We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out
Family, Relationships

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Nobody wants family drama, but sometimes it’s inevitable. Unlike perfect TV families, tensions can run high and family dynamics can get bent out of shape, especially if one member feels slighted by another over the smallest of things.

One woman couldn’t believe it when her mother flat out ignored her pregnancy reveal post on Facebook. When she called her out on it, her mum got defensive and tried to play the victim card. Now the two women haven’t spoken for a week, putting even more strain on their relationship.

Family drama is never ideal, but this woman’s mother has a penchant for it

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Image credits: Mizuno K / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When her daughter posted her pregnancy reveal on Facebook, the mother flat out ignored it

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Hurt that she didn’t so much as acknowledge the post, the daughter called her out on it, but her mother tried to play the victim card, even after admitting that she’d seen the post

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, the mother can be really petty at the best of times and has previously gone no contact with friends and family members over the smallest issues

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Feeling like she’s walking on eggshells around her mother, the woman turned to the web to ask if she should be the one to apologize yet again

OP begins her story by telling the community that she hasn’t spoken to her mom for a week (and it’s becoming apparent that neither of them are backing down) but wants to know if she’s in the wrong. 

All the drama started when OP posted a pregnancy reveal post on Facebook and, even though she definitely saw it, her mom chose to ignore it.

When OP’s sister questioned the parent about it, she said that she hadn’t seen it, something OP finds highly unlikely since her mom apparently never gets off the popular social media platform. What’s even more damning is that both OP and her husband shared the post to their stories, and OP could see that her mom had viewed it. 

After giving her mom 24 hours to acknowledge the post, OP called her up to ask why she hadn’t so much as liked the post, to which her mother responded that OP hadn’t tagged her in it or let her know she was going to post it. OP says not even her husband knew she was going to post it, but the photo was prepared, so she went ahead and posted it.

OP says it’s annoying that her mother is trying to lie about it to everyone else, play the victim, and act like it was “just a mistake” when it clearly wasn’t. Further on in her post, OP details a laundry list of complaints about her mother’s persistently petty behavior, as well as her track record of going no contact with friends and family after disagreements.

The woman concludes her post by saying she doesn’t understand why, just because she’s her mother, she’s always expected to let things go and be the one who apologizes.

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

If you’ve ever had to deal with a toxic parent, you’ll know just how frustrating it can be. Between their overbearing behavior and constant criticism, they can seem impossible to please. So, what’s the best way to deal with one? We went looking for answers.

In her article for Talkspace, Minkyung Chung lists 21 signs that you might be dealing with a toxic parent. A few of these include them being emotionally or psychologically abusive, self-absorbed, easily offended, unsupportive, and always putting their own needs first. 

In her article for HuffPost, Kelsey Borresen writes that it’s important to note that even the healthiest relationships are not immune to periods of tension or disagreement. Your relationship with your parents is no exception, no matter your age. 

Borresen goes on to recommend a few ways to cope with a toxic parent. These include setting firm and consistent boundaries with them, limiting contact if necessary, and recognizing that your parent’s negative reactions aren’t a sign you did something wrong. 

Considering what OP shares in her post, it would certainly seem that her mother’s behavior is consistently toxic, and not just towards her.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should be the one to apologize yet again, or is it on her mom this time? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, netizens wasted no time in slamming both women for being immature and petty and one even told the original poster to grow up and get off Facebook

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Toxic Mom Refuses To Acknowledge Daughter’s FB Post Announcing Pregnancy, Daughter Calls Her Out

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless I missed it, why didn't you tell her in person or via a phone call?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
ashliebenson avatar
Ashlie Benson
Ashlie Benson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't even bother to read past the second paragraph. You're mad someone didn't "like" or "comment" on a Facebook post? If I were the mom, I'd go epic level of petty and ONLY communicate from now on via Facebook comments, since it seems she needs the publicity.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mjskywalk avatar
Mjskywalk
Mjskywalk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I stopped reading when I figured out she hadn’t told her own mom she was pregnant personally; just let her read it on FB. I’m with the mom on this one.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
