So, when I started painting on glass, I thought I would stick to mostly fish and marine animals. Then, people kept asking me to paint various animals on their glasses...and I do love a challenge. I'll be honest - lions and tigers are tough to paint, but... RAWR!

I started painting on glass through play and I would have never thought I would be doing complicated fur, whiskers, and claws. These glasses make a "wild" collection. I worked hard on them and I'm really proud of the end result. I hope you enjoy them too!

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Painting on glass can be challenging. The surface is not flat and is not as absorbing as canvas or paper. It takes more layers of color to get the realistic effect and you always have to be careful not to wash the layer underneath, when applying the next one. After you get the result you want, nothing beats the satisfaction and amazement you see in other people's eyes when seeing your hard work.
Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Kendra Williams
Kendra Williams
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing, do you accept commissions? Or sell them?

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lil Betta fish swimming in de cup

I love painting animals, flowers, and mushrooms - any nature-themed subject inspires me. The hummingbird often makes an appearance in my work. For me, it symbolizes freedom in art and color.

Depending on the size and complexity of the painting, it can take a few hours or a few days to complete a piece.
Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No idea how Silvia does it, but the artworks look three-dimensional, really beautfiul.

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

I just love painting, it's as simple as that. I tried other jobs but I've never been happy or complete until I express myself through color and shape. It's just my therapy.

If you want to try glass painting, just invest in some good quality acrylics and varnish and just experiment and have fun. It takes a little practice and a little patience but the results can be amazing.
Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s beautiful they’re all amazing well done. It’s quite a talent you’ve got ❤️

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Annie
Annie
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous! You've captured the tiger's energy very well!

You can find more of my artwork on Instagram and in my shop or if you'd like feel free to check out more of my art on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.
Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me since 2013 since I got the internet to learn that turtles are the ones who live in the water and tortoises are the ones who live on the land, in Germany we only have ONE word for them: "Schildkröten", we use them for both of them, we may only say "Meeresschildkröten (turtles) or "Landschildkröten" (tortoises).

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A cardinal bird with the head feathers??? Sorry but I´m from Germany and we do not have such birds here. It´s awsome.

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful rhinos, at least their horns are safe from poachers....

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This glass needs to be filled with some fruit juice, so that the kolibri gets something to eat/drink too... Beautiful three-dimensional-looking drawing.

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Brian Golish
Brian Golish
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Walking right out off the glass! Amazing art!

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Can you promise me not to be LION to me???"

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Annie
Annie
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would make a nice wedding gift! 💞

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

Stunningly Realistic Glass Painting - Wildlife Collection

CreativeSilvia Report

