On the hunt for a new tattoo design but want something extra special? Why not a red ink tattoo, then? That way, any design you choose, your color tattoo will instantly become something very smashingly exceptional. So, wanna take a look at what we’re talking about here? Well then, we have just the thing - a list full of epic red tattoo designs. 

Now, red tattoo ideas aren’t all the same and have tons of different variations between them. First off, there are the various shades and tones of the color itself. From bright and out-there to subdued reds or even burgundy, the color itself is very adaptable to your wants and likes. As for red tattoo ideas design-wise, the world is your oyster. Don’t think that red only means hearts or strawberries; you can turn any design you wish red! One thing, though - red ink tattoos might fade faster than any other color tattoos, so be prepared to take good care of your new ink for it to be as vibrant as when you got it for years to come. 

You’re right - tattoo trends do come and go, but we wouldn’t mind for this one to stick around for as long as it likes. We think you’re bound to agree once you see the unique red tattoos that are waiting for you on this list! So, scroll on down below and find your tattoo inspiration right here. Oh, and don’t forget to give your vote to the tattoo designs that you liked the most!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

All Red Backpiece Done By Billy At Downtown Tattoos In Nola!

All Red Backpiece Done By Billy At Downtown Tattoos In Nola!

meyuh666 Report

9points
POST
#2

Super Cute Cross Stitch Heart For Katie

Super Cute Cross Stitch Heart For Katie

x.unholy.ally.x Report

9points
POST
#3

Red Ink Stork Tattoo

Red Ink Stork Tattoo

stijker Report

9points
POST
#4

Id My Buddy’s First Tattoo

Id My Buddy’s First Tattoo

tats.bydree Report

9points
POST
#5

Hands And Eye Red Ink Tattoo

Hands And Eye Red Ink Tattoo

_lumiel_666_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#6

We All Have An Atlas In Our Minds

We All Have An Atlas In Our Minds

jbeeink Report

9points
POST
#7

An Adaptation Of A Pre Drawn Design, Changing Out The Black Stippled Flowers For Red Ink

An Adaptation Of A Pre Drawn Design, Changing Out The Black Stippled Flowers For Red Ink

grizzlyayretattoos Report

9points
POST
#8

Added Some Ornamental Red Ink To A Healed Elephant I Did

Added Some Ornamental Red Ink To A Healed Elephant I Did

nevermind.tattoos Report

9points
POST
#9

Jack Rabbit Magic In Red Ink!

Jack Rabbit Magic In Red Ink!

c.hell.tattoos Report

8points
POST
#10

Alentine’s Day Flash

Alentine’s Day Flash

5thvision Report

8points
POST
#11

Mother’s Love

Mother’s Love

jbeeink Report

8points
POST
#12

Dark Red Symbols And Patterns Tattoo

Dark Red Symbols And Patterns Tattoo

spiral_spirit_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#13

Kitsune Tattoo By Levi

Kitsune Tattoo By Levi

celebrityinktattoochermside Report

8points
POST
#14

Thank You Marge For Trusting Me To Tattoo This Lady Dragon In Luscious Red Ink

Thank You Marge For Trusting Me To Tattoo This Lady Dragon In Luscious Red Ink

pip.fox.tattoos Report

8points
POST
#15

Mandala, Butterflies And Flower Tattoo

Mandala, Butterflies And Flower Tattoo

danskyland_tattoo Report

8points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful! *You're posting comments too quickly .. slow down!* "Why?"

