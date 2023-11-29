Doug Sharpe has cracked the code in this area. He's a digital creator who posts snippets of interesting and fun information on Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Dougie makes these random facts engaging and fun, appealing even to the people with the shortest attention span. Check out this newest collection of fun facts we've collected from Dougie's Instagram account.

It's no secret that the Internet and social media have seriously messed up our attention span. Supportive Care ABA reports that the average human attention span decreased by almost 25% between 2000 and 2015. We like to get our information and news in the quickest way possible.

#1 At 2:30 in the morning, sheep farmer John Wierwille, awoke to hear a commotion on his property. He went outside to see his sheep backed into a corner of the fence surrounded by 11 coyotes and his guard dogs, Casper and Daisy standing between them.



Casper charged at the coyotes, most likely to get their attention off Daisy, who was then pregnant with 8 puppies. The fight resulted in many of the coyotes dead and a missing Casper. A few days later, Casper returned home with his bruised and beaten. John took Casper to the vet and, after the dog was nice and healthy again, they returned home. Now he is an inside dog.

#2 A nursing home for people with dementia in Dusseldorf, Germany set up a fake bus stop to prevent dementia patients from just wandering off. The program was so successful, other homes started copying and expanding on the idea.

#3 Yuri Knorozov was soviet linguist who cracked the code of the Mayan hieroglyphic writing system and he always credited his cat, Asya as the coauthor of all his work; but his editors would always remove her which enraged him.

#4 A French court stopped some parents from naming their daughter Nutella, saying it could lead to her being made fun of and ridiculed and would be contrary to the child's best interest.

#5 Baby carrots were invented by California farmer Mike Yurosek to solve the issue of what to do with ugly, misshapen or small carrots that couldn’t be sold at the grocery store because people don’t buy ugly vegetables.

#6 When dutch bicycle company Van Moof started shipping their bikes to customers in the US they had a huge problem with the bikes arriving at their customers homes damaged. To solve this they added an image of a flat screen tv to their bike boxes.

#7 The interrobang is a punctuation mark meant to capture the excitement of an exclamation point and the disbelief of a question mark.

#8 The Pink Tax is the extra amount women pay for everyday products marketed towards women versus the same product but marketed to men.

#9 Free range Turkey and Chicken farms often include Alpacas as part of their flock to help protect the birds from predators.

#10 After the tragic story of an unwanted baby being abandoned in a field in Iowa hit the news. Nebraska introduced a “Safe Haven Law”, where parents could drop off unwanted children at Nebraskan hospitals no questions asked and without repercussions.

#11 For 8 years, a Japanese man dressed as a Ninja terrorized Osaka, carrying out 254 burglaries and stealing 30 million Yen in cash and valuables.



He became known as the Ninja of Heisei.

#12 Street food in Vietnam is so convenient, healthy and cheap; Mcdonalds and Burger King have both failed in the country.

#13 A supplier once told David Tran the creator Sriracha hot sauce that it was too spicy and suggested he add a tomato base to make it sweeter. David replied “hot sauce must be hot! If you don’t like it hot, use less. We don’t make mayonnaise here.”

#14 During a military training exercise in Lithuania; 5 soldiers serving in the reconnaissance unit were declared missing after they failed to arrive at a predetermined location. A search party was initiated, for 24 hours the 5 soldiers avoided military members with trained dogs as well as military search helicopters.



Once they had completed their mission, the soldiers resurfaced. When asked, "where have you been, we've been looking for you!?" the soldiers replied, "yeah, we know, and you didn't find us, so we win"

#15 To protest the amount of air manufacturers pump into potato chip bags, a group of South Korean students built a raft out of 160 unopened potato chip bags and then paddled 0.6 of a mile across the Han River.

#16 Until 1822, we had absolutely no idea what happened to birds in the winter.

#17 A tire shop in Fort Worth, Texas was being robbed at least once a month so the owner bought a guard dog to protect the property. The next time the thieves came, they stole the guard dog.

#18 In the first Polish encyclopedia published in 1746, if you looked up the word HORSE, the definition said "Everyone knows what a horse is."

