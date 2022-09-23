1Kviews
I Am A Romanian Artist, And I Paint Hyperrealistic-Looking Animals On Glassware (20 New Pics)
1Kviews
I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them! I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.
After I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and even was a cake decorator. It wasn't till after I became a mother that, just for my son's amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!
After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting, offering each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning...
This post may include affiliate links.
Hummingbirds are my spirit animal--small, agile, flower-loving, a little different :)
I love the little moths. All the extra details are amazing!
These are beautiful. So creative and what a talent! You should be really proud of yourself. Keep going!
Thank you so much 🥰
These are all great. The cat ones are my favorite, naturally. By the way I really want one of those drinks whatever they are.
I love how unique and vibrant these are! Fabulous work.
These are beautiful. So creative and what a talent! You should be really proud of yourself. Keep going!
Thank you so much 🥰
These are all great. The cat ones are my favorite, naturally. By the way I really want one of those drinks whatever they are.
I love how unique and vibrant these are! Fabulous work.