0
0points
reply
#16

Elephant Red Ink Tattoo

Elephant Red Ink Tattoo

devilsadvotatt Report

8points
POST
#17

Sewing Mannequin Tattoo

Sewing Mannequin Tattoo

jbeeink Report

8points
POST
#18

I Love All These Window Alterations They’re Super Fun

I Love All These Window Alterations They’re Super Fun

lemon.droop Report

8points
POST
#19

Woman Skeleton With Flowers

Woman Skeleton With Flowers

jbeeink Report

7points
POST
#20

Red Ink Hearts Drawn By Their Grandparents

Red Ink Hearts Drawn By Their Grandparents

jbeeink Report

7points
POST
#21

Red Ink Sleeve

Red Ink Sleeve

carapaica.art Report

7points
POST
#22

Freehand "Love" In Kanji For Mak

Freehand "Love" In Kanji For Mak

camille.ninelives Report

7points
POST
#23

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

jdtattoos5 Report

7points
POST
#24

Red Ink Snake With Peony Pattern Tattoo

Red Ink Snake With Peony Pattern Tattoo

rahon_tt Report

7points
POST
#25

Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo

Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo

bayonnetattooco Report

7points
POST
#26

Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

santa6.6.6 Report

7points
POST
#27

One In A Million

One In A Million

jiang_tattooer Report

7points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you know the language, all good! Years ago an aquaintence in Thailand asked for his name "Nick" in Thai script on the back of his neck. This was b4 I could read & write Thai. My friend though had a thick Irish accent (Monaghan, border between North & South). The artist (who had already done a few of mine with bamboo already), spoke little English and his sullen wife translated. She seemed surprised and kept asking if we were sure, yes we insisted. He gets the tattoo. Much hilarity later when some Thai ppl seen his tattoo as they had written in Thai script the English word "Neck" phonetically .. on his neck! We obviously were very sympathaetic to him .. not really! Ripped him to shreds! 😂 For it sorted later & an easy fix; from เนค to นิค TLDR: Lost in translation, Irish guy gets tattoo in Thai script on his neck .. that phonetically said "neck" - we took the p**s "get arm on your arm, leg on your leg," etc & much hilarity ensued

0
0points
reply
#28

Quote Red Ink Tattoo

Quote Red Ink Tattoo

"Esto también pasará"

jbeeink Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This will also happen" - according to google. Interesting little Spanish language thing I read: if you spell out the English word "socks" it is supposed to be similar to the Spanish expression for "it is what it is" 🤷‍♂️

0
0points
reply
#29

Red Charm I Did Yesterday

Red Charm I Did Yesterday

everlie.ink Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh I think too many ppl will not recognise what it's meant to be .. & will annoy her with that question for ever

0
0points
reply
#30

Red Ink Tattoo For Molly

Red Ink Tattoo For Molly

tesspokes Report

6points
POST
#31

Healed Dragon, New Oni, Thanks Nastja!

Healed Dragon, New Oni, Thanks Nastja!

dlogantattoo Report

6points
POST
#32

Red Ink Leaf For A, Done Just Before My Break

Red Ink Leaf For A, Done Just Before My Break

oilygoyle Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the letter"A"? Before she broke a bone? Spring break? Details, details

0
0points
reply
#33

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

bragi_ink Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The girl with the red ink dragon tattoo

0
0points
reply
#34

Some Red Ink Minis This Afternoon

Some Red Ink Minis This Afternoon

campos_atelier Report

6points
POST
#35

Got To Make This Super Neat Melted Moth For A Client The Other Day!

Got To Make This Super Neat Melted Moth For A Client The Other Day!

mvddietvttoos Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting choice, I guess

0
0points
reply
#36

Dragon Tattoo

Dragon Tattoo

bluedragontattoos345 Report

6points
POST
#37

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

okc__ink Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess dragons are back in then

0
0points
reply
#38

One Of The Few New Pieces We Added To Li'shae's Red Ink Half Sleeve Yesterday

One Of The Few New Pieces We Added To Li'shae's Red Ink Half Sleeve Yesterday

daphnelovetattoo Report

6points
POST
#39

Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

beisa.ink Report

6points
POST
#40

I’m Actually Obsessed With Red And Black Tattoos

I’m Actually Obsessed With Red And Black Tattoos

dontsleepvincci Report

6points
POST
#41

Red Ink Lightning Tattoo

Red Ink Lightning Tattoo

dragonfly.ink.iceland Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a fan of this one tbh, looks like an illness of some sort. Not healthy looking, anyway

0
0points
reply
#42

Added A Red Ink Splatter Cherry Blossom Tree To Kayli's Arm

Added A Red Ink Splatter Cherry Blossom Tree To Kayli's Arm

illustrative1 Report

6points
POST
#43

Birdhouse Boy Tattoo

Birdhouse Boy Tattoo

silentmarshtattoo Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, nope, not even well drawn tbh .. looks amateur

