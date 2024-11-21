Lovely Pitbull Can’t Stop Hugging Woman Who Gave Him Foster Home, Goes Viral When Pics Spread Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Way back in May 2023, the rescue story of an abandoned yet extremely lovable pitbull named Mr. Snufflufugus—or Snuffy for short—went viral online. People couldn’t help but fall in love with him after seeing a picture of this cute canine giving his rescuer the most adorable hug ever. But, even though he was out of the danger zone, his journey was not yet over.

Fortunately, things took a positive turn about six months later when his caretakers at the time decided to relocate him to Minnesota, where he could have better conditions. However, what no one expected was that this city was the home of one particular dog lover who turned out to be a perfect match for Snuffy. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Instagram

Shelter animals are eternally grateful to their rescuers and won’t hesitate to show it

Image credits: Victoria Watkins Killebrew / Facebook

Snuffy the pitbull was rescued by the Copperas Cover Animal Control, but due to them not having enough resources, he had to be sent to Pit Squad Rescue in Minnesota

When Copperas Cove Animal Control first rescued Snuffy, he gave them all his love and they had every intention of finding him a home themselves. However, despite their love and best wishes, resources are sometimes a lot more limited than others, so, the Animal Control organization was forced to find the dog’s new caretakers.

It didn’t take long until they got in contact with Pit Squad Rescue in Minnesota, which had the perfect conditions for Mr. Snufflufugus to thrive. Soon, the lovely pittie was on his way to a new city on the other side of the country.

Image credits: Stephanie Easley / Instagram

When Stephanie Easley, who was following the dog’s journey, learned that he was coming to her city, she immediately decided to become his foster caretaker

Of course, the lovely pitbull needed someone to take care of him, and as luck would have it, Stephanie Easley—an avid dog lover and Snuffy’s fan—was already living there, ready to take him in.

“The second he was posted as needing a foster, I literally begged,” the woman told The Dodo. “I couldn’t believe out of every single rescue and every state he was randomly coming to Minnesota and to the rescue I just started volunteering with.”

Image credits: Stephanie Easley / Instagram

Snuffy still had some severe health issues to deal with, but with the help of Stephanie and Pit Squad Rescue, he beat them without complications

It wasn’t long before Snuffy finally got to his new home and had a chance to offer all of his love and hugs to his new foster caretaker. However, the road to recovery wasn’t easy, because right before being transported to Minnesota, he tested positive for heartworms which needed to be removed as soon as possible.

In addition to that, the lovely pittie also had an enlarged heart and damaged lungs, making his situation appear quite bad. But no matter what life threw at him, it didn’t scare him. As Mr. Snufflufugus underwent all the necessary treatments, he emerged victorious, beating his conditions without a single complication.

Image credits: Stephanie Easley / Instagram

Stephanie couldn’t keep the pittie as he required special conditions for living, but she promised to make sure that his permanent home would be as loving and caring as possible

With all his misfortunes in the past, all he had left was tons of love to give. “Snuffy is still extremely affectionate and loving! Human love is his number one desire,” said Stephanie.

Last we heard, Snuffy had one last remaining challenge to overcome—finding a permanent family. Because he couldn’t be with other dogs and small animals, which were present at Stephanie’s home, she couldn’t keep him forever, but she is definitely going to make sure that he will be loved and cared for by the place he goes next.

“He’s changed my life in so many ways,” the woman said, expressing her gratitude. “He has truly taught me that sometimes things aren’t as easy to solve as they seem.”

Image credits: Stephanie Easley / Instagram

Adopting a shelter dog is not only a good deed. According to Melanie Hayne’s article on Space Coast, there are actually plenty of benefits to this as well!

To begin with, adoption is much cheaper than buying, and, if you get a slightly more mature dog, it allows you to avoid certain things, like the chaos that young puppies would otherwise bring to your home.

The shelters will also often go an extra mile to ensure that the dog falls into the right hands, and will help you pick a pet that’s more suitable for you and your lifestyle. Additionally, after you bring your pup home, most of these organizations will still be available to help should you ever need it.

Image credits: Stephanie Easley / Instagram

Moreover, when you rescue an animal like that, giving them a home and the love that they want so badly, you can almost be sure that they’ll be forever grateful, and you’ll have a friend for as long as time permits.

Of course, even if doing a good deed is not what drives you, you would be doing a massive favor for many. Adopting a dog might not only save your new pup’s life, but it will also make space for another unfortunate animal. In addition, it will help fight puppy mills—facilities notorious for horrific animal treatment that shouldn’t exist in the first place.

And lastly, whether you want a mixed dog or a purebred one, you can find all kinds of fur balls out there. And pitbulls, well, the misconception that they’re all big and scary is truly wrong. In reality, most of them are just like Snuffy and deserve all the love available to them.

Image credits: Stephanie Easley / Instagram

So, in the end, if you’re considering getting a dog, don’t be indifferent. Visit your local dog shelter and have a look. Perhaps the next Mr. Snufflufugus is waiting for you right there, and you don’t even know it.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever adopted a dog? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved the story and were very happy that Snuffy got the love he so rightfully deserved

