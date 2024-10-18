ADVERTISEMENT

We all, no matter who we are, love to partake in memes by either creating or sharing them (or maybe both) from time to time. That's why various meme pages on social media are thriving.

Like @couplethingvideos, which currently has over 300K followers on Instagram. The schedule for what the account uploads is quite random, but so are the memes they post. In fact, the versatility of themes might be exactly what brought so many people to follow them. So, let's take a look at what kind of random memes they share with the hope of bringing some laughter to our day.

More info: Instagram