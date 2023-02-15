Photographing puppies could be a challenge but with some patience, you can shoot the cutest pictures ever. What's better to have pictures of your dog when they are still so small, they grow up fast.

Puppies are very curious so it is easier to get their attention since everything is new for them, here are some of my favorite puppy pictures.

