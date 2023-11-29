ADVERTISEMENT

It's no secret that the Internet and social media have seriously messed up our attention span. Supportive Care ABA reports that the average human attention span decreased by almost 25% between 2000 and 2015. We like to get our information and news in the quickest way possible.

Doug Sharpe has cracked the code in this area. He's a digital creator who posts snippets of interesting and fun information on Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Dougie makes these random facts engaging and fun, appealing even to the people with the shortest attention span. Check out this newest collection of fun facts we've collected from Dougie's Instagram account.

More info: Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Image credits: dougiesharpe

#1

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) At 2:30 in the morning, sheep farmer John Wierwille, awoke to hear a commotion on his property. He went outside to see his sheep backed into a corner of the fence surrounded by 11 coyotes and his guard dogs, Casper and Daisy standing between them. 

Casper charged at the coyotes, most likely to get their attention off Daisy, who was then pregnant with 8 puppies. The fight resulted in many of the coyotes dead and a missing Casper. A few days later, Casper returned home with his bruised and beaten. John took Casper to the vet and, after the dog was nice and healthy again, they returned home. Now he is an inside dog. 

dougiesharpe , John Wierwille Report

#2

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) A nursing home for people with dementia in Dusseldorf, Germany set up a fake bus stop to prevent dementia patients from just wandering off. The program was so successful, other homes started copying and expanding on the idea.

dougiesharpe , conceptphoto.info Report

#3

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Yuri Knorozov was soviet linguist who cracked the code of the Mayan hieroglyphic writing system and he always credited his cat, Asya as the coauthor of all his work; but his editors would always remove her which enraged him.

dougiesharpe , cvillestorm Report

#4

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) A French court stopped some parents from naming their daughter Nutella, saying it could lead to her being made fun of and ridiculed and would be contrary to the child's best interest.

dougiesharpe , Janine Report

#5

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Baby carrots were invented by California farmer Mike Yurosek to solve the issue of what to do with ugly, misshapen or small carrots that couldn’t be sold at the grocery store because people don’t buy ugly vegetables.

dougiesharpe , nanao wagatsuma Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some supermarkets in the UK have started selling "ugly" produce at slightly cheaper prices to try and combat food waste. Farmers have to throw out so much veg because the supermarkets won't accept it if it's not perfect.

#6

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) When dutch bicycle company Van Moof started shipping their bikes to customers in the US they had a huge problem with the bikes arriving at their customers homes damaged. To solve this they added an image of a flat screen tv to their bike boxes.

dougiesharpe , Dennis Sylvester Hurd Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unfortunately, some delivery drivers don't even make sure that real TVs aren't smashed up when delivered.

#7

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) The interrobang is a punctuation mark meant to capture the excitement of an exclamation point and the disbelief of a question mark.

dougiesharpe , User:WP Report

#8

The Pink Tax is the extra amount women pay for everyday products marketed towards women versus the same product but marketed to men.

dougiesharpe Report

#9

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Free range Turkey and Chicken farms often include Alpacas as part of their flock to help protect the birds from predators.

dougiesharpe , Dmitry Zvolskiy Report

#10

After the tragic story of an unwanted baby being abandoned in a field in Iowa hit the news. Nebraska introduced a “Safe Haven Law”, where parents could drop off unwanted children at Nebraskan hospitals no questions asked and without repercussions.

dougiesharpe Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

This will be needed more and more if states continue to outlaw abortion..

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) For 8 years, a Japanese man dressed as a Ninja terrorized Osaka, carrying out 254 burglaries and stealing 30 million Yen in cash and valuables.

He became known as the Ninja of Heisei.

dougiesharpe , Negan Scofield Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

not a very good ninja if people heard of him also i once saw a headline that said japan has a shortage of ninjas but how do they know

#12

Street food in Vietnam is so convenient, healthy and cheap; Mcdonalds and Burger King have both failed in the country.

dougiesharpe Report

martymcmatrix
martymcmatrix
Community Member
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I'm feeling really, really sorry for both, because it seems to be the second time America has lost in Vietnam...🙋🏽

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) A supplier once told David Tran the creator Sriracha hot sauce that it was too spicy and suggested he add a tomato base to make it sweeter. David replied “hot sauce must be hot! If you don’t like it hot, use less. We don’t make mayonnaise here.”

dougiesharpe , Steven Depolo Report

#14

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) During a military training exercise in Lithuania; 5 soldiers serving in the reconnaissance unit were declared missing after they failed to arrive at a predetermined location. A search party was initiated, for 24 hours the 5 soldiers avoided military members with trained dogs as well as military search helicopters.

