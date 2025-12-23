ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is almost here, and between wrapping gifts, rushing for last-minute shopping, and juggling holiday cooking, things can get a little chaotic. In the middle of all that festive madness, everyone deserves a small pause to breathe and laugh.

So we did the work for you. We rounded up some laugh-out-loud memes from the Idiots In Public Places Facebook page that are guaranteed to lift your mood. Scroll through, enjoy the silliness, and let yourself soak up a little extra holiday cheer before diving back into the Christmas rush.

Fish unknown to science featured in a funny meme reflecting disassociate humor for laughs and internet sharing.

A type of grouper apparently.

    #2

    Creative plumber advertisement on a van showing a man appearing to sit on a toilet, a funny meme to help you disassociate.

    #3

    Office workers dressed in business tops and casual bottoms, a funny meme illustrating disassociate humor.

    I would front up in my PJs and dressing gown

    If you’re even a little guilty of endlessly scrolling through social media, chances are you’ve stumbled upon a meme that made you stop, laugh, and maybe even hit “share.” Memes have become a universal language of the internet, cutting across age groups, countries, and cultures. Whether it’s a relatable joke, a clever observation, or pure absurdity, memes are everywhere. They’ve evolved from simple image macros into a powerful form of digital expression. Today, memes are how people react, vent, and connect online.

    #4

    A funny meme showing a dog with a worried expression, illustrating humor in funny memes to help disassociate.

    If I had a dog, absolutely not. I will check it out. Not my baby.

    #5

    Reddit meme about the brain making up stories and causing disassociation, shared for funny disassociate memes.

    Showoff!

    #6

    A humorous bird standing in shallow water illustrating funny memes to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    Too many men do this and it's not a good look

    Mary Ingram-Waters, Ph.D., associate dean and professor at the University of Nevada–Reno Honors College, explains why memes work so well. “Memes have to be translatable within a particular demographic group — a group that has a shared language, shared meanings, shared culture,” she says. That shared understanding is what makes a meme instantly funny or relatable. But the ones that truly go viral manage to cross those boundaries. They resonate with people from different backgrounds, making them widely recognizable and shareable.

    #7

    Animated rooster wearing sunglasses on a dock with a funny caption, part of funny memes to help you disassociate.

    You never know, you might make it to sleep royalty one day.

    #8

    Cooking tip meme showing kale being cooked with coconut oil, humorously linked to disassociate in a fun way.

    #9

    A large pan of food with chili peppers and black beans, creating a funny visual meme to help disassociate.

    It does take some unseeing

    Back in 2020, Instagram reported that over one million memes were being shared every single day, and that number has almost certainly grown since then. Memes spread fast because they’re easy to consume and even easier to pass along. Sharing a joke or a meme often signals shared values, experiences, or perspectives. It’s a subtle way of saying, “You get it too.” In many ways, memes have replaced long conversations with instant understanding.

    #10

    Comparison of 50 year olds in 1985 and 2025 showing change in style and appearance for funny memes about disassociate.

    Then we hit 60 and everything gets ugly reeeeeeal quick!

    #11

    Man with long hair and beard humorously introducing himself as Jason and a lawn mower as momoa in a funny meme about disassociation.

    Ok this is so dumb I really had to laugh

    #12

    Man and woman in car having humorous conversation about Pink Floyd, featured in funny memes for disassociate entertainment.

    Best t-shirt ever: Pink Freud - The Dark Side of Your Mum

    Memes also help people say the hard things. Topics that feel awkward, emotional, or overwhelming can sometimes be easier to express through humor. A meme can capture frustration, sadness, or burnout in a way that feels lighter and more approachable. People often use memes to open conversations they wouldn’t otherwise know how to start. Humor becomes a coping tool, helping people process difficult feelings without feeling exposed.

    #13

    Elderly man smiling broadly while playing violin, humorously representing funny memes to help you disassociate.

    #14

    Tweet from a humorous account with a funny meme text about not remembering making others stupid, related to disassociate memes.

    I don't remember you making us at all...

    #15

    Woman telling a secret to a man with a camera outside a fenced yard, funny meme about disassociate humor.

