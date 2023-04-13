The Internet is loaded with all sorts of information to feed our curious minds. That’s why lots of people use it to find academic sources, books, or other ways to learn new things about the world. There’s also online content creators who cover an abundance of interesting topics; and luckily, there are some dedicated ones out there who have plenty to share.

One of them is Doug Sharpe—a true fun fact aficionado. His Instagram account is brimming with information on the most random of topics that have attracted nearly 200k followers already. Also known as the Fact Guy, the Canadian content creator covers everything from spiked self-defense high heels to acts of kindness while traveling or even babies ordering home delivery. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we have gathered some of Doug’s most interesting fun facts on this list for you to get acquainted with. Scroll down to find them and enjoy.

Canadian content creator, Doug Sharpe, uses his Instagram account to share random fun facts

Image credits: dougiesharpe

#1

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Box Wars is an Australian event series where people build elaborate cardboard suits of armour, get together at a festival ground and then have an epic battle. The event was started in 2002. There are 4 rules during a battle. 1. There are no winners, only losers. 2. Use common sense during a battle. 3. Only recycled carboard allowed. 4. After the battle, kids plunder the battlefield. And if a kid asks you for your armor, you must give it to them.

Huh, I'm an Aussie and I've never heard of this, I wonder f it was the inspiration behind the music video for Geronimo by Sheppard as they are Aussies.

#2

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones In 2019, a man wearing a TV on his head dropped off TV’s on random porches in Henrico County, Virginia. Nothing is known of the TV Man

#3

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones A border collie who was ejected from their owners car during a crash was found 1.5 miles away herding sheep

#4

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones While on a speaking tour in Japan, former President Jimmy Carter told a very funny joke. Or did he? While on a speaking tour in Japan, former President Jimmy Carter was giving a speech at a Japanese college graduation ceremony. During his speech, he made a joke which made the crowd erupt in thunderous laughter. After he had finished giving the speech, former President Carter wanted to figure out how the translator had translated the joke so perfectly. But when Carter did ask the translator how he had done it, the translator sheepishly admitted he had not translated the joke at all. He had told the crowd instead "President Carter has told a very funny joke. Please laugh now"

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I'm curious what the joke actually was..

#5

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Working on the cinematic masterpiece, Shrek, was actually a punishment for Dream Works animators who were underperforming on other projects.

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet it become one of the most iconic films

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Bob Ross never made any money from the syndicated Joy Of Painting TV show which aired weekly on over 330 PBS station across North America.

#7

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones When Denny’s the 24/7 breakfast house decided to give it’s employees Christmas Day off work in 1988, it set off a very strange series of events because no one knew how to close the restaurants. They also didn't have the keys to the doors as they were always open

#8

In 2016, a 70 year old man robbed a bank because he rathered be in jail than have to spend anymore time with his wife. he was later sentenced to 6 months of house arrest.

Mable Pines
Mable Pines
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

damn that backfired real quick

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones On March 30th, 1987 an Alaska Airlines 737 that was taking off from Juneau airport hit a fish mid air.

#10

Humans feel more empathy for dogs than we do for other humans.

og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Children and animals. Rotten adults can fend for themselves.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Squirrels will eat meat when given the chance and are known to hunt and kill snakes

#12

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones For $10 you can pay to have a cockroach named after your ex and fed to a zoo animal as part of the San Antonio Zoo’s Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser.

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Erm, headless Roach won't like this

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Joshua Jack thought he was about to get fired, so he brought an emotional support clown with him to his meeting with his boss.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen workplaces with support clowns. They're there to support management, and they go under the generic name of 'H.R.'.

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#14

A German man who had become completely paralyzed by ALS was implanted with 2 brain electrodes which allowed him to communicate again, he promptly asked his care givers for a beer.

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Serious question: if he was unable to communicate, how did he give his consent for this procedure?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

A 15 year old boy playing hide and seek with his friends ended up being found in a different country 6 days later.

#16

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Bedtime procrastination is the act of staying awake later than you meant to for no reason while at the same time being conscious that not going to sleep now will negatively affect you tomorrow as you know you will be tiered.

