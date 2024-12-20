Pups And Their Humans Can’t Get Enough Of This Pizzeria In Chicago With A Doggie Treat Window

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is a time of joy and happiness, most of which comes from generosity. But while probably everybody likes to receive presents, giving can be an equally, if not more rewarding experience.

A great example of that is this one pizzeria that decided to gift some of those wonderful emotions to our canine friends by opening up a doggie treat window. Now, the pups can’t stay away from the place, doing everything in their power to steer their daily walks in the direction of their beloved restaurant. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: TikTok

Christmas is a time for giving, and dogs deserve every single little crumb of love we can give them

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

A well-known pizzeria in Chicago decided to open up a doggie treat window where they could serve tasty snacks to their canine customers

Bartoli’s Pizzeria in Chicago is well-known and loved by the locals and tourists alike. Having been founded in 2013 by Brian Tondryk, who aimed to share with the world his grandpa Fred Bartoli’s uniquely wonderful pizza, the restaurant went on to receive 4 Chicago’s Best Pizza awards and became a well-regarded name.

Up until recently, as is usually the case with most restaurants, the pizzeria has offered joy only to humans. However, things changed when, in one of their locations, the restaurant decided to open a doggie treat window that would exclusively serve our four-pawed companions.

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

The doggie treat window was a great success as the pups and their humans alike loved it, with the dogs being unable to pass it by without getting a treat

The idea was an instant success. The dogs who got a chance to try out Bartoli’s treats now can’t wait to return there again. And when Stacy, one of the restaurant’s workers who mostly serves these pups, started posting about it online, it didn’t take long for the restaurant to go viral, with one of their videos reaching over 328,000 views and nearly 70,000 likes.

The video featured one of their most frequent clients – a lovely pit bull named Juice. Just like on most of his other walks, the pup came by to pick up his daily treat, this time dressed in a cute winter sweater and a hat with bear ears. Everyone who already knew of him was delighted to see this familiar face again, and those who saw him for the first time quickly fell in love.

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

One of the pizzeria’s most frequent customers, a lovely pit bull named Juice, stops by every day and even received Christmas gifts on one of his most recent visits

It turns out that Juice is actually a daily guest at the doggie treat window. In a heartwarming thank you note that his humans wrote to Stacy, the people shared that visiting the restaurant is their pittie’s favorite part of the day. He even received a personal Christmas gift along with his snack on one of his most recent visits!

The commenters were very impressed with the doggy treat window idea, as well as with how nicely Juice and most other dogs behaved, politely sitting and waiting to be served. They also loved the cute costumes, which every other pup was wearing, and collectively agreed that videos like these are some of the best things on the platform.

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Probably every dog you could find simply loves treats. You can often easily gain their attention and even trust if you have a tasty snack for them, which they seem unable to stay away from. But have you ever stopped to consider why that is? Well, according to Hayley Ward’s article on Trusted Housesitters, there are a few good reasons for this.

To begin with, most treats usually have a much nicer taste and texture, all the while being a lot more fun to eat than the regular food dogs get for most of their meals. Yet, the real attraction comes from the intense smells that these snacks offer.

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

It’s easy to tell, even for humans, that doggie treats usually have a really strong scent, but it’s also important to remember that dogs have a sense of smell that is up to 100,000 times stronger than ours. This means that for them, that scent is almost irresistible.

Moreover, since doggie treats are not something our furry friends get to snack on all the time, getting one makes it all the sweeter. And because these snacks are also often used as a reward, they tend to associate them with positive reinforcement, which is something they seek.

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Then, there is the instinctive part. Dogs come from ancestors whose food sources were quite scarce, so even though they may not lack anything now, they can’t help but grab every bite available.

And lastly, it may not always be about the treats at all. Oftentimes, pups associate these little snacks with good times that they get to spend with their humans. The reward might not be the taste or even the smell, but the time they get to walk, play, and bond with you, with the treat only being a cherry on top.

Image credits: pizzadoggietreats / TikTok

Ultimately, dogs are wonderful beings who deserve every little crumb of love we have to give. They give their all just to get to enjoy our company, so if doggie treats windows make them happier, then it’s the best sign to make more doggie treat windows around the world. After all, the pups probably come there for all the pets and attention more than anything else.

What did you think about this story? Do you have a dog? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved the idea and how adorably dressed some of the dog visitors were

