On the hunt for a new tattoo design but want something extra special? Why not a red ink tattoo, then? That way, any design you choose, your color tattoo will instantly become something very smashingly exceptional. So, wanna take a look at what we’re talking about here? Well then, we have just the thing - a list full of epic red tattoo designs.

Now, red tattoo ideas aren’t all the same and have tons of different variations between them. First off, there are the various shades and tones of the color itself. From bright and out-there to subdued reds or even burgundy, the color itself is very adaptable to your wants and likes. As for red tattoo ideas design-wise, the world is your oyster. Don’t think that red only means hearts or strawberries; you can turn any design you wish red! One thing, though - red ink tattoos might fade faster than any other color tattoos, so be prepared to take good care of your new ink for it to be as vibrant as when you got it for years to come.

You’re right - tattoo trends do come and go, but we wouldn’t mind for this one to stick around for as long as it likes. We think you’re bound to agree once you see the unique red tattoos that are waiting for you on this list! So, scroll on down below and find your tattoo inspiration right here. Oh, and don’t forget to give your vote to the tattoo designs that you liked the most!