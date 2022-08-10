16Kviews
I’m A Photographer And I Take Action Photos Of Dogs (25 New Pics)
Hi! I'm Omica and I am a photographer from the Netherlands! I was always interested in photography and dogs, ever since I was little, I got my own dog in 2019.
My pictures are now known all over the world, therefore, this time I have selected some of my favorites.
More info: Instagram
Somebody went to the shelter to adopt a pup, came home with a polar bear (LOL).
I thought this thread was about dogs. That is obviously an Ewok.
Sure, he'll sit in the lake for hours, but get him home and tell him it's bath time, then see what he does.
From the background of this photo I think it´s been taken in autumn, pups love that season, they can play with the fallen leaves...
They're all so good, and those dogs are so beautiful
I love all of these photos!
The crazy cat lady loves dog photos too, as a teenie I walked pups from our local shelter and from our then neighbourhood every day (1980s), that was all before the LUPUS broke out in 1992, so now I couldn´t take proper care of a dog and now have 1 senior tomcat (turned 15 on the 30th of last month), 1 crossed the Rainbow Bridge 15 days ago at the age of 18, with kidney failure. Thori (on the right) is still with me, Angel Sisi waves hello from the bridge, eventually you have to click on the photo URL to see the pic, no idea how it´ll turn out when I´ll hit the post button. 10380268_1...cd610d.jpg
They are beautiful cats who obviously love each other. 👋💖 Hi Angel Sisi.
That´s angel Gizzy on the left. I didn´t post a picture of angel Sisi here.
Sorry. Got a little confused. I was actually waving back at Angel Sisi on the bridge.
We can see the pic just fine! I‘m so sorry for your loss, I know what it feels like to lose a beloved cat after such a long time. All the best to you and your beautiful cats!
Thank you very much, I really hope that Thori´ll be with me for a few more years.
