Taking care of your nails is part of a regular grooming routine. Some people go the extra mile and put a little color or pizazz on them. In fact, 96% of U.S. women say they regularly polish their nails, both at a salon and at home. But many women don't, and there is nothing shameful about that.

Recently, one woman's post on Threads got some traction when she asked, "Girls that don't get manicures and pedicures.... Why???" While her query might have been innocent, some women took it another way. They demonstrated that painted nails don't make a woman: some don't get manicures because of their jobs, lifestyles, or simply because they prefer not to.

Woman surgeon in scrubs and mask using headlamp, giving a savage reply about not getting nails done.

nkalpine Report

    #2

    Woman mechanic wearing work gear and sitting under vehicle engine, showing why girls don’t get their nails done.

    tessistired Report

    #3

    Woman asks why girls don’t get their nails done with a selfie of a girl digging a hole outdoors as a savage reply.

    annae1ise Report

    #4

    Cockpit view at sunset with pilots working, caption about pressing buttons and nail care jokes in replies.

    av8her Report

    #5

    Woman taking a mirror selfie showing natural nails, wearing glasses and a hijab in a gray checked blazer.

    lamidihalima Report

    #6

    Woman holding two babies, taking a mirror selfie, illustrating tiredness as a reason for not getting nails done.

    regalwrench Report

    #7

    Woman smiling in airplane seat holding a glass of orange juice, sharing savage replies to girls not getting nails done.

    eloramomofficial Report

    #8

    Woman in medical scrubs explains why girls don’t get their nails done, sharing a savage reply in an operating room setting.

    woodyvino Report

    #9

    Scientist woman in lab coat explaining why girls don’t get their nails done for lab experiments in a research lab.

    joyokoro17 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Woman using a chainsaw to cut a tree, illustrating strength beyond typical nail care stereotypes.

    estherstahl37 Report

    parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really enjoy this way of phrasing the answer

    #11

    Woman getting nails done at a salon with a technician wearing a mask and gloves, busy polishing nails.

    iamjack3d Report

    #12

    Woman outdoors with camera photographing bears in grassy field, illustrating why girls don’t get their nails done conversation.

    lindseywennerth Report

    #13

    Woman climbing a large rock outdoors explaining why girls don’t get their nails done as a savage reply.

    skyestoury Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman eating bread on street, holding bags and phone, illustrating why girls don’t get their nails done discussion.

    jameelajamil Report

    #15

    Woman in overalls holding two horses outdoors, illustrating why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    florence_bellomy Report

    #16

    Woman wearing glasses and black mask holding a cello, explaining why girls don’t get their nails done.

    snwflkobsidian Report

    #17

    Pet rat nibbling a finger, humorously depicting getting nails done, highlighting savage replies about girls not getting nails done.

    spicerack_rats Report

    #18

    Woman in military paratrooper gear responds to why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    queencrabb Report

    #19

    Young woman with one hand taking a mirror selfie at a makeup station, highlighting nail and beauty care discussion.

    indiasasha Report

    #20

    Interior of an ambulance with medical equipment, stretcher, and supplies, illustrating urgency rather than nails or savage replies.

    Because I’m in EMS Jenny.

    romaniipreston Report

    #21

    Woman in muddy work clothes holding tools outdoors, illustrating why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    Because I’m an archaeologist Jenny.

    bridgeeeed Report

    #22

    Woman with curly hair restoring ornate wall art, illustrating a cultural heritage conservator in action.

    siiil.c Report

    #23

    Freediver in wetsuit explains why girls don’t get their nails done with funny and savage replies about nails and diving.

    jenna_papaya Report

    #24

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie showing her nails painted, wearing pride flag and casual outfit indoors.

    cori.illegible Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is saying something without actually saying it, haha (hint: most of the words would be censored here)

    #25

    Woman weighing newborn baby while responding to why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    kraamheks Report

    #26

    Woman holding power sanding tool wearing protective gear in a room under construction with nails reply theme

    maybemanders Report

    #27

    Three women in medical scrubs and masks smiling in a hospital setting, related to girls not getting nails done.

    evaportillo717 Report

    #28

    Woman lifting weights in gym showing strong back muscles and natural nails without polish or manicure.

