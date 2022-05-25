7Kviews
Glass Creatures: Realistic Animals I Painted On Glasses (21 Pics)
I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them!
I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother past on his talent and thought me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.
After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design, and web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't till after I became a mother that, just for my son's amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!
After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting that offered each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning.
I'd be too afraid to use them since I'm so clumsy. I don't have a full set of anything glass or breakable - everything has had at least one piece break. Lovely work though. A vase covered in flowers would look nice too I bet. Or a fishtank with fish on the outside.
Nice work!
Thank you!
Absolutely gorgeous! The attention to detail is remarkable... Wow, I would love to have a whole collection of these, but I could never use them to drink from, they would have to be kept just for show... Lovely work, Silvia!
Thank you so much! ❤️
