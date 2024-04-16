Heartwarming Video Of Once-Paralyzed Dog Realizing He Can Walk Again Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Bo, a nine-year-old silver Labrador from Hickory, North Carolina, USA, went viral for forgetting his newfound ability to walk after overcoming multiple ruptured discs and paralysis, highlighting his resilient spirit and his family’s unwavering support.

Taking to her TikTok page on March 30, finance entrepreneur Christiana Lovelace shared a video, which has since amassed 137,600 views, where Bo was seen whining and lying on the floor, seemingly completely forgetting that he could, in fact, walk again.

In the video, Christiana filmed herself walking over to her beloved furry family member, encouraging him: “Bo get up,” and eventually successfully reminding him that he really could get up on his own.

Christiana Lovelace shared a heartwarming video of Bo, her nine-year-old silver Labrador, being reminded that he isn’t paralyzed anymore

“My dog was paralyzed for so long that he still forgets he can walk,” the TikToker wrote in the video. “He’ll lay there and whine until I remind him he can walk.”

Additionally, she stated in the caption: “Bo is walking again – He looks like a drunk toddler but he’s walking.”

“Drama king,” a TikTok user quipped in the comments.

Another viewer commented: “Probably remembers all the attention and extra love given to him.”

Someone else penned: “He’s probably worried without you there,” to which Christiana replied, “Oh my gosh – he is!

“Sometimes I’ll come home or check the camera and he’s just laying there crying bc he forgets he can walk.”

Bo lives with Christiana and her husband, Monte. The poor pooch suffers from a condition called intervertebral disc disease

A person asked: “Is it possible he’s in pain?” and Christiana responded: “He’s def not in pain – I’ll do a video on it but he’s on pain relievers and he acts/sounds different when he’s in pain.”

Bo lives with Christiana and her husband, Monte. The poor pooch suffers from a condition called intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which is characterized by ruptured discs in the spine.

IVDD is a common source of back pain in dogs, especially in older dogs but also in younger dogs of predisposed breeds, Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine explains. The severity and type of disc injury can vary widely, ranging from mild discomfort to paralysis.

In an interview with Newsweek published on Monday (April 15), Christiana explained: “He ruptured a disc in his lower back in fall 2022.

“Then another one in his neck the day of that surgery, then another one in his neck sometime during his recovery.”

The ruptures left Bo unable to move. However, determined to provide their four-legged friend with the best possible care and support, the family sought guidance from veterinary specialists.

Multiple ruptures following an injury left Bo paralyzed for some time

They reportedly explored various avenues, including rehabilitation and acupuncture, until a breakthrough came with steroid treatments.

This marked the turning point in Bo’s journey, as he began to regain his ability to walk roughly two months ago, the digital news publication reported.

Speaking on the viral TikTok, Christiana told Newsweek: “He genuinely just forgets.

“Like waking up in a different bed on vacation.

“He doesn’t remember that before he laid down he was walking.

“This especially happens after a nap or if he lays down for a minute after playing.”

Despite an initially worrying prognosis for Bo, his family never gave up on him.

Christiana recalled: “We were even encouraged to say goodbye a couple times by the doctors—or at the very least, not to spend any more money on him.

“When we didn’t say goodbye, I started sharing more about him.

“My husband built a cart for Bo to sit up, play, and do rehab in.”

At the time of Bo’s paralysis, Christiana’s husband built a cart for Bo to sit up, play, and do rehab in

The dog mom shared a video on TikTok last year, when Bo was still paralyzed, which showed Monte rolling their furbaby out on his cart, and moving around their property.

Today, thanks to his fighting spirit and his family’s refusal to give up, Bo is doing well, even though he still forgets that he can move again, as per Newsweek.

Christiana said: “A lot of people have been rooting for him.

“Bo has been a special dog since the day we got him.”

Bo has received a lot of praise on social media

