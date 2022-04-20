1k+views
I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And I Didn’t Stop Just There (20 Pics)
"Why did you put a poor fish in a glass?" was the first question my dad asked me when he saw a glass I painted. It was the biggest compliment a girl could want.
I started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. I never stopped until my hands were too busy holding my baby and had to take a step back. But it was not long until we started to paint together (how I loved those happy and messy days!).
As he grew, my son became fascinated with fish. One day, he asked me to buy him a fish. We couldn't afford a fish tank so I got an idea. I painted one, as realistic as I could, on a sippy cup. It became his favorite toy, so of course, it didn't have a long life.
But that's how I started painting realistic fish on glass and I didn't stop there. I took everything from my kitchen cabinets and tried to give them a new life through my paintbrush. Now I paint on everything I get my hands on. It's become therapeutic for me and, as long as my hands don't give in, I'll never stop.
More info: Facebook | Etsy | Instagram
Fish Jar
They are all gorgeous you are clearly talented. For some reason this is my absolute favorite!
Liquid Soap Dispenser
Do you sell these somewhere? If not, I think you would get a lot of business if you started an Etsy shop or something. I know I would pay quite a bit for some of these awesome creations!!
Octopus Carafe
Wine Glass Set
My First Set Of Glasses I Painted
Small Shot Glass - Cheers
Fishy Little Carafe
This Glass Confused My Dad
I Use Acrylics, Then Varnish For Protection
You Can Drink, There's Nothing Fishy About Them
I Love Painting All The Details
I love every one of these! Thank you for sharing them! Never stop painting!
Great!
So, where can we buy your glasses?
Hi! You can find me here, and I also do commissions 😊 https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/CreativeSilvia
They are so beautiful, I love it! Just one thought: How well does it hold when you wash it (not in the dishwasher of course)?
Thank you! I tested them, of course and you can safely rinse them with lukewarm water on the outside.On the inside and the rim, you can use dish soap/sponge. That's all you really need to do to get them clean.
Okay. Thanks for sharing your passion, really love your work :)
Thank you for the appreciation! 😊