    lisamsno Report

    #29

    Female athlete catching a football mid-air during a night game, highlighting strength and agility in sports.

    izzygeraci7 Report

    #30

    Hand holding a crocheted purple goat with spiral horns, illustrating a savage reply about girls not getting their nails done.

    grimgrinninggoats Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for the adorable whatsit

    #31

    Woman shares savage replies on why girls don’t get their nails done with humorous vet technician response.

    leeeleee._ Report

    #32

    Woman wearing medical mask and goggles explaining why girls don’t get their nails done, with savage replies online.

    izarddub Report

    #33

    Female boxer in ring wearing gloves and a leaf garland, showing strength and confidence in a fierce moment.

    thisb**h_rachel Report

    #34

    Small black and white dog lying under a yellow patterned blanket, representing savage replies about girls and nails.

    xnaturalwonderx Report

    #35

    Hand holding house keys inside a home, illustrating a savage reply about spending money on buying a house instead of nails.

    leilekarolly Report

    #36

    Woman working on show car in a garage, showcasing why girls don’t get their nails done with a hands-on approach.

    feistii_rach Report

    #37

    Woman asks why girls don’t get their nails done, with 86 savage replies capturing strong online reactions.

    dra_laura_w Report

    #38

    Woman pediatric nurse explains why girls don’t get their nails done, citing hygiene and workplace policy reasons.

    1975jassi Report

    #39

    Woman in football gear responding to why girls don’t get their nails done with confident and savage replies.

    _its_just_e Report

    #40

    Woman sculpts detailed clay head with intricate nails in art studio, highlighting nail care and creative expression.

    onyekwelustudio Report

    #41

    Person playing a red electric guitar, wearing a blue hoodie, related to a conversation about why girls don’t get their nails done.

    melody_the.unicorn Report

    #42

    Young woman in construction gear smiling at a work site, challenging why girls don’t get their nails done.

    because I'm an electrician jenny

    user88004212014608 Report

    #43

    Woman wearing a motorcycle helmet and protective jacket with pink accents under clear blue sky, focusing on nails discussion topic.

    Because I ride and race dirt bikes, Jenny.

    shortygrlridez Report

    #44

    Man with intricate cornrow braids styled in a unique pattern, showcasing detailed and artistic hair design.

    Because am a hair dresser, jenny.

    user3183680684812 Report

    #45

    Worker in a high-visibility vest installing a modern toilet in a bathroom without nails done or painted nails visible.

    Cause am a busy plumbing field technician Jenny.

    justsara58 Report

    #46

    Tweet showing a scuba diver explaining why some girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    k_lynea Report

    #47

    Woman in safety gear and glasses showing hand gesture, explaining why girls don’t get their nails done confidently.

    paradox._gal Report

    londonparis
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay . . . I want to meet her and see what a normal workday is . . . . .

    #48

    Woman in medical scrubs and mask holding surgical tools, responding to why girls don’t get their nails done.

    jdevhallihan Report

    #49

    Two women in protective clothing and masks performing a medical procedure, highlighting why girls don't get their nails done.

    wida.lupton Report

    #50

    Woman explains why girls don’t get their nails done, showing hands working with ceramic art materials.

    buzok.kvttka Report

    #51

    Female healthcare worker in surgical gloves and mask giving thumbs up, highlighting why girls don’t get their nails done.

    lacelettemarie Report

    #52

    Woman showing colorful nail art she did herself, responding to why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    kustartt Report

    #53

    Woman scientist in protective gear working in a lab, illustrating why some girls don’t get their nails done.

    encastil Report

    #54

    Family posing on a busy city street at night, capturing a moment related to women and nails in a casual setting.

    jennamichelle__ Report

    #55

    Black woman in academic gown and cap explains why girls don’t get their nails done with a confident smile.

    honour_1108 Report

    #56

    Woman working as a goldsmith explaining why girls don’t get their nails done with a focused expression.

    bell__ber Report

    #57

    Woman standing in garden next to tall sunflower explaining why girls don’t get their nails done humorously.

    catpoland Report

    #58

    Woman with bright pink nails holding a dirty tool, highlighting contrast in nail care and work conditions.

    blytheemoria Report

    #59

    Woman artist painting a detailed portrait while explaining why girls don’t get their nails done in savage replies.

