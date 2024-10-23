Policeman Acts As Couple’s Late Son For A Decade To Comfort Grieving Disabled Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer in China posed as a couple’s late son for over a decade, offering emotional support to a paralyzed mother. The law enforcement agent, Jiang Jingwei, was comforting the parents after the tragic loss of their child in 2003. Since then, Jiang has maintained a close relationship with the couple.

Jiang, from Eastern China, acted as Xia Zhanhai and his wife Liang Qiaoying’s late son for 11 years.

In 2003, Xia and Liang, who live in Shanxi province in northern China, lost their son in a gas leak accident, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday (October 21).

The accident reportedly left Liang paralyzed and cognitively impaired, with the mental capacity of a five-year-old.

A police officer in China posed as a couple’s late son for over a decade

Share icon

Image credits: SCMP

Share icon

Image credits: SHINE

Breathing in carbon monoxide can cause brain damage and other serious complications, including heart problems and death, NI Direct explains.

Carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in your blood, which can lead to cell death. Symptoms can occur weeks after the initial poisoning symptoms have abated, and some symptoms may be permanent.

The couple’s son’s passing weighed heavily on Liang, so Xia soothed her with a lie, saying their son was working in a distant city, The SCMP reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policeman, Jiang Jingwei, met the grieving couple on a reality TV show

Share icon

Image credits: SHINE

One day, Xia saw Shanghai police officer Jian on a TV program, noticing a striking resemblance to their late son.

The grieving father subsequently contacted Jiang through a mainland reality show in late 2013, hoping he could help, as per The SCMP.

Share icon

Image credits: SHINE

The police officer went on to meet Xia and Liang on the show, pretending to be their “son”. Consequently, Liang tearfully embraced him.

In 2016, Jiang reportedly invited the couple on a Shanghai sightseeing trip, and in early 2018, he took time off to travel to Shanxi to celebrate the Lunar New Year with them.

The law enforcement agent currently keeps in touch with the couple through video calls, and for 11 years their connection has remained unbroken, according to The SCMP.

Jiang, from Eastern China, acted as Xia Zhanhai and his wife Liang Qiaoying’s late son for 11 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SHINE

During a recent video call, Liang lovingly remarked on Jiang’s grey hair, while Xia expressed his deep gratitude to their “son” in a heartfelt letter to the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

Xia wrote: “Thank you for training such a kind, compassionate, and responsible police officer.

“For over a decade, Jiang has quietly taken on the role of a son, bringing new life to our once grief-stricken family.”

Share icon

Image credits: SCMP

Jiang went on to reflect that caring for his somewhat adoptive parents was a rewarding experience, noting that as a community police officer, he extends the same compassion to the elderly in his community.

On October 11, during the Chinese Chung Yeung Festival, Jiang video-called his “parents,” The SCMP reported.

The police officer exclaimed: “Dad, Happy Chung Yeung Festival, wishing you and mom good health.”

“What a compassionate human being,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT