Why not bring art closer to your everyday life? Enjoy it while drinking a glass of wine or looking into a mirror?

I've been painting on glass and other surfaces for over a year and I love it. I take everyday objects and paint them so they become usable artworks.

I love experimenting with different types of mediums to express myself. From realistic glass paintings to colorful and whimsical paintings on mirrors, I always try to find ways to bring art closer to us.

More info: Instagram