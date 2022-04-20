"Why did you put a poor fish in a glass?" was the first question my dad asked me when he saw a glass I painted. It was the biggest compliment a girl could want.

I started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. I never stopped until my hands were too busy holding my baby and had to take a step back. But it was not long until we started to paint together (how I loved those happy and messy days!).

As he grew, my son became fascinated with fish. One day, he asked me to buy him a fish. We couldn't afford a fish tank so I got an idea. I painted one, as realistic as I could, on a sippy cup. It became his favorite toy, so of course, it didn't have a long life.

But that's how I started painting realistic fish on glass and I didn't stop there. I took everything from my kitchen cabinets and tried to give them a new life through my paintbrush. Now I paint on everything I get my hands on. It's become therapeutic for me and, as long as my hands don't give in, I'll never stop.

#1

Fish Jar

Fish Jar

Silvia Popescu
#2

Silvia Popescu
Cheryl LaBranche
Cheryl LaBranche
Community Member
1 year ago

They are all gorgeous you are clearly talented. For some reason this is my absolute favorite!

#3

Liquid Soap Dispenser

Liquid Soap Dispenser

Silvia Popescu
everyone's favorite person
everyone's favorite person
Community Member
1 year ago

Do you sell these somewhere? If not, I think you would get a lot of business if you started an Etsy shop or something. I know I would pay quite a bit for some of these awesome creations!!

#4

Octopus Carafe

Octopus Carafe

Silvia Popescu
Mistralok
Mistralok
Community Member
1 year ago

I'd love to have this for watering my indoor herbs.

#5

Wine Glass Set

Wine Glass Set

Silvia Popescu
Wistiti
Wistiti
Community Member
1 year ago

That's great for parties! I now know which one is my glass without having to write my name on it.

#6

My First Set Of Glasses I Painted

My First Set Of Glasses I Painted

Silvia Popescu
#7

Small Shot Glass - Cheers

Small Shot Glass - Cheers

Silvia Popescu
Derpy
Derpy
Community Member
1 year ago

Imagine not knowing this was a painting and drinking then noticing and spitting all the water then realizing it was a painting ☜(˚▽˚)☞

#8

Fishy Little Carafe

Fishy Little Carafe

Silvia Popescu
#9

This Glass Confused My Dad

This Glass Confused My Dad

Silvia Popescu
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Wonderfully realistic. It's understandable your sweet dad was concerned.

#10

Silvia Popescu
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

The lighting really enhances this fish in "water."

#11

Silvia Popescu
#12

I Use Acrylics, Then Varnish For Protection

I Use Acrylics, Then Varnish For Protection

Silvia Popescu
Shannon Jaskolski
Shannon Jaskolski
Community Member
1 year ago

I love the colors on this one! Beautiful ❤💯

#13

You Can Drink, There's Nothing Fishy About Them

You Can Drink, There's Nothing Fishy About Them

Silvia Popescu
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Those bubbles! Perfection!

#14

I Love Painting All The Details

I Love Painting All The Details

Silvia Popescu
G.O.
G.O.
Community Member
1 year ago

It has a lot of small details!! I know you put your hart and soul into it!! Very beautiful work!! Thank you for shearing!! :)

#15

Silvia Popescu
#16

Silvia Popescu
#17

Silvia Popescu
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Love the way you painted the fins in motion.

#18

Silvia Popescu
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Wish I had a set of these wonderful creations!

#19

Silvia Popescu
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Beautiful! Reminds me of a fish I used to have.

#20

Silvia Popescu
Stephanie Wittenberg
Stephanie Wittenberg
Community Member
1 year ago

I love every one of these! Thank you for sharing them! Never stop painting!

