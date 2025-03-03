“WIBTA If I Don’t ‘Share’ The Inheritance That I Received From A Friend With Her Daughter?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Family estrangement is pretty common among LGBTQ+ people. In fact, 31% of LGBTQ+ young adults say they worry that their parents or guardians wouldn’t accept them. Some may come around later in life, some may not; but they still might feel some right to their parents possessions when they pass away.

Recently, one woman shared a story of how she inherited her neighbor’s estate, but the deceased woman’s estranged gay daughter complicated the situation. After she refused to share the money with the daughter and got some harshly-worded texts, she started to wonder: would she be the bad guy in this situation if she didn’t give her anything?

A woman befriended her neighbor and ended up the main benefactor of her inheritance

But the deceased woman’s gay estranged daughter demanded a portion of the money

Image credits: CharacterQuality5429

Some netizens blamed the neighbor, not the author: “Valorie was a bad parent”

Others thought the daughter had valid reasons to be mad and deserved a portion of the inheritance

After her post went viral, the woman provided more details about Valorie and her daughter’s relationship

Image credits: CharacterQuality5429