“Not A Pillow Princess”: Paralyzed Man Candidly Explains How He Gets Intimate With His Fiancé

An interabled couple went viral after candidly explaining how they did the “deed.” Taking to their TikTok page on September 20, Amber Cogbill and Neven Hart, who uses a wheelchair, opened up about their intimacy. By sharing an informative video, the pair left many people grateful for the opportunity to learn.

“We know that there’s young people going through the exact same thing that we are, and we want to be here to educate them and let them know that things are still possible,” Amber started.

Highlights Amber and Neven, a paralyzed man and his fiancée, shared their intimacy story on TikTok.

Neven uses Trimix medication to help achieve an erection before intimacy.

The couple uses the IntimateRider to enhance sexual mobility.

Neven is paralyzed from his T6 vertebrae; the couple educates others on intimacy with a disability.

Their viral video sparked appreciation and increased awareness for interabled intimacy.

Neven went on to explain that before having sex, he injects a medication called Trimix into the base of his penis. Within five minutes, he becomes fully erect.

In the video, Neven revealed that the second part of the process of getting ready to fool around involved “positioning.”

The couple clarified that just because Neven was paralyzed, he wasn’t a “pillow princess,” contrary to popular belief, adding: “That is far from the truth.”

Neven and Amber further highlighted the rehab facility that helped them find different techniques for getting frisky.

The pair said that they used a sex aid called IntimateRider, a device that helps improve sexual mobility and “enables partners with disabilities to have an active sex life.”

A slew of people were appreciative that the vulnerable revelations were made public, as a TikTok user commented: “Is my bf paralyzed? No. Did I stay because I’ve always been curious how? Yes.”

One person wrote: “Love how Neven was pushing ~the intimate rider~ like a swing at the end of the video lmao it’s like a fidget toy.”

Someone else penned: “Y’all are awesome to explain this stuff.”

“As a nurse thanks,” a netizen added. “I’ll recommend your videos.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I have never seen this topic on the internet, this is so important. Thanks for sharing.”

Despite being in their early 20s, the pair has already overcome a lot together after a dirt bike accident left Neven paralyzed two years ago, BuzzFeed reported on Wednesday (October 9).

Amber told BuzzFeed: “We are unsure of exactly how he crashed because no one saw it actually happen and he knocked himself out.

“Neven is paralyzed from his T6 vertebrae and below. The T6 vertebrae is located mid torso, he cannot feel or move anything below his injury.”

The couple, based in Southern California, USA, admitted that even though Neven can’t feel his penis, they want people to know that sex and intimacy are possible and enjoyable.

Amber recalled: “We decided to share our explainer on how we have sex because when Neven first got injured, that topic was one of the main things that we wondered about and wanted to know if it was still possible.”

“Unfortunately, there was no information on the internet geared toward this, and no one was willing to answer such personal questions.

“Knowing what we know now, we are posting this information so we can help other young couples or individuals who are going through the same thing.”

Research shows that people with physical disabilities tend to have less frequent sexual activity compared to their non-disabled peers, but the differences are complex.

You can watch the video video below:

Studies suggest that people with disabilities are often perceived as less sexual, which can affect their sexual experiences and relationships.

For example, a study found that 43% of people with physical disabilities reported being sexually active, compared to 70% in the general population.

However, factors like a lack of access to sexual health resources and societal stigma also play a significant role in these disparities​.

The viral video continued to ignite positive responses