Once they had completed their mission, the soldiers resurfaced. When asked, "where have you been, we've been looking for you!?" the soldiers replied, "yeah, we know, and you didn't find us, so we win" 

dougiesharpe , Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Lithuania Report

#15

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) To protest the amount of air manufacturers pump into potato chip bags, a group of South Korean students built a raft out of 160 unopened potato chip bags and then paddled 0.6 of a mile across the Han River.

dougiesharpe , 1026chris Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's needed though, no one wants squished and stale crisps.

#16

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Until 1822, we had absolutely no idea what happened to birds in the winter.

dougiesharpe , Erik Karits Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wasn't it discovered after a bird returned to Europe (?) impaled with a spear known to be used on the African continent.

#17

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) A tire shop in Fort Worth, Texas was being robbed at least once a month so the owner bought a guard dog to protect the property. The next time the thieves came, they stole the guard dog.

dougiesharpe , Lucas Pezeta Report

#18

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) In the first Polish encyclopedia published in 1746, if you looked up the word HORSE, the definition said "Everyone knows what a horse is."

dougiesharpe , Benedykt Chmielowski Report

Turnip and a Frog
Turnip and a Frog
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

He also writes about the dragon: "A dragon is hard to beat, nonetheless an effort must be undertaken". Less is more

#19

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) In 2009, Unlimited IT hired a carrier pigeon to race their internet connection to figure out what would transfer files quicker? A carrier pigeon with a USB stick or their internet.

Winston, the 11-month pigeon, was to fly 60 miles, and the same files he was carrying to the office were then sent via internet. It took Winston just over an hour to get to the second office, and another hour to transfer all the files. By that time, only 4% of the online data transfer had been completed. 

dougiesharpe , Rajesh S Balouria Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

There is an official internet specification for this: IP over Avian Carrier (IPoAC): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IP_over_Avian_Carriers And to quote the great Andrew Tanenbaum: "Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway." As a motorcycle courier who frequently transports hard drives, I can confirm.

#20

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) The original Olympic Flag was unveiled at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp Belgium. But at the end of the games the flag went missing and wouldn’t be seen again for 80 years.

dougiesharpe , Makaristos Report

#21

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Modern fruit has become so sweet that zoo’s have had to stop feeding them to some their animals since they were becoming obese and showing signs of tooth decay.

dougiesharpe , Günter Hentschel Report

#22

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Michel Lotito aka Mr Eats Everything was a French performance artist who once ate an entire Cessna 150 airplane.

dougiesharpe , Guinness World Records Report

martymcmatrix
martymcmatrix
Community Member
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Henceforth, his 💩 was made of nuts and bolts and he started to pee engine oil...he also invented the »flesh propeller« (🔞), if you guys know what I'm talking about...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

When Almon Strowger noticed his business was falling off he went to investigate and found out one of his competitors wife had got a job as a switchboard operator and was rerouting all of his calls. So he began inventing! He went to work and invented the automatic telephone exchange and the rotary dial in 1889 which allowed people to dial phone numbers and connect calls from their own home. Almon's invention eliminated the need for human telephone operators.

dougiesharpe Report

#24

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) A carton of expired milk has been living in MIT’s Random Hall Residence for over 28 years and has gained a cult like following.

dougiesharpe , MIT Report

#25

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Microsoft Solitare was actually just a clever trick to teach people how to use computers.

dougiesharpe , eGoGames_ Report

#26

It’s illegal to wear anything with a camouflage print in these 11 countries: Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, the Philipines, Saudi Arabia, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The reason these laws exist is so that normal citizens aren't confused with the military but also so that normal citizens are not mistaken for rebel or militia members.

dougiesharpe Report

martymcmatrix
martymcmatrix
Community Member
Community Member
13 minutes ago

And NEVER has a civilian been seen wearing camouflage in these 11 countries. 🤭

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Henry Ford once wanted to take Ford's massive profits and reinvest them into the Ford Motor Company by raising employees wages and building cheaper cars.

He was sued by Ford Motors stock holders who claimed a corporations sole purpose is to generate profits for the stock holders not improve the lives of the workers or public.

dougiesharpe Report

Andrew Read
Andrew Read
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I find that very difficult to believe, given the personality of Henry Ford, antisemite, Nazi and shooter of striking workers!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

The reason water bottles have an expiration date is not because the water goes bad, it’s because the bottle does.

dougiesharpe Report

#29

In the early 1990s, you could very accurately predict U.S. military action or upcoming global crisis by how much pizza was being delivered to U.S. intelligence buildings.

