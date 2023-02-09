I'm a Romanian artist who has been painting since I was little. I love it!

After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't till after I became a mother that, just for my son's amusement, I started to create fantasy art.

Each piece tells a story, and I selected a few of my favorites.

More info: Instagram | Etsy