So, when I started painting on glass, I thought I would stick to mostly fish and marine animals. Then, people kept asking me to paint various animals on their glasses...and I do love a challenge. I'll be honest - lions and tigers are tough to paint, but... RAWR!

I started painting on glass through play and I would have never thought I would be doing complicated fur, whiskers, and claws. These glasses make a "wild" collection. I worked hard on them and I'm really proud of the end result. I hope you enjoy them too!