The phenomenon was first discovered by Frank Meeks, who owned 60 Domino's Pizza stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

dougiesharpe Report

#30

A man paid a traffic fine by presenting the police with 137 one dollar bills folded into origami pigs that he placed inside of donut boxes.

dougiesharpe Report

#31

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) While on a night out drinking. Dan Saunders went to use the ATM, he transferred $200 from his credit account to his savings account. The ATM said transaction cancelled but the machine spit out $200. Over the next 5 months Dan withdrew 1.6 million dollars.

dougiesharpe , Eduardo Soares Report

#32

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) The solution to stopping phantom traffic jams is for people to stop tailgating and maintain an equal distance to both the car directly in front of and behind them.

dougiesharpe , fatin hisham Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Only a fool breaks the two second rule. UK motorways are full of fools, unfortunately. Double the time in poor conditions (at least).

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Nescafe, the coffee brand, has opened a sleep cafe in Tokyo where guests can enjoy a cup or coffee and/or a nap.

dougiesharpe , Nestlé Japan Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Hopefully not walled with glass... I wouldn't sleep knowing I could be stared at.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

While sleeping a Taiwanese man accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods, but he was relieved to find that it still worked on the other end.

dougiesharpe Report

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) The t-shirt was invented for bachelors who didn’t know how to sew or replace a button on a shirt.

dougiesharpe , Francesco Paggiaro Report

Tyke
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
19 minutes ago

They weren't invented for the purpose but this was the marketing campaign for them around 1904

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Chopping wood for an hour can increase a mans testosterone levels by up to 48%

dougiesharpe Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I'm a lumberjack and I'm okay / I sleep all night and I work all day / I cut down trees, I wear high heels / Suspenders and a bra / I wish I were a girlie / Just like my dear papa

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

A Chinese man rebooked a plane ticket over 300 times so he could eat for free In the airlines first class lounge.

dougiesharpe Report

I've Seen Things
I've Seen Things
Community Member
Community Member
51 minutes ago

With a business class ticket, he was given access to the airlines private lounge for passengers. His ticket was also able to be cancelled or date changed at no extra charge. So he would book his flight, go to the lounge, eat free food and then change his flight to the next day. He did this for nearly a year before the airlines figured out what he was doing.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

In Wiltshire, an electrical fault caused 60 tons of hay in a barn to light on fire; fire fighters rescued rescuing 18 piglets and 2 sows from the blaze.

6 months later, the farm gave the Fire Station a batch of sausages made from the pigs they had saved earlier in the year.

dougiesharpe Report

#39

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) American swimmer Mark Spitz became an Olympic legend and American cultural icon at the 1972 summer olympic games in Munich winning 7 gold medals as well as setting 7 new world records. But most of the media was focused on his absolutely glorious moustache.

dougiesharpe , Giorgio Lotti Report

Eunice Probert
Eunice Probert
Community Member
Community Member
1 minute ago

My sister swam with him when she was just a year old. The newspapers wanted a cute picture of the Olympic hero with a little toddler. My parents still have the photo.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

The Netherlands is banning artificial soccer fields and mandating all soccer fields be made from real grass from 2030 onwards due to the cancer risks associated with artificial grass.

dougiesharpe Report

#41

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Jeremy the Snail was a very rare snail because his shell spiralled to the left in a counter clockwise direction. Which is very rare because almost all snails shells spiral to the right in a clockwise direction.

dougiesharpe , University of Nottingham Report

Andrew Read
Andrew Read
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

Snails on the island of King Island have shells with an anticlockwise direction…

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

If you’ve ever been to a foreign country and thought “the Coca Cola tastes different here”, you're right! Coca Cola has a very interesting way of getting their products across the globe. Coca Cola brews the syrup concentrate at their main facility in Atlanta, Georgia, and then they sell the concentrate to bottling partners across the world. They all use different sweeteners. Also, the water used in the mixing process is different in every bottling facility. Finally, some facilities will adjust the level of carbonation added to the final product.

dougiesharpe Report

#43

In 1963 an underwater volcano exploded off Iceland’s southern coast spewing lava for 4 years it formed a small island. In 1969 a group of scientist discovered a plant not native to the island growing from the lava. It turned out to be a tomato plant. But how did it get there? Growing in a strange soft pile. A scientist poked the pile and immediately realized what had happened. One of the scientists who had visited the island had felt nature's call, popped a squat, and taken a poop and a tomato seed that had made its way through their intestinal tract was now growing into a plant.

dougiesharpe Report

Lulu John
Lulu John
Lulu John
Community Member
1 hour ago

Doesn’t seem to be that big of a mystery imo🤷🏻‍♀️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Around 500 pounds of cooked pasta appeared beside a creek in Old Bridge, New Jersey in late April 2023.

dougiesharpe Report

Rilmar
Rilmar
Rilmar
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I have a buddy who lives in the area, I gotta ask him about it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Humans feel more empathy for dogs than we do for other humans.

dougiesharpe Report

giku T
giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago

of course.and cats,and horses, koalas,tarsiers, otters..

