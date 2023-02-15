Photographing puppies could be a challenge but with some patience, you can shoot the cutest pictures ever. What's better to have pictures of your dog when they are still so small, they grow up fast.

Puppies are very curious so it is easier to get their attention since everything is new for them, here are some of my favorite puppy pictures.

More info: Instagram | omicaphotography.com | Facebook

#1

I Think Puppies Are The Best Models Ever

Omica photography
GenericPanda09
He/She is welcome round our gaff anytime they wish....utterly adorable.

#2

Omica photography
#3

Omica photography
#4

Omica photography
Deborah Harris2
Awoooooooo proudly singing the song of his people <3

#5

Omica photography
#6

Omica photography
#7

Omica photography
#8

Omica photography
#9

Omica photography
Deborah Harris2
Awww such lovely colouring x

#10

Omica photography
#11

Omica photography
#12

Omica photography
#13

Omica photography
#14

Omica photography
#15

Omica photography
#16

Omica photography
#17

Omica photography
#18

Omica photography
#19

Omica photography
#20

Omica photography
#21

Omica photography
#22

Omica photography
#23

Omica photography
#24

Omica photography
kitten levels tokyo
*photographer pulls granola bar out of pocket*

#25

Omica photography
#26

Omica photography
#27

Omica photography
#28

Omica photography
#29

Omica photography
#30

Omica photography
#31

Omica photography
#32

Omica photography
#33

Omica photography
