One of them is Doug Sharpe—a true fun fact aficionado. His Instagram account is brimming with information on the most random of topics that have attracted nearly 200k followers already. Also known as the Fact Guy, the Canadian content creator covers everything from spiked self-defense high heels to acts of kindness while traveling or even babies ordering home delivery. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we have gathered some of Doug’s most interesting fun facts on this list for you to get acquainted with. Scroll down to find them and enjoy.

The Internet is loaded with all sorts of information to feed our curious minds. That’s why lots of people use it to find academic sources, books, or other ways to learn new things about the world. There’s also online content creators who cover an abundance of interesting topics; and luckily, there are some dedicated ones out there who have plenty to share.

#1 Box Wars is an Australian event series where people build elaborate cardboard suits of armour, get together at a festival ground and then have an epic battle. The event was started in 2002. There are 4 rules during a battle. 1. There are no winners, only losers. 2. Use common sense during a battle. 3. Only recycled carboard allowed. 4. After the battle, kids plunder the battlefield. And if a kid asks you for your armor, you must give it to them.

#2 In 2019, a man wearing a TV on his head dropped off TV’s on random porches in Henrico County, Virginia. Nothing is known of the TV Man

#3 A border collie who was ejected from their owners car during a crash was found 1.5 miles away herding sheep

#4 While on a speaking tour in Japan, former President Jimmy Carter told a very funny joke. Or did he? While on a speaking tour in Japan, former President Jimmy Carter was giving a speech at a Japanese college graduation ceremony. During his speech, he made a joke which made the crowd erupt in thunderous laughter. After he had finished giving the speech, former President Carter wanted to figure out how the translator had translated the joke so perfectly. But when Carter did ask the translator how he had done it, the translator sheepishly admitted he had not translated the joke at all. He had told the crowd instead "President Carter has told a very funny joke. Please laugh now"

#5 Working on the cinematic masterpiece, Shrek, was actually a punishment for Dream Works animators who were underperforming on other projects.

#6 Bob Ross never made any money from the syndicated Joy Of Painting TV show which aired weekly on over 330 PBS station across North America.

#7 When Denny’s the 24/7 breakfast house decided to give it’s employees Christmas Day off work in 1988, it set off a very strange series of events because no one knew how to close the restaurants. They also didn't have the keys to the doors as they were always open

#8 In 2016, a 70 year old man robbed a bank because he rathered be in jail than have to spend anymore time with his wife. he was later sentenced to 6 months of house arrest.

#9 On March 30th, 1987 an Alaska Airlines 737 that was taking off from Juneau airport hit a fish mid air.

#10 Humans feel more empathy for dogs than we do for other humans.

#11 Squirrels will eat meat when given the chance and are known to hunt and kill snakes

#12 For $10 you can pay to have a cockroach named after your ex and fed to a zoo animal as part of the San Antonio Zoo’s Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser.

#13 Joshua Jack thought he was about to get fired, so he brought an emotional support clown with him to his meeting with his boss.

#14 A German man who had become completely paralyzed by ALS was implanted with 2 brain electrodes which allowed him to communicate again, he promptly asked his care givers for a beer.

#15 A 15 year old boy playing hide and seek with his friends ended up being found in a different country 6 days later.

#16 Bedtime procrastination is the act of staying awake later than you meant to for no reason while at the same time being conscious that not going to sleep now will negatively affect you tomorrow as you know you will be tiered.

#17 A woman in Ohio was arrested for breaking into a home, cleaning it and then leaving them a bill with her name and phone number.

#18 Bluetooth is named after viking king Harald Bluetooth Gormsson, who united Denmark and Norway in 958 through non violent negotiations.

#19 During the British rule of India there were far too many cobras in Delhi. To combat this problem, the British Government offered a bounty to the local Indians, telling them they would pay them for every dead cobra they brought in. Initially, the program was a success. The Cobra population in Delhi was decreasing and people were making money. But somehow the number of dead cobras being turned in every week stayed consistent. And that was because some entrepreneurial Indians started setting up Cobra Farms in their homes to make a little extra cash on the side. The British Government found out about the Cobra Farms, so they canceled the Cobra Bounty and stopped paying for dead cobras. So the Indians shut down their Cobra farms and let their cobras go free in the streets, resulting in there being significantly more cobras in Delhi than before the program started.

#20 To solve a rodent problem at the White Settlement Library in Texas, the librarians brought in a cat from the local shelter; 6 year later White Settlement Town Council passed a motion that said the cat had to find a new place to live and leave the library within 30 days.

#21 Princess Leia’s iconic double cinnamon bun hair style was inspired by real life rebel Clara De La Rocha who was a colonel in the Mexican revolution fighting against long standing dictator porfirio Diaz.

#22 Volkswagen sold more sausages than they did cars in 2015.

#23 A man went searching in a field for a hammer his friend had lost and instead found buried treasure.

#24 Scientists believe the reason men developed beards is to reduce injury, lacerations and contusions to the skin and face muscles during hand to hand combat.

#25 Trabajo, the Spanish word for work, comes from the Latin verb Tripaliare meaning punishment, torture or pain. Tripaliare comes from the word Tripalium, which means three sticks and was a torture device used in ancient times where a person was tied to three sticks with their limbs extended and tortured

#26 An Italian Punk Rock Band once cooked and ate spaghetti on stage at a performance rather than play any music

#27 For over 30 years teams of house keepers from the best hotels on the Las Vegas strip have been competing in the House Keeping Olympics.

#28 In 2012 a woman joined a search party for a missing tourist in Icelands Eldgja volcanic region. The only problem was she was the tourist they were looking for.

#29 A hiker who was lost in the Colorado wilderness ignored multiple calls from search and rescue because they came from an unknown number.

#30 During a traffic stop in Florida a police officer was searching a car and came across two bags labelled “bag full of drugs” when he opened the bags they were in fact full of drugs.

#31 Raccoons are taking over Europe.

#32 Eric Stagno was arrested for doing naked yoga inside of a Planet Fitness Gym because he thought it was a judgement free zone.

#33 The thinnest building in Beirut, Lebanon is known as the grudge and was built by one brother specifically to block his brothers view of the ocean and lower his property values

#34 A pair of twin satellites nicknamed Tom and Jerry chase each other around the earth to map the earth’s gravity field

#35 The Cemani Chicken is thought to be the most deeply pigmented creature in the world

#36 A 2 year old boy in Texas accidentally ordered 31 McDonalds cheese burgers from door dash while playing with his moms phone.

#37 1500 sheep who were grazing on a mountain side jumped off a 50 foot cliff for no apparent reason. The first 450 sheep who hit the ground were killed on impact but the remaining 1050 who jumped later on were all saved because the pile of sheep who had jumped before them formed a soft wool crash pad for the rest to land on and survive.

#38 In 1955 an Italian shoemaker began producing spiked self defence shoes for women to help protect them from Rome’s street Romeo’s as they went about their day.

#39 A 75 year old woman in Georgia accidentally cut off internet services to all of neighbouring Armenia while she was scavenging for copper to sell.

#40 The reason water bottles have an expiration date on them is not because the water goes bad, its because the bottle does.

#41 We will never know Albert Einsteins final words because he spoke them in German but died in an American hospital.

#42 In 1998, the car flame thrower designed to prevent car jacking went on sale in South Africa.

#43 In 2009, a man parked a car registered in his ex girlfriends name in a secure airport parking lot. The car went on to rack up $105,000 in parking fees.

#44 To discourage people from cutting down live trees in public parks to be used as Christmas trees, land managers began spraying the base of their pine trees with a mixture of fox urine, glycerine, water and dye in the early 1990’s.

#45 A 2010 study found men drive an extra 276 miles a year driving around aimlessly while lost rather than asking for directions.

#46 In 2003 Marvel won a court case proving that Mutants are not human

#47 Since 2005 a man has regularly been taking poops in the golf holes at the Stavanger Golf Club in south-west Norway.