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) Revenge Bedtime procrastination is the act of staying awake later than you meant to, for no valid reason. While at the same time being aware that not going to sleep will negatively affect you in the morning; as you know you will be tiered.

dougiesharpe , SHVETS production Report

#47

The boardgames Snakes and Ladders originated around 2 B.C and was originally used to teach Hindu religious beliefs.

dougiesharpe Report

#48

A man is suing Taco Bell for false advertisement since the food they serve looks nothing like the food they advertise; and he’s seeking $5 million dollars in compensation for the victims of Taco Bells misleading practices.

dougiesharpe Report

Lulu John
Lulu John
Lulu John
Community Member
1 hour ago

We should be able to sue every restaurant or every frozen food company then

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

There was once a restaurant in Tokyo where all the waiters and waitresses were elderly seniors with dementia so you never knew if you would get the correct order or if you order would ever arrive.

dougiesharpe Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can see it being popular in the short term as s gimmick but unfortunately the novelty would soon wear off.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) It is believed that the CIA has a Meme Warfare Department, where they take popular meme formats, repackage them with their chosen message and then send them back out onto the Internet to influence the American people.

dougiesharpe , Fry1989 Report

#51

A group of online pranksters bought all of the odd numbered seat tickets in a Shanghai movie theatre for a big budget Chinese romance film on Valentines Day so that any couple that went to go see the movie would have to sit 1 seat apart.

dougiesharpe Report

#52

A Florida man was fined $48,000 by the FCC for installing a cellphone jamming device in his car.

dougiesharpe Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

They should be fitted to all vehicles. I am so sick of nearly being killed by idiots on their phones.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Soccer was the original used to describe the set of rules that governed one specific version of football; but in the 1980’s British people felt the word had become too Americanized. So they stopped using it.

dougiesharpe Report

#54

The Teddy Bear originated from a political cartoon insulting sitting President Theodore Roosevelt.

dougiesharpe Report

#55

In 1939, Sylvan Goldman owner of the Humpty Dumpty grocery store chain in Oklahoma City invented the grocery cart to keep his customers shopping even after their baskets were full.

dougiesharpe Report

#56

An 82 year old man in India who was urinating near some train tracks was instantly k***ed when a cow fell from the sky and landed on him.

dougiesharpe Report

Hodmi
Hodmi
Hodmi
Community Member
1 hour ago

That sentence did not even remotely end the way I thought it would.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

65 Interesting Random Facts About The World From IG's Favorite “Fun Fact Guy” (New Facts) On May 19th, 2022 an exotic dancer posted a tweet; stating that economists were wrong and we had already entered into a recession. Turns out they were right, as the profession demands the foreseeing of trends of how rich businessmen spend their money. 

dougiesharpe Report

#58

To help students deal with the stresses of university life, Radboud University dug a “purification grave” that students could lay in to contempt the meaning of life and what is truly important to them.

dougiesharpe Report

#59

Researchers in Japan found that cows painted with zebra stripes were nearly 50% less likely to be bit by horseflies compared to normal cows.

dougiesharpe Report

#60

Even though the Mongolian, Chinese and Russian governments constantly warn people not to hunt or eat Mongolian Marmots because they cause the plague, every year someone doesn’t listen, eats a marmot and dies of the bubonic plague.

dougiesharpe Report

#61

Humans have invented a new type of rock but it's not actually a rock. Its called Plastiglomerate.

dougiesharpe Report

#62

All of Ikea’s products are named by a small group of people who follow a very strict set of guidelines.

To simply their inventory across their 460 stores world wide, ikea always uses the same Swedish names for all of their products.

dougiesharpe Report

#63

As airport officials were getting ready to open Canada's newest airport a Lockheed F-104 Starfighter performed a supersonic fly-by of the airport terminal which caused half a million dollars in damage and delayed it's opening by a year.

dougiesharpe Report

#64

A South Korean university professor invented a toilet that takes human poop and turns it into electricity.

dougiesharpe Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Sounds like a terrible superhero name... Lightningshit or something

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

A new housing development in Henderson, Nevada a suburb of Las Vegas is naming all of their streets after Pokemon.

dougiesharpe Report

