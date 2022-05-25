I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them!

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother past on his talent and thought me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design, and web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't till after I became a mother that, just for my son's amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!

After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting that offered each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning.

If you would like to see more of the work I previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here, here, here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

#1

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#2

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

BoredBirb
BoredBirb
You have so much talent <3

#3

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

BoredBirb
BoredBirb
The bubbles complete the look!

#4

Silvia Popescu

#5

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#6

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Fill the glass with ink for a complete picture.

#7

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#8

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#9

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#10

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#11

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

Pansexual Froggy.
Pansexual Froggy.
Its a little school of fish 🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🤣

#12

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#13

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

Captain America
Captain America
Definitely would buy this one!

#14

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#15

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#16

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#17

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#18

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#19

Carp Close-Up

Silvia Popescu
#20

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#21

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

#22

Carp Close-Up

Silvia Popescu
#23

Glass Creatures - Amazing Realistic Animals Painted On Glasses (34 Pics)

Ardis Cichon
Ardis Cichon
Awesome artwork! So talented.