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It gives me some comfort knowing that nobody at home is awake and that I’m free to do what I want so I binge watch some of my favourite shows

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones A woman in Ohio was arrested for breaking into a home, cleaning it and then leaving them a bill with her name and phone number.

White Paper Tsuru
White Paper Tsuru
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol. You can break and enter my place any time, lady, there's an annoying stain on the couch that could use some attention.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Bluetooth is named after viking king Harald Bluetooth Gormsson, who united Denmark and Norway in 958 through non violent negotiations.

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He negotiated peace with Magnus Ipad Applesson and Ragnar Wifi Signalfried.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#19

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones During the British rule of India there were far too many cobras in Delhi. To combat this problem, the British Government offered a bounty to the local Indians, telling them they would pay them for every dead cobra they brought in. Initially, the program was a success. The Cobra population in Delhi was decreasing and people were making money. But somehow the number of dead cobras being turned in every week stayed consistent. And that was because some entrepreneurial Indians started setting up Cobra Farms in their homes to make a little extra cash on the side. The British Government found out about the Cobra Farms, so they canceled the Cobra Bounty and stopped paying for dead cobras. So the Indians shut down their Cobra farms and let their cobras go free in the streets, resulting in there being significantly more cobras in Delhi than before the program started.

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, no milk was produced on cobra farms.

0
0points
reply
#20

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones To solve a rodent problem at the White Settlement Library in Texas, the librarians brought in a cat from the local shelter; 6 year later White Settlement Town Council passed a motion that said the cat had to find a new place to live and leave the library within 30 days.

Monday
Monday
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favorite extracts from the article Corwin 02 linked: 1. The cat's name is Browser. 2. The a*****e that wanted him gone did it "demanded Browser’s removal after the worker was not allowed to bring a puppy to work at City Hall". 3. The a*****e was "the lone vote to get rid of the favorable feline" and finally 4. this resulted in "world-wide backlash" that lead to the council member losing his seat when he lost in an absolute landslide during the next election.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Princess Leia’s iconic double cinnamon bun hair style was inspired by real life rebel Clara De La Rocha who was a colonel in the Mexican revolution fighting against long standing dictator porfirio Diaz.

#22

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Volkswagen sold more sausages than they did cars in 2015.

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes sense though - many people buy sausages in bulk, I've never seen this done with cars so far

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

A man went searching in a field for a hammer his friend had lost and instead found buried treasure.

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but did he find the hammer

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Scientists believe the reason men developed beards is to reduce injury, lacerations and contusions to the skin and face muscles during hand to hand combat.

Mister Dave
Mister Dave
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We were furry before we fought.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Trabajo, the Spanish word for work, comes from the Latin verb Tripaliare meaning punishment, torture or pain. Tripaliare comes from the word Tripalium, which means three sticks and was a torture device used in ancient times where a person was tied to three sticks with their limbs extended and tortured

Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm willing to bet someone else's money the Spanish adopted this word on a Monday.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones An Italian Punk Rock Band once cooked and ate spaghetti on stage at a performance rather than play any music

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cooked on stage as well? Like did they stand there waiting for the water to boil? 😂

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

For over 30 years teams of house keepers from the best hotels on the Las Vegas strip have been competing in the House Keeping Olympics.

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I volunteer to be the host of the next competition.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

In 2012 a woman joined a search party for a missing tourist in Icelands Eldgja volcanic region. The only problem was she was the tourist they were looking for.

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Wa're looking for me? Wait...I'm me. I've done it! I've found me! I'm a fuc*ing hero!"

1
1point
reply
#29

A hiker who was lost in the Colorado wilderness ignored multiple calls from search and rescue because they came from an unknown number.

Rats Inc
Rats Inc
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

honestly i dont even answer calls from ppl i know sometimes. ya cant blame them for not answering lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#30

During a traffic stop in Florida a police officer was searching a car and came across two bags labelled “bag full of drugs” when he opened the bags they were in fact full of drugs.

Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, criminals need to stay organized too! That's why it's called organized crime!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#31

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Raccoons are taking over Europe.

green penguin <333
green penguin <333
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the picture fits it absolutely perfectly

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#32

Eric Stagno was arrested for doing naked yoga inside of a Planet Fitness Gym because he thought it was a judgement free zone.

#33

The thinnest building in Beirut, Lebanon is known as the grudge and was built by one brother specifically to block his brothers view of the ocean and lower his property values

#34

A pair of twin satellites nicknamed Tom and Jerry chase each other around the earth to map the earth’s gravity field

#35

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones The Cemani Chicken is thought to be the most deeply pigmented creature in the world

#36

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones A 2 year old boy in Texas accidentally ordered 31 McDonalds cheese burgers from door dash while playing with his moms phone.

#37

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones 1500 sheep who were grazing on a mountain side jumped off a 50 foot cliff for no apparent reason. The first 450 sheep who hit the ground were killed on impact but the remaining 1050 who jumped later on were all saved because the pile of sheep who had jumped before them formed a soft wool crash pad for the rest to land on and survive.

dougiesharpe , pastorpresnell.wordpress.com Report

10points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do they know the first 450 were killed, didn't they fall sleep watching them?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones In 1955 an Italian shoemaker began producing spiked self defence shoes for women to help protect them from Rome’s street Romeo’s as they went about their day.

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When and why did this get out of fashion?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

A 75 year old woman in Georgia accidentally cut off internet services to all of neighbouring Armenia while she was scavenging for copper to sell.

#40

The reason water bottles have an expiration date on them is not because the water goes bad, its because the bottle does.

#41

We will never know Albert Einsteins final words because he spoke them in German but died in an American hospital.

og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably said "Rosebud" just to be funny.

0
0points
reply
#42

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones In 1998, the car flame thrower designed to prevent car jacking went on sale in South Africa.

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It seems efficient. A little extreme, but effective. Next stage: rocket launcher for slow drivers ahead.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones In 2009, a man parked a car registered in his ex girlfriends name in a secure airport parking lot. The car went on to rack up $105,000 in parking fees.

og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture represents how they'd be today if this hadn't happened. She dumped him.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

To discourage people from cutting down live trees in public parks to be used as Christmas trees, land managers began spraying the base of their pine trees with a mixture of fox urine, glycerine, water and dye in the early 1990’s.

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would be more effective to spray the loggers with a mixture of fox urine, glycerine, water and dye.

1
1point
reply
#45

A 2010 study found men drive an extra 276 miles a year driving around aimlessly while lost rather than asking for directions.

#46

In 2003 Marvel won a court case proving that Mutants are not human

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reason for this being that the taxes for non human toys are lower than human toys. Ironic, isn't it?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Since 2005 a man has regularly been taking poops in the golf holes at the Stavanger Golf Club in south-west Norway.

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

apologies for my language but that's a pretty s****y thing to do

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones Peter Jackson wanted The Army of The Uruk Hai Orcs to sound as organic as possible in their yells and chants and roars and the only way to do this was to actually have a large number of people yell and chant and roar

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He actually got the orcs to yell, chant and roar, and they laughed in unison when Peter told them that he had just told a joke.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

A Canadian Man named John McCue became so frustrated with the pot holes in Nova Scotia he began filling them himself with a sign that read “I filled the pot holes, pay me instead of your taxes.”

#50

We will never know what species Master Yoda, Grogu & Master Yaddle are because that’s the way George Lucas wanted it to be.

#51

Goblin Mode has been selected as Oxford Dictionaries 2022 Word Of The Year

#52

2 workers who were performing maintenance in a chocolate factory became stuck in a tank full of chocolate

#53

Extreme ironing is a sport that combines the satisfaction of a well pressed shirt with the thrill of extreme sports.

#54

In 2022, 43 camels were disqualified from the Camel Beauty Contest at the King Abdul Aziz Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Vasha
Vasha
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Due to unauthorized Botox injections

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Sony owns a patent for television ads where if the viewer of the advertisement screams the product name then the ad ends immediately and the viewer can get back to their tv show.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On to the next commercial, more likely.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

After the passing of Amou Haji the worlds new dirtiest man is Kailash Singh Kalau who hasn’t bathed, brushed his teeth or cut his hair in in nearly 50 years.

