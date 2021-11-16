I started dog photography about two years ago, and I met a lot of wonderful dog models that I loved since the very first moment.

My own dog helped me to get my own style when photographing. Because of her I started going out and taking photos, not to mention that she’s also a great model when it comes to taking photographs.

I always render and edit my pictures, of course, not too much because I like the natural style, but I mostly edit the lighting and shadows to give contrast.

My favorite type of photos are action photos, I love it when a dog runs towards me and the faces they make are too adorable!

