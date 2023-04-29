I Bring Art Closer To Everyday Life By Creating Usable Artworks (20 New Pics)
Why not bring art closer to your everyday life? Enjoy it while drinking a glass of wine or looking into a mirror?
I've been painting on glass and other surfaces for over a year and I love it. I take everyday objects and paint them so they become usable artworks.
I love experimenting with different types of mediums to express myself. From realistic glass paintings to colorful and whimsical paintings on mirrors, I always try to find ways to bring art closer to us.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Absolutely incredible work! And such a clever concept too. I will definitely check out your etsy shop
Thank you!🥰
Absolutely incredible work! And such a clever concept too. I will definitely check out your etsy shop
Thank you!🥰