    Even politics hasn’t escaped meme culture. Memes are now widely used to comment on social issues, criticize leaders, or highlight injustices. They allow people to simplify complex topics into digestible ideas that spread quickly. For many, memes feel like a safer way to engage with serious issues without sounding confrontational. In a world overloaded with news, memes often cut through the noise.
    #16

    Man looking at garden bush shaped like a bending figure, a funny meme to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #17

    Man riding a scooter with a large crocodile, a funny meme to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #18

    Man with bald head and beard staring intensely in a funny meme about disassociate and detention warnings.

    It's JD "Jorkin Dapeanus" "Couchfúcker" Vance!!

    One of the biggest reasons memes resonate so deeply is that they make people feel seen. That moment when you think, “This is literally me,” creates an instant emotional connection. Memes validate everyday struggles, insecurities, and small victories. They remind people they’re not alone in what they’re feeling. Sometimes, a single meme can say what words can’t.
    #19

    Two serious men having an intense conversation, capturing a funny meme about disassociation humor.

    #20

    Lion with natural mane versus lion with long silky hair, humorously illustrating funny memes to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #21

    Small lizard hiding inside ceramic frog in flower pot, a funny meme to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #22

    Two cats interacting humorously near a washing machine, a funny meme to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    Memes have even made their way into the world of money and finance. Meme coins are a type of cryptocurrency inspired by internet jokes, pop culture, or viral trends rather than traditional financial models. While they often start as humor, they can quickly build massive online communities. People trade them, invest in them, and rally around them for fun or speculation. What began as a joke has, in some cases, turned into real economic movement.
    #23

    Humorous meme featuring a mannequin head with exaggerated teeth, illustrating funny disassociate content.

    HaHa! This image makes me think of Katie Price, they could be twins

    #24

    PE teachers telling students to move on, then wearing a large fur coat, funny meme about disassociate humor.

    #25

    Close-up of a clothing tag inside pants and a cactus inside pants, illustrating funny memes to help you disassociate.

    #26

    Car taillight humor with a Tupperware container taped over the light, capturing a funny meme to help disassociate.

    Memes really are everywhere—from your group chats to global conversations. They make us laugh, think, and sometimes feel a little less alone. Which one of these made you smile or laugh the most? Don’t forget to share your favorites and spread a little extra holiday cheer.

    #27

    Kermit meme showing refusal to cover shifts, humorously illustrating funny memes to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    I feel ya, like a 10000 percent.

    #28

    Cartoon character making a funny face with caption about friends not noticing, illustrating funny memes to help disassociate.

    #29

    Elephant covering woman's mouth with trunk in a funny meme about disassociating and staying quiet.

    #30

    Nurse talking with an elderly man in a clinic, funny meme illustrating a humorous conversation for disassociate memes.

    #31

    White cat making a funny face with meme text about living alone and doing the dishes, from funny memes to disassociate.

    That's weird. When I'm alone, it's only my turn about once a week....

    #32

    Funny meme with a small white dog and a humorous take on team value, perfect for disassociate in a fun way content.

    More/extra money is the only solution to make us workers feel appreciated

    #33

    Man in an office setting holding a whiteboard with a meme about being careful who you vent to for funny disassociate memes.

    #34

    Four women with exaggerated surprised faces, each photoshopped with a McDonald’s hot apple pie in their mouths, funny memes about disassociation.

    #35

    Woman resting her head on hand looking tired next to teapot and cups, representing funny memes to help you disassociate.

    #36

    Woman biting laptop in frustration with meme text about things being difficult, related to funny memes for disassociate humor.

    #37

    Four altered images of a man with various face modifications illustrating funny memes to help disassociate in a fun way.

    Bottom left is my fave

    #38

    Close-up of a man wearing a broken AirPod and a normal AirPod, funny meme for disassociate in a fun way content.

    This is the reason why I waited for the Airpods Pro. I loved the idea but these just looked SO stupid

    #39

    Woman wearing glasses and a brown blazer in an interview meme about disassociating with humor and funny memes.

    #40

    Cat peeking through a door crack, humorously representing funny memes to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #41

    A frog labeled Me riding a snail labeled my stupid little life, a funny meme to help you disassociate.

    #42

    Funny meme showing a surprised door handle pulled off, illustrating humor to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #43

    Two-part funny meme comparing friendship photos of girls and bros, illustrating humor with relatable friendship moments for disassociation memes.

    And, you still don't know their last name, and may not even know their real first name.

    #44

    Man sleeping with mouth open in bed, illustrating a funny meme about disassociation and ignoring loud TV noise.

