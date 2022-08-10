Hi! I'm Omica and I am a photographer from the Netherlands! I was always interested in photography and dogs, ever since I was little, I got my own dog in 2019.

My pictures are now known all over the world, therefore, this time I have selected some of my favorites.

If you'd love to see my previous posts on Bored Panda then make sure to click here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

6

Report

56points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#2

3

Report

52points
Omica photography
POST
Lilly Garland
Lilly Garland
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She/He is so beautiful ❤️❤️

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

15

Report

52points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#4

20

Report

52points
Omica photography
POST
Piper Manning
Piper Manning
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHhh IM DYING ITS SOOOO CUTE <3

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

1

Report

49points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#6

2

Report

49points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#7

18

Report

49points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#8

24

Report

49points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#9

5

Report

48points
Omica photography
POST
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This baby looks sad, perhaps missing somebody !!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

14

Report

48points
Omica photography
POST
vandana sreshta
vandana sreshta
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much love ad wisdom in those eyes

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#11

4

Report

46points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#12

9

Report

46points
Omica photography
POST
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody went to the shelter to adopt a pup, came home with a polar bear (LOL).

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

8

Report

44points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#14

12

Report

44points
Omica photography
POST
Synsepalum
Synsepalum
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this thread was about dogs. That is obviously an Ewok.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

13

Report

44points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#16

16

Report

43points
Omica photography
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, he'll sit in the lake for hours, but get him home and tell him it's bath time, then see what he does.

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#17

19

Report

41points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#18

21

Report

41points
Omica photography
POST
MaShunnda Beard
MaShunnda Beard
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Part of your woooooorrrrlllldddd!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#19

10

Report

40points
Omica photography
POST
Deborah Harris
Deborah Harris
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this ones been in the water :)

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#20

22

Report

40points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

23

Report

39points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#22

25

Report

39points
Omica photography
POST
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the background of this photo I think it´s been taken in autumn, pups love that season, they can play with the fallen leaves...

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

7

Report

36points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#24

11

Report

35points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments
#25

17

Report

34points
Omica photography
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!