    tala_villegas Report

    #60

    Woman with green hair and elf ears dressed as an archer, holding bow in outdoor forest setting with tents in background.

    antoniarforster Report

    #61

    Woman scuba diving underwater with diving gear, explaining why girls don’t get their nails done.

    bluegirlvibes Report

    #62

    Smiling woman in medical scrubs and hairnet sharing reasons why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    missandriadanne Report

    #63

    Underwater marine biologist diver explains why girls don’t get their nails done with a scuba suit and mask on.

    wanderer.reene Report

    #64

    Hand showing natural nails with no polish, responding to why some girls don’t get their nails done.

    dtitsrly Report

    #65

    Woman in medical scrubs and mask holding dental tool, explaining why girls don’t get their nails done.

    sky_breeze Report

    #66

    Close-up of hands showing nail damage and treatment by a nail technician wearing black gloves, highlighting nail care and repairs.

    liyanechvohlod Report

    #67

    Woman with natural nails wearing a hat, holding a pink rose, responding to why girls don’t get their nails done.

    fallfoliage728 Report

    #68

    Woman wearing a turquoise cap at the beach, sharing a savage reply about why girls don’t get their nails done.

    solastalgia_art_studio Report

    #69

    Social media post showing a sarcastic reply about nails with an image of fish, fries, and salad on a plate.

    cuz_we_are_young_1112 Report

    #70

    Close-up of a hand with bitten nails, illustrating a savage reply about why girls don’t get their nails done.

    v_vip_517 Report

    #71

    Woman in martial arts uniform taking mirror selfie showing nails without polish or manicure in bedroom setting

    Because I'm in martial arts Jenny

    piperlkh673 Report

    #72

    Woman with dirty hands making peace sign in a workshop, highlighting why girls don’t get their nails done discussion.

    Because I’m a landscaper Jenny.

    Happy Hippie LLC Report

    #73

    Woman in protective gear at industrial site, demonstrating safety while working, highlighting why girls don’t get their nails done.

    BCS I am mineral processing engineer Jenny.

    Denize Maura Report

    #74

    Technician in safety gear inspecting large industrial machinery in a maintenance setting focused on nails.

    Because I'm an offshore mechanical tech, jenny.

    selena.simon Report

    #75

    Woman concentrating while welding metal, highlighting nails during hands-on work and craftsmanship.

    Because the arc will break my nail Jenny.

    engineermeyahrose Report

    #76

    Woman wearing headscarf and white outfit, touching her lips thoughtfully with nails visible in close-up portrait outdoors.

    I'm chef jenny.

    Aliyah khaleesi Report

    #77

    Greenhouse interior with rows of empty planters on the floor, illustrating a question about why girls don't get their nails done.

    Because i'm busy planting tree for researching, JENNY!!!

    nyx_6507 Report

    #78

    Woman construction worker wearing a yellow helmet holding cables at a worksite, showing confidence without nails done.

    Because l am an Auto Electrician jenny.

    miss_sherzy Report

    #79

    Three handmade ceramic mugs with colorful glaze resting on grass next to a piece of driftwood.

    Im a potter, people don't like it went their mugs leak Jenny..

    moeandcopottery Report

    #80

    Close-up of a hand with shiny skin, illustrating a cosmetic formulation related to why girls don’t get their nails done.

    r0na_diz Report

    #81

    Woman climbing indoor rock wall explaining why girls don’t get their nails done with savage replies.

    nadionthemove Report

    #82

    Woman in hijab at Mecca, sharing a savage reply about why girls don’t get their nails done, near the Kaaba.

    anipniip Report

    #83

    Young woman doctor in navy scrubs with stethoscope, sitting in a medical office, showing natural nails with no polish.

    hadi_177re Report

    #84

    Woman in ski gear with goggles and face mask outdoors, relating to why girls don’t get their nails done replies.

    thekataclysm Report

    #85

    Woman in countryside with a horse explaining why girls don’t get their nails done in cold weather.

    aune_maria Report

    #86

    Woman outdoors kneeling in dirt with rugged clothes and cap, illustrating natural look without nails done discussions.

    Geologist, Jenny.

    bellawantsboba Report

