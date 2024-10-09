Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé
Couples, News

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

An interabled couple went viral after candidly explaining how they did the “deed.” Taking to their TikTok page on September 20, Amber Cogbill and Neven Hart, who uses a wheelchair, opened up about their intimacy. By sharing an informative video, the pair left many people grateful for the opportunity to learn.

“We know that there’s young people going through the exact same thing that we are, and we want to be here to educate them and let them know that things are still possible,” Amber started.

Highlights
  • Amber and Neven, a paralyzed man and his fiancée, shared their intimacy story on TikTok.
  • Neven uses Trimix medication to help achieve an erection before intimacy.
  • The couple uses the IntimateRider to enhance sexual mobility.
  • Neven is paralyzed from his T6 vertebrae; the couple educates others on intimacy with a disability.
  • Their viral video sparked appreciation and increased awareness for interabled intimacy.

Neven went on to explain that before having sex, he injects a medication called Trimix into the base of his penis. Within five minutes, he becomes fully erect. 

In the video, Neven revealed that the second part of the process of getting ready to fool around involved “positioning.”

An interabled couple went viral after candidly explaining how they did the “deed”

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

The couple clarified that just because Neven was paralyzed, he wasn’t a “pillow princess,” contrary to popular belief, adding: “That is far from the truth.”

Neven and Amber further highlighted the rehab facility that helped them find different techniques for getting frisky.

The pair said that they used a sex aid called IntimateRider, a device that helps improve sexual mobility and “enables partners with disabilities to have an active sex life.”

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

A slew of people were appreciative that the vulnerable revelations were made public, as a TikTok user commented: “Is my bf paralyzed? No. Did I stay because I’ve always been curious how? Yes.”

One person wrote: “Love how Neven was pushing ~the intimate rider~ like a swing at the end of the video lmao it’s like a fidget toy.”

Someone else penned: “Y’all are awesome to explain this stuff.”

Taking to their TikTok page, Amber Cogbill, and Neven Hart, who uses a wheelchair, opened up about their intimacy

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“As a nurse thanks,” a netizen added. “I’ll recommend your videos.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I have never seen this topic on the internet, this is so important. Thanks for sharing.”

Despite being in their early 20s, the pair has already overcome a lot together after a dirt bike accident left Neven paralyzed two years ago, BuzzFeed reported on Wednesday (October 9).

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

Amber told BuzzFeed: “We are unsure of exactly how he crashed because no one saw it actually happen and he knocked himself out. 

“Neven is paralyzed from his T6 vertebrae and below. The T6 vertebrae is located mid torso, he cannot feel or move anything below his injury.”

Sharing an informative video, the pair left many people grateful for the opportunity to learn

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

The couple, based in Southern California, USA, admitted that even though Neven can’t feel his penis, they want people to know that sex and intimacy are possible and enjoyable.

Amber recalled: “We decided to share our explainer on how we have sex because when Neven first got injured, that topic was one of the main things that we wondered about and wanted to know if it was still possible.”

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Unfortunately, there was no information on the internet geared toward this, and no one was willing to answer such personal questions. 

“Knowing what we know now, we are posting this information so we can help other young couples or individuals who are going through the same thing.”

Research shows that people with physical disabilities tend to have less frequent sexual activity compared to their non-disabled peers, but the differences are complex. 

You can watch the video video below:

@ambercogbill03 How does a paralyzed person do the deed? #questionoftheday #fyp #paraplegic #paralyzed #loveyouguys♥️ #wheelchair #wheelchairlife #spinalcordinjury #spinalcordinjurysurvivor #spinalcordinjuryrecovery #fiance #engaged #wedding #fylpシviralシ #educational #motivation #howto #dirtbike #moto #racing #foryoupage #craighospital @Neven ♬ original sound – Amber & Neven Hart

@ambercogbill03 Are babies still possible for someone paralyzed? #questionoftheday #fyp #paraplegic #paralyzed #loveyouguys♥️ #wheelchair #wheelchairlife #spinalcordinjury #spinalcordinjurysurvivor #spinalcordinjuryrecovery #fiance #engaged #wedding #fylpシviralシ #educational #motivation #howto #dirtbike #moto #racing #foryoupage #craighospital @Neven ♬ original sound – Amber & Neven Hart

Studies suggest that people with disabilities are often perceived as less sexual, which can affect their sexual experiences and relationships.

For example, a study found that 43% of people with physical disabilities reported being sexually active, compared to 70% in the general population. 

However, factors like a lack of access to sexual health resources and societal stigma also play a significant role in these disparities​.

The viral video continued to ignite positive responses

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything that helps people live their lives fully—-in EVERY respect—-is good news in my opinion. No one should have to give up whole important sections of life because of one glitch in their health/mobility. More power to this lovely couple and to every single one of us, for that matter!

sbarber999 avatar
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. Slow clap for Andréa Oldereide for posting this. 2. So awesome that this sort of information is being made widely available by wonderful people like this adorable couple. Decades ago, you either talked to your doctor about this stuff or you never learned about it at all. (And of course the technology probably wasn't even available)

livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s awesome that they’re so open about all of this - I genuinely hope they achieve everything they want to do. They’re so clearly on one page and they’re not going to let a “little” thing like partial paralysis throw a wrench in the works - many couples could learn from them ❤️