Mimi
Mimi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sincerely hope I'll never have to smell that guy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#57

In 2014, a Chinese man spent $40,000 buying all of the tickets to the first showing for Transformers: Age of Extinction at 4 of the 6 Beijing Imax theatre to prove to an exgirlfriend she had made a bad decision leaving him.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure that he proved that it was a 'bad' decision.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#58

A Brazilian priest launched himself into the sky attached to 1000 helium filled party balloons in an attempt to break the world record for the longest time in flight with party balloons and in the process raise money for a road side chapel.

Carries
Carries
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He reached an altitude of 6000 metres before losing contact with authorities. The lower half of his body was found 3 months later floating in the ocean near an offshore oil rig.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

In 2018, polish charity EcoLogic Group placed a tracer on the back of a white stork to track the birds migratory habits; they later received a phone bill for $2,700.

#60

The most annoying word in the English language is whatever and it has been for more than a decade.

#61

Coca Cola is the worlds largest plastic polluter, they won the undesirable award for the past 4 years and are on course to take the win again in 2022.

#62

This Guy Shares Random Facts On His Instagram Account, And Here Are 77 Of The Most Fascinating Ones In 2012, scientists from the US, UK and Germany crashed a Boeing 727 in the Mexican desert for a tv program

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...andthe lesson was 'avoid first/business class at the front of the plane. Those people are doomed'.

2
2points
reply
#63

Derek Kieper was an anti seat belt advocate who believed mandatory seat belt laws represented too much government interference in the lives of everyday Americans.

Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the clincher is that he was killed in a car wreck being launched through the windshield because he wasn't wearing his seat belt

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#64

James Cameron has proven scientifically that Jack and rose could not have both survived on the makeshift raft at the end of titanic and one of them had to sacrifice themselves for the other

Firefoxy3121
Firefoxy3121
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't Mythbusters prove they could though?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#65

Meteorologists use a formula called Probability of Precipitation to calculate how much precipitation a forecast area will receive.

#66

The world record for the most expensive Christmas tree was set in 2019 by a Christmas tree valued at approximately 15 million dollars located in the Kempinski hotel Bahia in Marabella Spain

#67

The character of Dopinder in the Dead Pool movies is a tribute to one of Ryan Reynolds childhood friends.

#68

The only married couple to travel into space together was Mark Lee and Jan Davis who were launched into space on September 12, 1992 aboard space shuttle endeavour.

#69

Expedia’s 2019 Airplane & Hotel Etiquette Survey found that American travellers tend to be nicer travellers than Canadians and perform more acts of kindness while travelling

#70

During the course of a thanksgiving dinner the average American will consume about 3,500 calories and if you go back for seconds that can add about another 1000 calories to the total calorie count for the meal.

#71

A study found gas pumps were highly contaminated with nasty germs that can cause skin infections, toxic shock syndrome, pneumonia or meningitis.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If its the handle, it's a worry. If it's the nozzle, no-one cares (except for a few weirdos).

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#72

Lou Pai is the worlds luckiest cheater.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But not the best cheater. Otherwise, no-one would know what an enormous cheater he is.

1
1point
reply
#73

The ideal amount of time to dunk and Oreo in milk is 3 seconds. 4 if you like your cookie a little soggier but not longer than 4 seconds.

John Smith
John Smith
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

92% of facts on the internet are fabricated.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#74

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is the most popular holiday song of all time making approximately $500,000 every holiday season in royalties. its estimated the song has generated over 60 million dollars since its original release in 1994.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much do they want for them to stop playing it?

2
2points
reply
#75

A Chinese man participated in a dancing competition and became worried spectators might post embarrassing photo’s of him on the internet. So he decided to cancel the internet.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not unusual in China. The government there frequently cancels the internet for fear of embarrassment.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#76

Turkeys are no longer able to naturally reproduce

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need to edit the genes of billionaires to express this trait.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#77

Your sense of smell will not wake you up while sleeping

Mister Dave
Mister Dave
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you ever get woken up by a smokey smell? It's not pleasant.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

