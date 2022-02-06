I think dogs are the funniest when they run. The look on their faces of pure joy - I love to capture that moment.

You need to be very fast to have the right moment with an action photo! I always render and edit my pictures. Of course, not too much because I like the natural style. I mostly edit the lighting and shadows to give contrast.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

3

Report

66points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#2

9

Report

53points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#3

20

Report

46points
Omica photography
POST
Dat one frog
Dat one frog
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The earssssssss. It looks like a big fat, fluffy fox 😍

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#4

16

Report

42points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You just wait... one day my feet will fit my body!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

5

Report

41points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

15

Report

41points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#7

11

Report

40points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful pup with some gorgeous green eyes

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#8

2

Report

39points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

S/he's stunning, but I would hate to have to brush out that coat!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

6

Report

37points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#10

1

Report

36points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#11

18

Report

36points
Omica photography
POST
I-am-bubbles!(she/her/cat)
I-am-bubbles!(she/her/cat)
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*in Australian voice* “Here we have the mysterious floof! Just watch it go!”

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Report

36points
Omica photography
POST
#13

7

Report

34points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

14

Report

34points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#15

4

Report

32points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#16

17

Report

30points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More giant puppy feet. I bet he has puppy breath too.

6
6points
reply
#17

24

Report

30points
Omica photography
POST
#18

22

Report

29points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These dogs are nothing but running machines!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

21

Report

28points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

8

Report

27points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

25

Report

27points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Report

26points
Omica photography
POST
#23

10

Report

25points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this strawberry blonde color!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

13

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

19

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#26

23

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
#27

12

Report

21points
Omica photography
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do your ears hang low? Do they wobble to and fro?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Report

21points
Omica photography
POST
#29

Report

12points
Omica photography
POST
#30

Report

11points
Omica photography
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!