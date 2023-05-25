100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting
On the hunt for a new tattoo design but want something extra special? Why not a red ink tattoo, then? That way, any design you choose, your color tattoo will instantly become something very smashingly exceptional. So, wanna take a look at what we’re talking about here? Well then, we have just the thing - a list full of epic red tattoo designs.
Now, red tattoo ideas aren’t all the same and have tons of different variations between them. First off, there are the various shades and tones of the color itself. From bright and out-there to subdued reds or even burgundy, the color itself is very adaptable to your wants and likes. As for red tattoo ideas design-wise, the world is your oyster. Don’t think that red only means hearts or strawberries; you can turn any design you wish red! One thing, though - red ink tattoos might fade faster than any other color tattoos, so be prepared to take good care of your new ink for it to be as vibrant as when you got it for years to come.
You’re right - tattoo trends do come and go, but we wouldn’t mind for this one to stick around for as long as it likes. We think you’re bound to agree once you see the unique red tattoos that are waiting for you on this list! So, scroll on down below and find your tattoo inspiration right here. Oh, and don’t forget to give your vote to the tattoo designs that you liked the most!
All Red Backpiece Done By Billy At Downtown Tattoos In Nola!
Super Cute Cross Stitch Heart For Katie
Red Ink Stork Tattoo
Id My Buddy’s First Tattoo
Hands And Eye Red Ink Tattoo
We All Have An Atlas In Our Minds
An Adaptation Of A Pre Drawn Design, Changing Out The Black Stippled Flowers For Red Ink
Added Some Ornamental Red Ink To A Healed Elephant I Did
Jack Rabbit Magic In Red Ink!
Alentine’s Day Flash
Mother’s Love
Dark Red Symbols And Patterns Tattoo
Kitsune Tattoo By Levi
Thank You Marge For Trusting Me To Tattoo This Lady Dragon In Luscious Red Ink
Mandala, Butterflies And Flower Tattoo
Elephant Red Ink Tattoo
Sewing Mannequin Tattoo
I Love All These Window Alterations They’re Super Fun
Woman Skeleton With Flowers
Red Ink Hearts Drawn By Their Grandparents
Red Ink Sleeve
Freehand "Love" In Kanji For Mak
Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Red Ink Snake With Peony Pattern Tattoo
Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo
Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo
One In A Million
Quote Red Ink Tattoo
"Esto también pasará"
Red Charm I Did Yesterday
Red Ink Tattoo For Molly
Healed Dragon, New Oni, Thanks Nastja!
Red Ink Leaf For A, Done Just Before My Break
Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Some Red Ink Minis This Afternoon
Got To Make This Super Neat Melted Moth For A Client The Other Day!
Dragon Tattoo
Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
One Of The Few New Pieces We Added To Li'shae's Red Ink Half Sleeve Yesterday
Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo
I’m Actually Obsessed With Red And Black Tattoos
Red Ink Lightning Tattoo
Added A Red Ink Splatter Cherry Blossom Tree To Kayli's Arm
Birdhouse Boy Tattoo
Octopus For Criss
Got To Do This Little Guy Yesterday. The Red Outline Was A Real Trip
Crane With A Lady For Good Luck For Jan
Red Ink Dragon Tattoo On A Foot
Red Dragon Tattoo
Red Ink Scorpio
Loving The Touch Of Red And The Way These Sharks Flow Between Her Existing Tattoos
Red Rose With Snek
Red Ink Koi Fish Done From My Flash
Really Love Doing These Tiny Tiny Flash Birds
Rose And Sun! Always Love Linework Tattoos Like This
Red Ink Lettering Tattoo
Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Red Ink Haku Tattoo
Red Serpent And Mountain Love Tattoos For Kimberley
Thank You So Much Sophie, This Was An Absolute Joy!
Tattooed Some Matching Butterflies On A Couple Of My Best Gals!
Melissa Sat Like A Champ For Her First Tatt!
Skull And Flowers Red Ink Tattoo
Dragon With Red Ink Flowers Tattoo
Soul Mates Red Ink Tattoo
Got To Do This Cute Client-Drawn Fox Today
Blooming Tattoo
Red Ink Is So Cute
Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Red Ink Script Tattoo
These last two show that getting words/ phrases is not the best ideas for tattoos imho