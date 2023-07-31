Have you ever done that thing where you heard someone walking by say something ridiculous or obnoxious and immediately (once they were out of earshot) you repeated what they said? I have done this countless times, perfectly in sync with one of my brothers or my partner, and it never gets old. The joy of overhearing something bizarre or something you don’t think you should have heard in the first place is so palpable. But why is that?

Well, when it comes to why we love eavesdropping so much, scientists say that sometimes, we actually just can’t resist. Apparently, when we hear one side of a conversation in particular, such as when someone is speaking on the phone in public, we are drawn to listening to them out of curiosity. Who’s on the other line? What are they saying? We want to fill in the gaps, and trying to figure out how juicy the conversation is is much more exciting than simply hearing both sides.