    #45

    Homemade CCTV setup using a smartphone and cables mounted on a ceiling, showing a funny disassociate meme idea.

    #46

    Crab holding a fish and cartoon crab lifting a man, humorously illustrating funny memes to help disassociate.

    #47

    Woman with a bridal veil looking concerned, a funny meme about flirting gone wrong helping you disassociate in a fun way.

    #48

    Man sitting alone in a large empty theater, raising hand, illustrating funny memes to help you disassociate concept.

    *Fist-taps chest* Much appreciate, Brother. Salute.

    #49

    Text meme showing a joke about a password with more than eight characters and one capital letter for funny memes.

    #50

    Couple wearing matching cat-themed outfits standing close in a busy subway station, a funny meme about love and connection.

    #51

    Bathroom mirror with a humorous handwritten message about waiting 45 minutes and no employees washing hands, funny memes concept.

    #52

    Monkey with anxious expression and hands together, caption about prayer anxiety one day before exam results, funny meme for disassociate.

    #53

    Meme showing a creepy clown with cats and a person humorously disassociating by hiding underground.

    #54

    Humorous meme about cutting tire antennas to avoid GPS tracking, featuring tools near a car tire.

    How to tell if someone believes everything on the Internet #356

    #55

    Child holding a calculator upside down, reacting with frustration, illustrating funny memes to help you disassociate.

    #56

    A frog wearing a Bulbasaur cosplay accessory, featured in a funny meme to help disassociate in a fun way.

    Bulbasaur was the best out of the original three. Fight me.

    #57

    Girl with messy hair and a serious expression, caption about being called crazy, funny memes to help disassociate.

    #58

    Man in a hat reacting to a coworker acting like a manager in a funny meme about disassociate humor.

    #59

    Comedian on stage delivering a funny meme about humans meeting aliens, relating to disassociate in a fun way.

    #60

    Two men in suits looking serious and confused, humorously pretending to pay attention, funny memes for disassociate concept.

    #61

    Man takes funny tattoo of wife snoring, featured in memes to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    This is only funny if it didn't happen

    #62

    Cartoon character with a skeptical expression, captioned with a funny meme about friendship and disassociation humor.

    #63

    Meme showing a man squinting to read a small message, highlighting funny memes to help you disassociate.

    #64

    Star Trek characters in red uniforms feature in a funny meme illustrating humor to help with disassociate in a fun way.

    #65

    Elderly person wearing a straw hat with dry grass sticking out, a funny meme for disassociate in a fun way.

    #66

    Child showing difference in spending with and without money, a funny meme to help disassociate in a fun way.

    Day 1 after being paid vs day 15 after being paid....

    #67

    Person wearing a funny Johnson BBQ t-shirt with a sarcastic Yelp review, showcasing humorous memes to help disassociate.

    Best free advertisement ever.

    #68

    Funny meme showing an orangutan with shocked emojis, illustrating disassociate humor related to pizza delivery and parties.

    #69

    SpongeBob SquarePants meme showing a shocked expression, featured in funny memes to help you disassociate.

    #70

    Man with furrowed brow and hand on chin, deep in thought, paired with a funny meme about disassociation and coworkers.

    You get sacked and arrested. Apparently.....

    #71

    Meme featuring a humorous take on God creating oceans with a funny meme to help you disassociate in a fun way.

    #72

    Three orangutans sitting around a table with text about confusing an ad for a funny meme in relatable disassociate humor.

    #73

    Man with a gold watch smiling and pointing to his head, illustrating funny memes to help disassociate in a fun way.

    Aril 1st is a holiday, you don't need to go to work.

    #74

    BBQ made from a plastic drum, highlighting a funny meme about disassociate humor with a creative grilling idea.

    #75

    Funny meme showing cartoon characters texting in a disassociated, tired way to illustrate disassociate in a fun way.

    #76

    Text meme featuring a joke about a husband calling a doctor for labor advice, shared as a funny meme to help disassociate.

    #77

    Classic painting meme with a man and woman at a piano, featuring funny disassociate captions and humorous text dialogue.

    #78

    Funny meme text about visiting blocked list to check on prisoners, highlighting humor to help disassociate in a fun way.

    #79

    Person leaning over cliff edge with another person partially hidden, illustrating a funny meme about disassociation.

