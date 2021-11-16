7Kviews
I Think Dogs Are Adorable So I Started Taking Wholesome And Fun Pictures Of Them (75 Pics)
7Kviews
I started dog photography about two years ago, and I met a lot of wonderful dog models that I loved since the very first moment.
My own dog helped me to get my own style when photographing. Because of her I started going out and taking photos, not to mention that she’s also a great model when it comes to taking photographs.
I always render and edit my pictures, of course, not too much because I like the natural style, but I mostly edit the lighting and shadows to give contrast.
My favorite type of photos are action photos, I love it when a dog runs towards me and the faces they make are too adorable!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
"My ears could seem to be see-through but I'm just kiddin' ya."
I adore #5!! Bet if you took the photos for your nearest Humane Society, those dogs & cats would be adopted out immediately! Your images are so full of emotion!
The reason why you see so many Border Collies on TV, in photos, in advertising, etc? It's because they're so easy to train. They'll stand still for the camera for longer than most doggos will. They *want* to be trained.
Black licorice shagdoggo. Won't you be my neighbor? or Mine?