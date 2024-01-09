This Instagram Page Posts The Most Random Memes And Here Are The 70 Best
It's been two and a half weeks since the days began to get longer here in the northern hemisphere. Are you feeling the effects, pandas? Me, not so much. It's still dark out when I wake up in the morning, and already dark when I finish work. And the vitamin D supplements don't seem to be working.
That's why we need some good ol' memes to brighten up our days. Not anything specific – a little bit of everything will do. That's where the Memes for Days Instagram account, curated by Kait, comes in. They're funny, they're relatable, sometimes deranged, as the creator of the page puts it. So come and have a laugh if this winter blues is getting to you too.
Just extra effort not pushing people who say things like this /j
The cards telling me straight up* Me* these cards make no sense
If you’re a disabled kid in New Zealand, Satan is who you need to write to. :) https://www.satanslittlehelper.nz/
Hate them big single ply industrial rolls, they alternate in texture between sandpaper or wax paper with constant danger of break through putting your fingers in the mud.
It hurts more than I'd like to admit when they don't ask for ID
Primary school sucked worse for me than my current job, and I say this as someone whose current job has a batshît workload for about half the year.