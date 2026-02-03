ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of your nails is part of a regular grooming routine. Some people go the extra mile and put a little color or pizazz on them. In fact, 96% of U.S. women say they regularly polish their nails, both at a salon and at home. But many women don't, and there is nothing shameful about that.

Recently, one woman's post on Threads got some traction when she asked, "Girls that don't get manicures and pedicures.... Why???" While her query might have been innocent, some women took it another way. They demonstrated that painted nails don't make a woman: some don't get manicures because of their jobs, lifestyles, or simply because they prefer not to.