0
0points
reply
#44

Octopus For Criss

Octopus For Criss

lauren__tattoo Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice, who's Criss? No point copying & pasting this stuff without context BP folks

0
0points
reply
#45

Got To Do This Little Guy Yesterday. The Red Outline Was A Real Trip

Got To Do This Little Guy Yesterday. The Red Outline Was A Real Trip

kalljess Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not too skilled looking imho

0
0points
reply
#46

Crane With A Lady For Good Luck For Jan

Crane With A Lady For Good Luck For Jan

es.persian Report

6points
POST
#47

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo On A Foot

Red Ink Dragon Tattoo On A Foot

phillygtattoos Report

6points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I prefer a bit more unique rather than the same dragon seen thousands of times b4 for hundreds of years

0
0points
reply
#48

Red Dragon Tattoo

Red Dragon Tattoo

tommydessaugetattoo Report

5points
POST
#49

Red Ink Scorpio

Red Ink Scorpio

sara.mccourt_artts Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smaller would've been nicer, that size? Nope, just creepy.

0
0points
reply
#50

Loving The Touch Of Red And The Way These Sharks Flow Between Her Existing Tattoos

Loving The Touch Of Red And The Way These Sharks Flow Between Her Existing Tattoos

inkedby.chlo Report

5points
POST
#51

Red Rose With Snek

Red Rose With Snek

ebonywilliams_tattoos Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Badly drawn snek, at that

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Red Ink Koi Fish Done From My Flash

Red Ink Koi Fish Done From My Flash

ebonywilliams_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#53

Really Love Doing These Tiny Tiny Flash Birds

Really Love Doing These Tiny Tiny Flash Birds

home__jab Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bird looks upside down, or has neck issues. No, from me

0
0points
reply
#54

Rose And Sun! Always Love Linework Tattoos Like This

Rose And Sun! Always Love Linework Tattoos Like This

miniaturerealism Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She should get that elbow looked at

0
0points
reply
#55

Red Ink Lettering Tattoo

Red Ink Lettering Tattoo

fu.letters Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1312 tattoo in the ear, apparently means (alphabetically) All Cops Are B@stards 🤷‍♂️

0
0points
reply
#56

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

ts_art.tattoo Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not too much imagination, but nice enough .. i guess

0
0points
reply
#57

Red Ink Haku Tattoo

Red Ink Haku Tattoo

takko.san Report

5points
POST
#58

Red Serpent And Mountain Love Tattoos For Kimberley

Red Serpent And Mountain Love Tattoos For Kimberley

spiral_spirit_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#59

Thank You So Much Sophie, This Was An Absolute Joy!

Thank You So Much Sophie, This Was An Absolute Joy!

lady.grimm Report

5points
POST
#60

Tattooed Some Matching Butterflies On A Couple Of My Best Gals!

Tattooed Some Matching Butterflies On A Couple Of My Best Gals!

tattooswithtif Report

5points
POST
#61

Melissa Sat Like A Champ For Her First Tatt!

Melissa Sat Like A Champ For Her First Tatt!

dreamingofaliens Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Skull And Flowers Red Ink Tattoo

Skull And Flowers Red Ink Tattoo

drawnandquarteredct Report

5points
POST
#63

Dragon With Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

Dragon With Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

atticustattoo Report

5points
POST
#64

Soul Mates Red Ink Tattoo

Soul Mates Red Ink Tattoo

chopstickandpoke Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully written by a child and not the professional artist

0
0points
reply
#65

Got To Do This Cute Client-Drawn Fox Today

Got To Do This Cute Client-Drawn Fox Today

morbid_michie_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#66

Blooming Tattoo

Blooming Tattoo

yattedbyyana Report

5points
POST
#67

Red Ink Is So Cute

Red Ink Is So Cute

prinxesstattz Report

4points
POST
#68

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

jbeeink Report

4points
POST
#69

Red Ink Script Tattoo

Red Ink Script Tattoo

tattoosandpiercingsbyjaime Report

4points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These last two show that getting words/ phrases is not the best ideas for tattoos imho

0
0points
reply
#70

Love This Font For Roman Numerals And The Red Ink

Love This Font For Roman Numerals And The Red Ink