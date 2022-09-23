I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them! I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and even was a cake decorator. It wasn't till after I became a mother that, just for my son's amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!

After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting, offering each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning...

More info: Etsy | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Report

20points
Silvia Popescu
POST
ThisIsMe
ThisIsMe
Community Member
1 day ago

Gorgeous!!!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Report

19points
Silvia Popescu
POST
#3

Report

19points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 day ago

I love this

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Report

18points
Silvia Popescu
POST
#5

Report

18points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
22 hours ago

Beautiful!

1
1point
reply
#6

Report

18points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 day ago

I would love to have this as a decoration, wow

2
2points
reply
#7

Report

17points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

So pretty

1
1point
reply
#8

Report

15points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
21 hours ago

I love how the glass itself is iridescent.

2
2points
reply
#9

Report

14points
Silvia Popescu
POST
String cheese muppet
String cheese muppet
Community Member
1 day ago

Woahhhhhh

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

Report

13points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
21 hours ago

Hummingbirds are my spirit animal--small, agile, flower-loving, a little different :)

2
2points
reply
#11

Report

12points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
21 hours ago

This one just screams SUMMER! :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Report

12points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
22 hours ago

Love this!! I ❤ dragonflies!

2
2points
reply
#13

Report

11points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 day ago

This is gorgeous

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Report

10points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

Gorgeous x

1
1point
reply
#15

Report

10points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

This is so cute

2
2points
reply
#16

Report

10points
Silvia Popescu
POST
#17

Report

10points
Silvia Popescu
POST
#18

Report

9points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Torrey Walters
Torrey Walters
Community Member
20 hours ago

I love the little moths. All the extra details are amazing!

2
2points
reply
#19

Report

9points
Silvia Popescu
POST
Selah Kidder
Selah Kidder
Community Member
1 day ago

WOW you are really good I could never

2
2points
reply
#20

Report

9points
Silvia Popescu
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!