points
POST
#42

Dragon Tattoo On Core

a black ink tattoo of a dragon on core

jk.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#43

Brushstroke Black Ink Dragon With Pink Flowers

brushstroke style haku dragon tattoo with pink flowers

e.nal.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#44

Red Dragon With Lavenders Tattoo

Back tattoo design of a Haku Dragon on the back in red ink with lavenders

e.nal.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#45

Simple Multi-Color Dragon Tattoo On Shoulder

simple tattoo of a dragon on shoulder

rolypolyc Report

7points
POST
#46

Black Ink Dragon Full Back Tattoo

roaring dragon tattoo on back

taby_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#47

Dragon Done By Rares From Old Bastards Tattoo Bucharest, Romania

tattoo of a grinning dragon from across the shoulder to the chest

u/Oldbastardstattoo Report

7points
POST
#48

Haku, Tattoo By Oozy Tattoo

a multicolored tattoo of a haku dragon on bicep

wtg_artist Report

7points
POST
#49

Black Ink Dragon Neck Tattoo

neck tattoo of a haku dragon surrounded by leaves and a flower

oozy_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#50

Realistic Black Ink Dragon

detailed tattoo of a dragon with horns

monomoontattoo Report

6points
POST
#51

Dragon On Back

the back of a man with a dragon tattoo

davidhoangtattoo Report

6points
POST
#52

Dragon And Flowers

dragon tattoo on a womans back with floral designs

adam_forero Report

6points
POST
#53

Moon And Dragon Tattoo

back tattoo of three dragons and different phases of the moon

follow_ink_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#54

Blue Ink Dragon Tattoo Sleeve

blue ink tattoo of a dragon on a man's arm

saki.lss Report

6points
POST
#55

Black Ink Dragon With Red Moon

black ink dragon tattoo with a red crescent moon in the background

saki.lss Report

6points
POST
#56

Black Haku With Floral Designs

black ink haku design with floral decorations

e.nal.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#57

Dragon Sleeves With Japanese Kanji

a dragon tattoo alongside tattoo of japanese kanji

khuong_darumaink Report

6points
POST
#58

Dragon And A Skull Tattoo

black ink tattoo of a flying dragon with a skull on its foot

taesin___ Report

6points
POST
#59

Black Ink Dragon Tattoo On Forearm

black and white image of a dragon tattoo on forearm

sixtenism Report

6points
POST
#60

Brushstroke Black Ink Shoulder Dragon Tattoo

a freeflow style tattoo of a dragon in black ink on a woman's shoulder

sixtenism Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Black Ink Dragon With Red Flowers Tattoo

a woman with a dragon tattoo on her back with floral designs

tattooer_intat Report

6points
POST
#62

A Dragon Embracing The Moon

Serpent like dragon sleeve

tattooer_intat Report

6points
POST
#63

A Dragon With A Trident Tattoo

black ink tattoo of a dragon carrying a trident

tattooer_intat Report

6points
POST
#64

Multi-Color Dragon Tattoo

a multicolored dragon tattoo

gaston_art_book Report

6points
POST
#65

Black Ink Dragon With Sword Tattoo

black ink serpent like dragon wrapped around a sword

adi13tattoo Report

6points
POST
#66

Dragon With Flowers Tattoo

scary dragon tattoo with floral decorations

adi13tattoo Report

6points
POST
#67

Brushstroke Style Black Ink Haku

brushstroke style haku dragon tattoo

e.nal.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#68

Black Ink Dragon Tattoo On Shin

dragon tattoo on knee and shin

hi_himi Report

6points
POST
#69

Brushstroke Dragon Full Circle Tattoo

black ink circular design tattoo of a dragon

tattooist_mate Report

6points
POST
#70

Crimson Belly Dragon Tattoo

red and black dragon tattoo on back

My Dragon tattoo got it three weeks ago during my (first) trip to Tokyo! 12h Session.

u/Jaaak97 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Dragon Spine Tattoo

a flying dragon surrounded by clouds tattoo

Dragon tattoo by Zigm at Classic Ink in Iwakuni, Japan.

u/amber-kulkarni Report

6points
POST
#72

Chinese Dragon, Done By Raine Knight, Second City Tattoo In Birmingham

roaring dragon tattoo on forearm and back of the palm

lewwiswells Report

6points
POST
#73

Haku Dragon Tattoo Done

tattoo of a black ink haku surrounded by flowers and tiny black balls

u/pigeonsask Report

6points
POST
#74

Red Dragon Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Fire-breathing dragon forearm tattoo

Dragon arm by Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo Parlor, Belmont, Bay Area, California

u/Tattoodles Report

6points
POST
#75

Dragon On Bicep

black ink dragon tattoo surrounded by red colored flames

My completed Dragon tattoo by Lauren Goldstein at Art Machine Productions in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

cunderkofler Report

6points
POST
#76

Dragon Arm Sleeve Tattoo

dragon in an aggressive stance sleeve tattoo

emanscorfna Report

6points
POST
#77

Dragon And Blade

simple tattoo of a dragon head and a knife

Dragon and Blade by Adrian at The Darling Parlour, Sydney

inlinear Report

6points
POST
#78

My New Haku Tattoo By Mitchell Keanu

mystic dragon tattoo on forearm

ingevc Report

6points
POST
#79

Japanese Dragon On The Side

japanese dragon tattoo on obliques in aggressive stance

scottmartin.tattoos Report

5points
POST
#80

Magma Dragon Back Tattoo

black ink tattoo of a magma dragon on the back

tessa.von Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Traditional Dragon Tattoo On Back

multicolored tattoo of a green dragon on the back

adam_forero Report

5points
POST
#82

Chinese Black Ink Dragon On Calves

calf tattoo of a chinese dragon in black ink

saki.lss Report

5points
POST
#83

Black Ink Dragon Pair On Back

twin black ink dragon tattoos on back facing in different directions