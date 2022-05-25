I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them!

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother past on his talent and thought me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design, and web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't till after I became a mother that, just for my son's amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!

After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting that offered each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning.

If you would like to see more of the work I previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here, here, here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok