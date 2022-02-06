11Kviews
Dogs In Action: 30 Cute Photos I Took
11Kviews
I think dogs are the funniest when they run. The look on their faces of pure joy - I love to capture that moment.
You need to be very fast to have the right moment with an action photo! I always render and edit my pictures. Of course, not too much because I like the natural style. I mostly edit the lighting and shadows to give contrast.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
S/he's stunning, but I would hate to have to brush out that coat!
*in Australian voice* “Here we have the mysterious floof! Just watch it go!”
Beautiful! Just what I needed to cheer me up. I agree that doggos on the run are brilliant to behold. Great pics.
Happy trilled cute faces! Great post.
Super cute, but all seem to be purebred. I would love to see a few mutts on here.
The one Dachshund pup seems to be a mixed pup, but the others - I agree - all seem to be purebred. I don´t know where the photographer meets the pups, I could imagine at some doggy day care, and there usually most of the dogs ARE purebred. Don´t ask me why. Eventually because people who work all day can afford them, while housewifes/moms or unemployed or retired people may rather adopt a pup from a shelter/rescue??? Might be. I´d only #AdoptDontShop, but I´m disabled and couldn´t walk a dog regularly, so I am actually more a cat person now. But I walked pups from our local shelter and from the then neighbourhood as a teenie in the 80s and still love them.
Beautiful! Just what I needed to cheer me up. I agree that doggos on the run are brilliant to behold. Great pics.
Happy trilled cute faces! Great post.
Super cute, but all seem to be purebred. I would love to see a few mutts on here.
The one Dachshund pup seems to be a mixed pup, but the others - I agree - all seem to be purebred. I don´t know where the photographer meets the pups, I could imagine at some doggy day care, and there usually most of the dogs ARE purebred. Don´t ask me why. Eventually because people who work all day can afford them, while housewifes/moms or unemployed or retired people may rather adopt a pup from a shelter/rescue??? Might be. I´d only #AdoptDontShop, but I´m disabled and couldn´t walk a dog regularly, so I am actually more a cat person now. But I walked pups from our local shelter and from the then neighbourhood as a teenie in the 80s and still love them.