#19 In 2009, Unlimited IT hired a carrier pigeon to race their internet connection to figure out what would transfer files quicker? A carrier pigeon with a USB stick or their internet.



Winston, the 11-month pigeon, was to fly 60 miles, and the same files he was carrying to the office were then sent via internet. It took Winston just over an hour to get to the second office, and another hour to transfer all the files. By that time, only 4% of the online data transfer had been completed.

#20 The original Olympic Flag was unveiled at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp Belgium. But at the end of the games the flag went missing and wouldn’t be seen again for 80 years.

#21 Modern fruit has become so sweet that zoo’s have had to stop feeding them to some their animals since they were becoming obese and showing signs of tooth decay.

#22 Michel Lotito aka Mr Eats Everything was a French performance artist who once ate an entire Cessna 150 airplane.

#23 When Almon Strowger noticed his business was falling off he went to investigate and found out one of his competitors wife had got a job as a switchboard operator and was rerouting all of his calls. So he began inventing! He went to work and invented the automatic telephone exchange and the rotary dial in 1889 which allowed people to dial phone numbers and connect calls from their own home. Almon's invention eliminated the need for human telephone operators.

#24 A carton of expired milk has been living in MIT’s Random Hall Residence for over 28 years and has gained a cult like following.

#25 Microsoft Solitare was actually just a clever trick to teach people how to use computers.

#26 It’s illegal to wear anything with a camouflage print in these 11 countries: Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, the Philipines, Saudi Arabia, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The reason these laws exist is so that normal citizens aren't confused with the military but also so that normal citizens are not mistaken for rebel or militia members.

#27 Henry Ford once wanted to take Ford's massive profits and reinvest them into the Ford Motor Company by raising employees wages and building cheaper cars.



He was sued by Ford Motors stock holders who claimed a corporations sole purpose is to generate profits for the stock holders not improve the lives of the workers or public.

#28 The reason water bottles have an expiration date is not because the water goes bad, it’s because the bottle does.

#29 In the early 1990s, you could very accurately predict U.S. military action or upcoming global crisis by how much pizza was being delivered to U.S. intelligence buildings.



The phenomenon was first discovered by Frank Meeks, who owned 60 Domino's Pizza stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

#30 A man paid a traffic fine by presenting the police with 137 one dollar bills folded into origami pigs that he placed inside of donut boxes.

#31 While on a night out drinking. Dan Saunders went to use the ATM, he transferred $200 from his credit account to his savings account. The ATM said transaction cancelled but the machine spit out $200. Over the next 5 months Dan withdrew 1.6 million dollars.

#32 The solution to stopping phantom traffic jams is for people to stop tailgating and maintain an equal distance to both the car directly in front of and behind them.

#33 Nescafe, the coffee brand, has opened a sleep cafe in Tokyo where guests can enjoy a cup or coffee and/or a nap.

#34 While sleeping a Taiwanese man accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods, but he was relieved to find that it still worked on the other end.

#35 The t-shirt was invented for bachelors who didn’t know how to sew or replace a button on a shirt.

#36 Chopping wood for an hour can increase a mans testosterone levels by up to 48%

#37 A Chinese man rebooked a plane ticket over 300 times so he could eat for free In the airlines first class lounge.

#38 In Wiltshire, an electrical fault caused 60 tons of hay in a barn to light on fire; fire fighters rescued rescuing 18 piglets and 2 sows from the blaze.



6 months later, the farm gave the Fire Station a batch of sausages made from the pigs they had saved earlier in the year.

#39 American swimmer Mark Spitz became an Olympic legend and American cultural icon at the 1972 summer olympic games in Munich winning 7 gold medals as well as setting 7 new world records. But most of the media was focused on his absolutely glorious moustache.

#40 The Netherlands is banning artificial soccer fields and mandating all soccer fields be made from real grass from 2030 onwards due to the cancer risks associated with artificial grass.

#41 Jeremy the Snail was a very rare snail because his shell spiralled to the left in a counter clockwise direction. Which is very rare because almost all snails shells spiral to the right in a clockwise direction.

