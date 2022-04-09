Photographing puppies is one of the cutest things ever. However, it can be challenging as well, as they don't know the commands yet. But with some patience, you can shoot the cutest pictures ever. What's better than having pictures of your dog when they are still so small? They grow up fast.

Here are some of my favorite puppy pictures.

#1

Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
1 year ago

This little guy is just love frosted with floof.

#2

#3

#4

Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
1 year ago

This is the best in my opinion.

#5

#6

#7

Michelle Krohn
Michelle Krohn
1 year ago

Doesnt it look like he crying spots??

#8

GSMountainWolf
GSMountainWolf
1 year ago

OMG. EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS PUPPY IS BEAUTIFUL AND ADORABLE

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

HarriMissesScotland
HarriMissesScotland
1 year ago

You just know this is a troublesome twosome.

#14

#15

Mistralok
Mistralok
1 year ago

Bernese are great dogs. So mello, even as a pup.

#16

#17

Madz.️‍
Madz.️‍
1 year ago

Teeny tiny little pUpPy

#18

#19

Jenn Rose
Jenn Rose
1 year ago

Yes, I'm ok, thank you. 😊

