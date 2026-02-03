Woman Asks Why Girls They Don’t Get Their Nails Done, And These 86 Savage Replies Didn’t Disappoint
Taking care of your nails is part of a regular grooming routine. Some people go the extra mile and put a little color or pizazz on them. In fact, 96% of U.S. women say they regularly polish their nails, both at a salon and at home. But many women don't, and there is nothing shameful about that.
Recently, one woman's post on Threads got some traction when she asked, "Girls that don't get manicures and pedicures.... Why???" While her query might have been innocent, some women took it another way. They demonstrated that painted nails don't make a woman: some don't get manicures because of their jobs, lifestyles, or simply because they prefer not to.
Because I’m in EMS Jenny.
Because I’m an archaeologist Jenny.
because I'm an electrician jenny
Because I ride and race dirt bikes, Jenny.
Because am a hair dresser, jenny.
Cause am a busy plumbing field technician Jenny.
Okay . . . I want to meet her and see what a normal workday is . . . . .
Because I'm in martial arts Jenny
Because I’m a landscaper Jenny.
BCS I am mineral processing engineer Jenny.
Because I'm an offshore mechanical tech, jenny.
Because the arc will break my nail Jenny.
I'm chef jenny.
Because i'm busy planting tree for researching, JENNY!!!
Because l am an Auto Electrician jenny.
Im a potter, people don't like it went their mugs leak Jenny..
Geologist, Jenny.