#42 If you’ve ever been to a foreign country and thought “the Coca Cola tastes different here”, you're right! Coca Cola has a very interesting way of getting their products across the globe. Coca Cola brews the syrup concentrate at their main facility in Atlanta, Georgia, and then they sell the concentrate to bottling partners across the world. They all use different sweeteners. Also, the water used in the mixing process is different in every bottling facility. Finally, some facilities will adjust the level of carbonation added to the final product.

#43 In 1963 an underwater volcano exploded off Iceland’s southern coast spewing lava for 4 years it formed a small island. In 1969 a group of scientist discovered a plant not native to the island growing from the lava. It turned out to be a tomato plant. But how did it get there? Growing in a strange soft pile. A scientist poked the pile and immediately realized what had happened. One of the scientists who had visited the island had felt nature's call, popped a squat, and taken a poop and a tomato seed that had made its way through their intestinal tract was now growing into a plant.

#44 Around 500 pounds of cooked pasta appeared beside a creek in Old Bridge, New Jersey in late April 2023.

#45 Humans feel more empathy for dogs than we do for other humans.

#46 Revenge Bedtime procrastination is the act of staying awake later than you meant to, for no valid reason. While at the same time being aware that not going to sleep will negatively affect you in the morning; as you know you will be tiered.

#47 The boardgames Snakes and Ladders originated around 2 B.C and was originally used to teach Hindu religious beliefs.

#48 A man is suing Taco Bell for false advertisement since the food they serve looks nothing like the food they advertise; and he’s seeking $5 million dollars in compensation for the victims of Taco Bells misleading practices.

#49 There was once a restaurant in Tokyo where all the waiters and waitresses were elderly seniors with dementia so you never knew if you would get the correct order or if you order would ever arrive.

#50 It is believed that the CIA has a Meme Warfare Department, where they take popular meme formats, repackage them with their chosen message and then send them back out onto the Internet to influence the American people.

#51 A group of online pranksters bought all of the odd numbered seat tickets in a Shanghai movie theatre for a big budget Chinese romance film on Valentines Day so that any couple that went to go see the movie would have to sit 1 seat apart.

#52 A Florida man was fined $48,000 by the FCC for installing a cellphone jamming device in his car.

#53 Soccer was the original used to describe the set of rules that governed one specific version of football; but in the 1980’s British people felt the word had become too Americanized. So they stopped using it.

#54 The Teddy Bear originated from a political cartoon insulting sitting President Theodore Roosevelt.

#55 In 1939, Sylvan Goldman owner of the Humpty Dumpty grocery store chain in Oklahoma City invented the grocery cart to keep his customers shopping even after their baskets were full.

#56 An 82 year old man in India who was urinating near some train tracks was instantly k***ed when a cow fell from the sky and landed on him.

#57 On May 19th, 2022 an exotic dancer posted a tweet; stating that economists were wrong and we had already entered into a recession. Turns out they were right, as the profession demands the foreseeing of trends of how rich businessmen spend their money.

#58 To help students deal with the stresses of university life, Radboud University dug a “purification grave” that students could lay in to contempt the meaning of life and what is truly important to them.

#59 Researchers in Japan found that cows painted with zebra stripes were nearly 50% less likely to be bit by horseflies compared to normal cows.

#60 Even though the Mongolian, Chinese and Russian governments constantly warn people not to hunt or eat Mongolian Marmots because they cause the plague, every year someone doesn’t listen, eats a marmot and dies of the bubonic plague.

#61 Humans have invented a new type of rock but it's not actually a rock. Its called Plastiglomerate.

#62 All of Ikea’s products are named by a small group of people who follow a very strict set of guidelines.



To simply their inventory across their 460 stores world wide, ikea always uses the same Swedish names for all of their products.

#63 As airport officials were getting ready to open Canada's newest airport a Lockheed F-104 Starfighter performed a supersonic fly-by of the airport terminal which caused half a million dollars in damage and delayed it's opening by a year.

#64 A South Korean university professor invented a toilet that takes human poop and turns it into electricity.