#48 Peter Jackson wanted The Army of The Uruk Hai Orcs to sound as organic as possible in their yells and chants and roars and the only way to do this was to actually have a large number of people yell and chant and roar

#49 A Canadian Man named John McCue became so frustrated with the pot holes in Nova Scotia he began filling them himself with a sign that read “I filled the pot holes, pay me instead of your taxes.”

#50 We will never know what species Master Yoda, Grogu & Master Yaddle are because that’s the way George Lucas wanted it to be.

#51 Goblin Mode has been selected as Oxford Dictionaries 2022 Word Of The Year

#52 2 workers who were performing maintenance in a chocolate factory became stuck in a tank full of chocolate

#53 Extreme ironing is a sport that combines the satisfaction of a well pressed shirt with the thrill of extreme sports.

#54 In 2022, 43 camels were disqualified from the Camel Beauty Contest at the King Abdul Aziz Festival in Saudi Arabia.

#55 Sony owns a patent for television ads where if the viewer of the advertisement screams the product name then the ad ends immediately and the viewer can get back to their tv show.

#56 After the passing of Amou Haji the worlds new dirtiest man is Kailash Singh Kalau who hasn’t bathed, brushed his teeth or cut his hair in in nearly 50 years.

#57 In 2014, a Chinese man spent $40,000 buying all of the tickets to the first showing for Transformers: Age of Extinction at 4 of the 6 Beijing Imax theatre to prove to an exgirlfriend she had made a bad decision leaving him.

#58 A Brazilian priest launched himself into the sky attached to 1000 helium filled party balloons in an attempt to break the world record for the longest time in flight with party balloons and in the process raise money for a road side chapel.

#59 In 2018, polish charity EcoLogic Group placed a tracer on the back of a white stork to track the birds migratory habits; they later received a phone bill for $2,700.

#60 The most annoying word in the English language is whatever and it has been for more than a decade.

#61 Coca Cola is the worlds largest plastic polluter, they won the undesirable award for the past 4 years and are on course to take the win again in 2022.

#62 In 2012, scientists from the US, UK and Germany crashed a Boeing 727 in the Mexican desert for a tv program

#63 Derek Kieper was an anti seat belt advocate who believed mandatory seat belt laws represented too much government interference in the lives of everyday Americans.

#64 James Cameron has proven scientifically that Jack and rose could not have both survived on the makeshift raft at the end of titanic and one of them had to sacrifice themselves for the other

#65 Meteorologists use a formula called Probability of Precipitation to calculate how much precipitation a forecast area will receive.

#66 The world record for the most expensive Christmas tree was set in 2019 by a Christmas tree valued at approximately 15 million dollars located in the Kempinski hotel Bahia in Marabella Spain

#67 The character of Dopinder in the Dead Pool movies is a tribute to one of Ryan Reynolds childhood friends.

#68 The only married couple to travel into space together was Mark Lee and Jan Davis who were launched into space on September 12, 1992 aboard space shuttle endeavour.

#69 Expedia’s 2019 Airplane & Hotel Etiquette Survey found that American travellers tend to be nicer travellers than Canadians and perform more acts of kindness while travelling

#70 During the course of a thanksgiving dinner the average American will consume about 3,500 calories and if you go back for seconds that can add about another 1000 calories to the total calorie count for the meal.

#71 A study found gas pumps were highly contaminated with nasty germs that can cause skin infections, toxic shock syndrome, pneumonia or meningitis.

#72 Lou Pai is the worlds luckiest cheater.

#73 The ideal amount of time to dunk and Oreo in milk is 3 seconds. 4 if you like your cookie a little soggier but not longer than 4 seconds.

#74 All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is the most popular holiday song of all time making approximately $500,000 every holiday season in royalties. its estimated the song has generated over 60 million dollars since its original release in 1994.

#75 A Chinese man participated in a dancing competition and became worried spectators might post embarrassing photo’s of him on the internet. So he decided to cancel the internet.

#76 Turkeys are no longer able to naturally reproduce