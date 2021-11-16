I started dog photography about two years ago, and I met a lot of wonderful dog models that I loved since the very first moment. 

My own dog helped me to get my own style when photographing. Because of her I started going out and taking photos, not to mention that she’s also a great model when it comes to taking photographs.

I always render and edit my pictures, of course, not too much because I like the natural style, but I mostly edit the lighting and shadows to give contrast.

My favorite type of photos are action photos, I love it when a dog runs towards me and the faces they make are too adorable!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

41points
Omica photography
POST
Squee
Squee
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a perfect little pup!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

35points
Omica photography
POST
#3

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

33points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#4

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

32points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#5

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

31points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#6

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

31points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#7

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

30points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

30points
Omica photography
POST
Spacey
Spacey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, it's a Husky/ Polar bear mix.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

29points
Omica photography
POST
Brian Bennett
Brian Bennett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I doo like the smell of theses flowers!

3
3points
reply
#10

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

29points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#11

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

29points
Omica photography
POST
Marsha Peters
Marsha Peters
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"My ears could seem to be see-through but I'm just kiddin' ya."

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

28points
Omica photography
POST
#13

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

27points
Omica photography
POST
Squee
Squee
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo is so nice!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

27points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#15

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

26points
Omica photography
POST
Joan Zatorski
Joan Zatorski
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I adore #5!! Bet if you took the photos for your nearest Humane Society, those dogs & cats would be adopted out immediately! Your images are so full of emotion!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

26points
Omica photography
POST
real_izuku
real_izuku
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the little puppy trot

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

26points
Omica photography
POST
Squee
Squee
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This pups seems so loving, you can see it in their eyes!

5
5points
reply
#18

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

25points
Omica photography
POST
#19

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

25points
Omica photography
POST
Matthew Squadrito
Matthew Squadrito
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't mind me, just contemplating the universe

4
4points
reply
#20

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

25points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#21

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

25points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

24points
Omica photography
POST
Vicky Z
Vicky Z
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a dog! Clearly a lion

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
#24

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
Marsha Peters
Marsha Peters
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chocolate-swirl french vanilla pupsicle

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
kingstork1
kingstork1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reason why you see so many Border Collies on TV, in photos, in advertising, etc? It's because they're so easy to train. They'll stand still for the camera for longer than most doggos will. They *want* to be trained.

2
2points
reply
#26

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
Marsha Peters
Marsha Peters
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black licorice shagdoggo. Won't you be my neighbor? or Mine?

2
2points
reply
#27

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

23points
Omica photography
POST
#28

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

22points
Omica photography
POST
Anna Berkley
Anna Berkley
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His nose almost looks like the Batman symbol...

1
1point
reply
#29

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

21points
Omica photography
POST
Cat Conatser
Cat Conatser
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, hello you dapper lil thing!

0
0points
reply
#30

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

21points
Omica photography
POST
#31

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

21points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#32

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

21points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#33

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

20points
Omica photography
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, he is working it! SLAY!!!!

0
0points
reply
#34

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

20points
Omica photography
POST
#35

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

20points
Omica photography
POST
Marsha Peters
Marsha Peters
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It'll be a big black bear someday.

1
1point
reply
#36

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

20points
Omica photography
POST
Julia Atkinson
Julia Atkinson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rare Blue-eyed Big-footed Derphound

8
8points
reply
#37

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

19points
Omica photography
POST
#38

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

18points
Omica photography
POST
#39

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

18points
Omica photography
POST
#40

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
#42

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#43

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the stick want to be fetched?

0
0points
reply
#44

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
#45

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanna kiss every wrinkle on that head!💋💋💋💋

0
0points
reply
#46

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
#47

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
#48

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

17points
Omica photography
POST
#49

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#50

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#52

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

0
0points
reply
#53

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
#54

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
#56

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#57

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography

Report

16points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#58

My Most Popular Pics Since I Started Dog Photography